Restaurant review: Food and setting at Newmachar Hotel is a summer’s day delight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant review: Food and setting at Newmachar Hotel is a summer’s day delight

Newmachar Hotel offers something to suit all tastes in Aberdeenshire. Karla Sinclair and her boyfriend visited recently, and here's her review...

The chosen dishes at Newmachar Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The chosen dishes at Newmachar Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

I recently spent one week in the New York of the Mediterranean. Benidorm.

It was my first time in the city. And while it is known for a number of things – including its lively nightlife scene and exquisite beaches – knowing that the sun would be shining from dawn to dusk was what appealed to me above all.

My boyfriend Josh and I saw highs of 30 degrees and not one drop of rain fell throughout our stay. But like any holiday, you need to return home.

The front entrance to Newmachar Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Making our way back to Turriff and still in high spirits, we decided to keep the party going by making a pitstop at Newmachar Hotel for a spot of supper.

Newmachar Hotel

It had been a while since I last visited Newmachar Hotel, considering it was back when acclaimed north-east chef Graham Mitchell headed up the kitchen team.

Now, head chef Adam Schultz runs the fort having just returned to Aberdeen after a two-year spell working for Angela Hartnett at Murano Café in London.

The menu impressed me just as much as it did on my first visit, as did the interior.

@karlasinclair

The Newmachar Hotel, located on Oldmeldrum Road in Newmachar 📍 #fyp #foodtiktok #scotlandfood #scotlandtiktok #scotland #food #foryoupage #visitaberdeenshire #visitabdn #pasta #aberdeenshire

♬ (It Goes Like) Nanana – Edit – Peggy Gou

Guests visiting the Scullery Bar & Kitchen – the hotel’s restaurant – can expect the main restaurant space as well as a garden terrace and an al fresco area.

Adorned with artificial flowers and shrubbery as well as contemporary and stylish furnishings, its look already makes it a go-to north-east venue for locals and tourists regardless of the occasion.

Newmachar Hotel starts serving food at 5pm on Wednesdays, so the pair of us were a tad early. Happy to wait, I gave Josh a tour of the restaurant before we were escorted to our table.

Inside the Scullery Bar & Kitchen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The food

The weather was scorching. We had a window seat which had us both yearning for ice cold beverages to sip away at whilst awaiting our food.

For Josh, a pint of Tennants (£4.50). For me, a light and refreshing apple cooler mocktail (£6.50).

The pair of us were parched so little of our drinks were left before the starters arrived. I must add that this period wasn’t long.

If you’re after a light and refreshing alcohol-free drinks option, try out the apple cooler mocktail. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

My onion and brie tart (£7) was served with a dressed side salad. The tart was thin, yet filled with flavour.

The brie was both buttery and earthy while plentiful caramelised onions added some sweetness to the dish. Filo pastry lay underneath the ingredients, providing a crispy element.

In my eyes it was a splendid summer’s day dish, as was Josh’s mackerel pate (£8). A slightly larger portion, it too came served with a side salad. The plate also featured a quenelle of creamy smoked mackerel pate with dill, lemon zest and capers and toasted sourdough.

Newmachar Hotel currently has an onion and brie tart on its summer menu. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The capers added a warm tanginesss to the smooth mixture that boasted plenty of citrusy flavours. These married well with the smoked fish. The seasoning was on point.

Lathered across the crunchy sourdough, I often find pate on the heavy side. This one was not.

There were several other tables full of diners. Given that it was a Wednesday, I was delighted with the number of people supporting local.

And as hoped, the sun continued to beam inside the restaurant.

The mackerel pate starter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

We opted for a Diet Coke (£3.20) and a glass of water for our second round of drinks and our mains were placed in front of us.

On my side of the table was a short rib ragu house tagliatelle (£17), which also comes as a starter for a cost of £9.

My fork was my best friend as I proceeded to spiral strips of pasta onto it before diving in.

The short rib ragu house tagliatelle also comes in a starter portion. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This dish screamed comfort. A hefty bed of tagliatelle had been doused in a rich sauce with a tomato-heavy flavour. On top was a blanket of parmesan cheese and a scattering of crispy croutons.

It goes without saying that cheese and tomato is a winning combination. Nutty with a slightly salty finish, the parmesan was a welcome addition to the plate.

But I couldn’t help wonder where the meat was. I needn’t fear, as I quickly discovered chunks of the tender short rib underneath several layers of pasta. This kept it both warm and juicy.

Pan seared duck breast. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

If you asked me what my favourite element in the dish was, I wouldn’t be able to answer as they were equally as divine.

Josh was tucking into his pan seared duck breast (£24) on the other side of the table. Duck is a hard meat to perfect, but we agreed the other components on his main course helped elevate it.

The duck had been covered in a stellar creamy mushroom sauce. Not only was it aromatic, but it brought both sweet and salty flavours to the plate – and included plenty of mushrooms too.

The Scullery Bar & Kitchen is the hotel’s popular restaurant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There were also dauphinoise potatoes and boiled vegetables, so it was a fair feed to say the least.

It was difficult to refuse a dessert, however it was time for us to make way for home having been away for some time.

Newmachar Hotel: The verdict

Newmachar Hotel is a fantastic Aberdeenshire business with its food and setting proving a delight on a summer’s day. With that said, it’s great no matter what the weather.

Multiple servers assisted us throughout the meal and all of them were a great help.

Josh and I were incredibly impressed with the high calibre of the food, too. We’ll definitely be back.

All of the dishes went down a hit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Information

Address: Oldmeldrum Road, Newmachar, Aberdeen AB21 0QD

T: 01651 862636

W: newmacharhotel.co.uk

Price: £70.20 for one pint of Tennants, one mocktail, one Diet Coke, two starters and two mains

Scores:

  • Food: 4.5/5
  • Service: 4.5/5
  • Surroundings: 5/5

More from Press and Journal

The chosen dishes at Newmachar Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Elgin
The chosen dishes at Newmachar Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Exploring the curious ruin of Duffdefiance and climbing Carn Mor in Strathdon
The chosen dishes at Newmachar Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
How Mary Queen of Scots fell in love with hunting in the Highlands —…
Rachel Corsie lines up as Scotland captain ahead of a match at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: My delight at imminent Scotland Women return after missing last camp in…
The chosen dishes at Newmachar Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
What A Week: Prince William tackles homelessness and a hare hops down to harbour
Fraser Fifield
Aboyne piper Fraser Fifield's music has taken him all over the world - from…
Paul Breen
Brain aneurysm survivor's praise for NHS ahead of its milestone 75th anniversary
The chosen dishes at Newmachar Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: Four changes to look forward to in the coming months
The chosen dishes at Newmachar Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kyles Athletic forward Scott Macdonald
The chosen dishes at Newmachar Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Huntly's Alex Thoirs honoured by testimonial recognition