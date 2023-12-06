First look: Huntly’s The Club Room to open after ‘major six-month refurb’

Huntly’s latest bar The Club Room, run by family-owned Scotch whisky specialist Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, is opening its doors tomorrow.

Situated in the former Bank of Scotland site on Gordon Street, it follows a major six-month refurbishment to the B-listed property.

The space — purchased by the company in January 2022 — has been transformed into a stunning area with a bar and seating for up to 50 guests.

It will be used for private hire events, whisky tastings and as an additional space for diners at The Bank Café & Restaurant on The Square, which Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky also owns.

‘We’re proud to be part of the town’s transformation,’ says Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky chairman

The Club Room will promote the firm’s vast range of rare, aged malts and blended whiskies, which are sold in 60 countries globally.

It also features the latest Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky innovation, allowing guests to imbibe their whisky of choice on demand with the use of a pre-paid card.

Chairman of Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky — established in 1938 — Euan Shand, was born and raised in Huntly.

Speaking on the investment, he said: “We had ambitious plans to invest in some of the beautiful old buildings that lay empty and disused in the heart of the town, bringing them back to life, whilst also helping put Huntly on the map as a great place to eat and drink.”

The firm’s award-winning portfolio of brands includes Black Bull Whisky, The Octave, The Rarest, Tantalus, and Dimensions, among others.

“Together with our Whiskies of Scotland shop in Gordon Street, The Bank Café & Restaurant and now the latest opening of The Club Room in the town centre, it’s an important focal point for locals and tourists visiting the area,” Mr Shand added.

“We’re proud to be part of the transformation of the town, boosting the local economy and of course, creating further employment in the area alongside our King Street headquarters.”

Step inside The Club Room on Gordon Street

Official opening hours for The Club Room are TBC. For more information, visit www.duncantaylor.com