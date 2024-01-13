Restaurant review: Community spirit is the secret ingredient at the Garlogie Inn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant review: Community spirit is the secret ingredient at the Garlogie Inn

For the past 38 years, this popular local restaurant and pub has been serving up homecooked food. I went along to discover the recipe for its success.

The desserts were heavenly at the Garlogie Inn in Westhill.
The desserts were sweet heaven at the Garlogie Inn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Rosemary Lowne

There is something so cathartic about listening to the sound of heavy rain from the comfort of a cosy room.

That is exactly how my partner Andy and I felt as we dried off from the torrential rain outside and relaxed in the warm and homely surroundings at the Garlogie Inn.

Come rain, hail, snow or shine, this Westhill institution has been whetting appetites with its hearty and wholesome home-cooked food for the past 38 years.

Wet, cold and hungry, we were more than ready to discover the Garlogie Inn’s recipe for success when we visited on a dreich and dark Saturday evening.

The Garlogie Inn is a cosy country retreat especially during the dark winter months. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Garlogie Inn

Located just a 20-minute drive from Aberdeen city centre –  on the B9119 Aberdeen to Tarland Road – the family run bar and restaurant enjoys a scenic countryside location.

Although the wonderful views of the rolling fields were covered in a veil of darkness when we visited, there was plenty of rustic charm inside.

Wooden beams, a roaring fire and tartan carpets give the Garlogie Inn a warm, welcoming and rustic feel. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

From the characterful bar at the front of the venue, our friendly server led us through an alcove style archway to the relaxed dining area at the back where heat from a fire created a cosy atmosphere.

Small and intimate with beautiful wooden ceiling beams and wildlife inspired artwork, we instantly relaxed as our lovely server took away our wet coats and took our drinks order – a ginger beer and lime for me and a pint of Innes and Gunn for the other half.

The quirky artwork adds to the friendly character at the Garlogie Inn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Food

Ravenously devouring the menu with my eyes, the chilli beef nachos (£6.95) were the first thing that caught my attention as did the thyme infused baked camembert.

But after much deliberation, I settled on the Scottish scallops with black pudding, pancetta bacon and apple puree served with a cream and parsley sauce (£9.50) while Andy opted for the breaded bon bons filled with a mix of haggis and black pudding and served with a djon mustard and chive mayo (£6.50).

After leaving us just enough time to sip on our drinks and chew the fat of the day, our starters arrived.

Beautifully presented on a long boat style plate in a linear fashion were four plump scallops each topped with vibrant green watercress with artful dots of apple puree and cream and parsley sauce waiting to be mopped up on the side of the plate.

The scallops were cooked to perfection. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

When ordering scallops, I’m always worried they might be overcooked and rubbery but I’m happy to report that the scallops in question were cooked to perfection with a soft and succulent texture.

Cutting through the slight sweet flavour of the scallops was the creamy parsley sauce while the apple puree brought a sharp freshness to the dish.

Opposite me, Andy was making short work of the blaggis bon bons prompting me to enter a plea bargain to save me one (for research purposes).

Crispy on the outside and moist and moreish on the inside with a distinctively salty and peppery haggis and black pudding filling, the bountiful bon bons were like little balls of joy.

The blaggis bon bon were bursting with haggis and black pudding. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

My only complaint would be that there should be more of them – greedy I know.

During the break between our starters and mains, we indulged in some people watching.

Surreptitiously scanning the tables, it became instantly clear that the Garlogie Inn is a place that unites all generations with people of all ages making new memories, reminiscing and celebrating special occasions over great food and excellent service.

Leaving us just enough time to let our starters to go down, the friendly servers re-appeared with our piping hot mains.

My eyes just about popped out of my head when I saw the huge plate of food placed in front of me.

The chicken braggiewell was hearty, wholesome and extremely tasty. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

I had opted for chicken braigiewell (£16.50) which includes poached chicken with a mix of black pudding and haggis in a wild mushroom, onion, cream and malt whisky sauce served with hasselback potatoes.

Taking a forkful of the chicken, it was tender and juicy while the haggis and black pudding filling added the salty flavour.

Soft and fluffy on the inside and crisp and golden on the outside, the hasselback potatoes were a carbohydrate lover’s dream while the wild mushroom, onion, cream and malt whisky sauce took it to another level of deliciousness.

The wild mushroom, onion, cream and malt whisky sauce worked beautifully with the chicken, hasselback potatoes and vegetables. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Also piled on the plate was a generous helping of tender stem broccoli and carrots.

Equally as impressed with the large portions, Andy carved his way through the grilled Scottish rib eye steak he had ordered (£25.05).

Perfectly pink and succulent, Andy was in his element as he dipped chunks of his steak in the creamy peppercorn sauce (£3.25).

The massive onion rings, chips, grilled tomatoes, mushrooms and brocolli were also quickly hoovered up.

The Scottish rib eye steak went down very well. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Despite being unable to finish everything on my plate, I miraculously found space to share a dessert.

In the name of love – and the fact that my stomach was so full I could barely contemplate dessert – I delegated dessert duties to Andy who chose the strawberry and white chocolate cheesecake served with strawberry ice cream.

Now I have to confess that I’m not the biggest cheesecake fan but after one spoonful of this striking red and white striped dessert and I was converted.

The dessert of dreams. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Light and mousse like with chunks of white chocolate and a crunchy biscuit base, this cheesecake was a work of dessert art (£7.50).

And the strawberry ice-cream – wow.

Creamy with chunks of real strawberry, the ice-cream had all the hallmarks of being homemade.

The verdict

After such a wonderful evening at the Garlogie Inn, I think I have discovered the secret recipe to its longevity: hearty homecooked food, excellent staff, a relaxed setting but most importantly community spirit.

The Garlogie Inn isn’t just a place where people go for good scran, it’s so much more than that, it’s a big part of the local community and a huge part of people’s lives.

In what continues to be a tough environment for the hospitality industry, places like the Garlogie Inn stand strong and proud because they really care about what they do.

And the longer we support these amazing local venues, the better.

Information

Address: The Garlogie Inn, Garlogie, Westhill, AB32 6RX

T: 01224 743212

W: www.garlogieinn.com

Price: £92.55 for two starters, two mains, a dessert, a beer, a large glass of red wine, an espresso and two ginger beer and limes.

Scores:

  • Food: 5/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

