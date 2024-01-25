10 romantic restaurants for couples to visit this Valentine’s Day in Aberdeenshire

Valentine’s Day may be a few weeks away, but it’s the perfect time to get organised and reserve a table at a top north-east restaurant to spoil your partner.

There are lots of romantic spots for couples scattered across Aberdeenshire. So, I have rounded up the places I would recommend above all.

They each offer superb food and settings/surroundings to match.

Newmachar Hotel

Situated a short drive from Aberdeen, Newmachar Hotel was awarded an AA Rosette in recognition of its culinary excellence in April 2022.

Its restaurant, The Scullery, continues to serve up an exceptional range of dishes that you’ll both love this Valentine’s Day in Aberdeenshire.

Address: Oldmeldrum Road, Newmachar AB21 0QD

Kildrummy Inn

If you think your other half would love a traditional inn-style setting with countryside views, then consider Kildrummy Inn.

Family-run, its menu showcases the best of the rich and diverse Scottish larder. Plus, it has a well stocked bar.

Address: Kildrummy Inn, Alford AB33 8QS

The Bank Café & Restaurant

The Bank Café & Restaurant is run by family-owned Scotch whisky specialist Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky – and both locals and tourists alike have been loving the space since it opened for business.

Whether you head in for breakfast, lunch or dinner this Valentine’s Day, the team always strives to offer the finest dining experience possible.

Address: 2 The Square, Huntly AB54 8AE

Fennel Restaurant

On Wednesday, February 14, Fennel Restaurant is offering sharing steak platters in addition to its regular menu options.

The platters will include a 500g Donald Russell chateaubriand – carved and served as a tale of two halves – dauphinoise potato, chilli and garlic tender stem broccoli, braised red cabbage, chimichurri sauce, home cut chips, beer battered onion rings, and peppercorn sauce.

Please be aware that booking is essential. You can do this via the business’ website.

Address: 10 Burn Lane, Inverurie AB51 4UZ

The Garlogie Inn

The Garlogie Inn has been whetting appetites with its hearty and wholesome home-cooked food for the past 38 years.

Whether you’re after light dishes or hefty plates of food, the Westhill institution has it all.

Address: Garlogie, Westhill AB32 6RX

Falls of Feugh Restaurant

Next up, we have the award-winning Falls of Feugh Restaurant, which recently celebrated its 10th birthday (in November 2023).

It is situated near Banchory on the banks of the River Feugh, so it’s another business on this list that offers cracking views.

Address: Bridge of Feugh, Banchory AB31 6NL

The Knowes Hotel and Restaurant

Over in Macduff, you’ll find The Knowes Hotel and Restaurant – run by owner and chef, Wayne Stewart.

In usual fashion, the restaurant will be serving Valentine’s Day specials from Wednesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 17 alongside its regular menu.

Booking is advised. Call 01261 458000, email info@theknoweshotel.co.uk or message the business on Facebook for more information.

Address: 43 Market Street, Macduff AB44 1LL

The Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant

At The Tolbooth, you can enjoy two courses for £35 or three courses for £45.

And in terms of what dishes to expect, think rock turbot, hake, duck, pork belly, and crème brûlée.

You’ll both struggle to whittle down your choices…

Address: Harbour, Old Pier, Stonehaven AB39 2JU

Mamma Mia

Pizza fans, this one’s for you…

Situated on Banchory’s High Street, Mamma Mia is (hands down) one of the best Italian restaurants I’ve visited in the north-east.

Not only are the staff friendly and welcoming, but the setting and food will transport you to the Mediterranean.

Address: 71 High Street, Banchory AB31 5TJ

Aspire Restaurant

Wanting to make sure you and your partner are treated to superb scran this Valentine’s Day in Aberdeenshire? Well, you’ll get just that at Aspire Restaurant in Portsoy.

If you’re humming and haying on whether or not to stop by, then check out my review of the restaurant from June 2023.

It’s safe to say I adored the business’ food, surroundings and team (and still do).

Address: Seafield Terrace, Portsoy, Banff AB45 2QB