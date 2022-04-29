Aberdeenshire’s Newmachar Hotel awarded prestigious AA rosette status

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celebrations are underway at Aberdeenshire’s Newmachar Hotel as the venue’s restaurant has been awarded an AA rosette status.

The restaurant, known as The Scullery, is run by multi-award-winning head chef Graham Mitchell, who joined the hotel team in March 2019.

It offers extensive seasonal menus with dishes for all tastes, from long-standing classics to a selection of contemporary chef specials.

The hotel itself, located on Oldmeldrum Road and owned by Linda and Grant Wright, also picked up a win and is now a four-star AA rated inn.

An anonymous inspector visited the establishment on Sunday, reviewing the quality of food served, and the team was made aware of their successes on Monday morning.

AA success

Announcing the wins on social media, the Newmachar Hotel team wrote: “So the real ‘hotel inspector’ paid us an incognito visit a few days ago and today this arrived in the post!

“We are now officially a 4* AA Rated Inn, but without a doubt the crowning glory is the special recognition of our culinary excellence.

“We are exceptionally proud to have been awarded a Rosette Award. This has been head chef Graham’s ambition since arriving at the Newmachar Hotel a couple of years ago.

“Circumstances have delayed the process but the wait makes it all the sweeter now. Take a huge bow.”

Graham, 36, has won many awards over the years for his culinary skills.

His extensive career has seen him become one of the key figures in putting the north-east’s food industry on the map.

Speaking on the wins, Graham says he is “absolutely over the moon”.

“I’ve worked hard to up the game and develop the Newmachar food offering over the years, having won several awards for the hotel now and really putting the hotel on the map as one of Grampians best eateries,” he added.

“These wins are a real asset to the hotel as every time we win an award it brings in more customers that may not have tried us before.

“I would like to thank Grant and Linda for the support and belief that they have in me, Craig Strathie for his great service, and Kayne Smith and Jack Morrison (my two chefs in the kitchen who execute my standards every time).”

What is an AA Rosette?

Every year, dining establishments across the UK are awarded accolades by the AA Rosette scheme.

Established in 1956, the purpose of the rosettes is to assess the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels.

According to the AA Restaurant Guide, success or failure in achieving Rosettes is based on one or more visits by an AA inspector to a hotel or restaurant.

Around 10% of restaurants nationwide are of a standard that is worthy of one rosette and above.

