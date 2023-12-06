First look: Huntly’s The Club Room to open after ‘major six-month refurb’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look: Huntly’s The Club Room to open after ‘major six-month refurb’

The stunning new bar is situated in the former Bank of Scotland site on Gordon Street.

Step inside Huntly's The Club Room. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Huntly’s latest bar The Club Room, run by family-owned Scotch whisky specialist Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, is opening its doors tomorrow.

Situated in the former Bank of Scotland site on Gordon Street, it follows a major six-month refurbishment to the B-listed property.

The bar is located inside the town’s former Bank of Scotland branch.

The space — purchased by the company in January 2022 — has been transformed into a stunning area with a bar and seating for up to 50 guests.

It will be used for private hire events, whisky tastings and as an additional space for diners at The Bank Café & Restaurant on The Square, which Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky also owns.

‘We’re proud to be part of the town’s transformation,’ says Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky chairman

The Club Room will promote the firm’s vast range of rare, aged malts and blended whiskies, which are sold in 60 countries globally.

It also features the latest Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky innovation, allowing guests to imbibe their whisky of choice on demand with the use of a pre-paid card.

Chairman of Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky — established in 1938 — Euan Shand, was born and raised in Huntly.

Euan Shand.

Speaking on the investment, he said: “We had ambitious plans to invest in some of the beautiful old buildings that lay empty and disused in the heart of the town, bringing them back to life, whilst also helping put Huntly on the map as a great place to eat and drink.”

The firm’s award-winning portfolio of brands includes Black Bull Whisky, The Octave, The Rarest, Tantalus, and Dimensions, among others.

Black Bull Whisky.

“Together with our Whiskies of Scotland shop in Gordon Street, The Bank Café & Restaurant and now the latest opening of The Club Room in the town centre, it’s an important focal point for locals and tourists visiting the area,” Mr Shand added.

“We’re proud to be part of the transformation of the town, boosting the local economy and of course, creating further employment in the area alongside our King Street headquarters.”

Step inside The Club Room on Gordon Street

The Club Room will open its doors to the public tomorrow.
It is an extension of The Bank Café & Restaurant.
The whiskies to expect inside The Club Room.
Customers are asked to enter via The Bank Café.
There is a capacity of 50 inside.
Tech consultant Kumaresan Bala demonstrating how to use the new Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky innovation where you can receive a shot and pay from your card.
Another interior shot of the transformed space.
Whisky barrels.
The stunning bar area.
It has been kitted out with traditional yet modern furnishings and décor.
The Club Room will be used for whisky tastings, private hire events, and more.
More Black Bull Whisky.
What do you think of its look?
The refurbishment process took roughly six months.
The Octave.
Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky’s range of rare, aged malts and blended whiskies are promoted inside.

Official opening hours for The Club Room are TBC. For more information, visit www.duncantaylor.com

Conversation