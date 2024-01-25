10 romantic restaurants for couples to visit this Valentine’s Day in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

10 romantic restaurants for couples to visit this Valentine’s Day in Aberdeenshire

With Valentine's Day on the horizon, here are some north-east restaurants that I would recommend booking a table at in advance.

Expect fantastic food and views at The Knowes Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Expect fantastic food and views at The Knowes Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Valentine’s Day may be a few weeks away, but it’s the perfect time to get organised and reserve a table at a top north-east restaurant to spoil your partner.

There are lots of romantic spots for couples scattered across Aberdeenshire. So, I have rounded up the places I would recommend above all.

They each offer superb food and settings/surroundings to match.

Newmachar Hotel

Situated a short drive from Aberdeen, Newmachar Hotel was awarded an AA Rosette in recognition of its culinary excellence in April 2022.

Its restaurant, The Scullery, continues to serve up an exceptional range of dishes that you’ll both love this Valentine’s Day in Aberdeenshire.

Address: Oldmeldrum Road, Newmachar AB21 0QD

The Newmachar spot has something to suit all tastes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Kildrummy Inn

If you think your other half would love a traditional inn-style setting with countryside views, then consider Kildrummy Inn.

Family-run, its menu showcases the best of the rich and diverse Scottish larder. Plus, it has a well stocked bar.

Address: Kildrummy Inn, Alford AB33 8QS

Kildrummy Inn had to feature in my top restaurants for couples list. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Bank Café & Restaurant

The Bank Café & Restaurant is run by family-owned Scotch whisky specialist Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky – and both locals and tourists alike have been loving the space since it opened for business.

Whether you head in for breakfast, lunch or dinner this Valentine’s Day, the team always strives to offer the finest dining experience possible.

Address: 2 The Square, Huntly AB54 8AE

Expect plenty of breakfast, lunch and dinner options at The Bank Café & Restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Fennel Restaurant

On Wednesday, February 14, Fennel Restaurant is offering sharing steak platters in addition to its regular menu options.

The platters will include a 500g Donald Russell chateaubriand – carved and served as a tale of two halves – dauphinoise potato, chilli and garlic tender stem broccoli, braised red cabbage, chimichurri sauce, home cut chips, beer battered onion rings, and peppercorn sauce.

Please be aware that booking is essential. You can do this via the business’ website.

Address: 10 Burn Lane, Inverurie AB51 4UZ

Looking for somewhere to head this Valentine’s Day in Aberdeenshire? Consider Fennel Restaurant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Garlogie Inn

The Garlogie Inn has been whetting appetites with its hearty and wholesome home-cooked food for the past 38 years.

Whether you’re after light dishes or hefty plates of food, the Westhill institution has it all.

Address: Garlogie, Westhill AB32 6RX

Grilled Scottish rib eye steak, one of the dishes available at The Garlogie Inn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Falls of Feugh Restaurant

Next up, we have the award-winning Falls of Feugh Restaurant, which recently celebrated its 10th birthday (in November 2023).

It is situated near Banchory on the banks of the River Feugh, so it’s another business on this list that offers cracking views.

Address: Bridge of Feugh, Banchory AB31 6NL

Falls of Feugh Restaurant offers modern Scottish cuisine in a truly stunning location. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Knowes Hotel and Restaurant

Over in Macduff, you’ll find The Knowes Hotel and Restaurant – run by owner and chef, Wayne Stewart.

In usual fashion, the restaurant will be serving Valentine’s Day specials from Wednesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 17 alongside its regular menu.

Booking is advised. Call 01261 458000, email info@theknoweshotel.co.uk or message the business on Facebook for more information.

Address: 43 Market Street, Macduff AB44 1LL

A Knowes Hotel and Restaurant raspberry cheesecake. Image: Colin Rennie

The Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant

At The Tolbooth, you can enjoy two courses for £35 or three courses for £45.

And in terms of what dishes to expect, think rock turbot, hake, duck, pork belly, and crème brûlée.

You’ll both struggle to whittle down your choices…

Address: Harbour, Old Pier, Stonehaven AB39 2JU

If you’re searching for a restaurant to visit on Valentine’s Day in Aberdeenshire, I’d urge you to try The Tolbooth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mamma Mia

Pizza fans, this one’s for you…

Situated on Banchory’s High Street, Mamma Mia is (hands down) one of the best Italian restaurants I’ve visited in the north-east.

Not only are the staff friendly and welcoming, but the setting and food will transport you to the Mediterranean.

Address: 71 High Street, Banchory AB31 5TJ

Mamma Mia is one for the pizza lovers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson`

Aspire Restaurant

Wanting to make sure you and your partner are treated to superb scran this Valentine’s Day in Aberdeenshire? Well, you’ll get just that at Aspire Restaurant in Portsoy.

If you’re humming and haying on whether or not to stop by, then check out my review of the restaurant from June 2023.

It’s safe to say I adored the business’ food, surroundings and team (and still do).

Address: Seafield Terrace, Portsoy, Banff AB45 2QB

Lemon cheesecake. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

More from Food and Drink

A can of Irn Bru soft drink poured into a glass, and a can of Iron Brew sour beer from Vault City poured into another glass.
Forget whisky, is Irn-Bru-flavour beer the perfect Burns Night drink?
Geva Blackett. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tourists after more food options in Braemar – but are year-round openings sustainable?
Windswept Brewing Co managing director Nigel Tiddy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lossiemouth's Windswept Brewing Co plans to shut next month: 'It's been an amazing adventure'
Windswept Brewing Co in Lossiemouth
Windswept Brewing Co to close unless buyer can be found
Several dishes from Fourmile House in Kingswells laid out on a table.
Fowrie Garden Cafe at Fourmile House serves flavoursome feast surrounded by green haven in…
Meline-Nancy Paterson. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New Aberdeen mum balancing raising 1-year-old with home-based artisan bakery
RGU journalism student/intern Abby and I paid a visit to the new Aberdeen brunch spot earlier today. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Our thoughts on Aberdeen's Resting Brunch Face – including the tattie scone nachos
Olive Alexanders in Aberdeen
'Our hearts are absolutely broken': Aberdeen bistro Olive Alexanders permanently shuts
3
Qismat pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Popular Elgin Indian restaurant reveals work to start next month on refurbishment
Three cans of Otherworld Brewing beers.
Why Otherworld Brewing is one of Scotland's funkiest modern breweries

Conversation