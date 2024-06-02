Stonehaven’s Midsummer Beer Happening boss picks top 5 beers to try this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Stonehaven’s Midsummer Beer Happening boss picks top 5 beers to try this year

Robert Lindsay, organiser of the Mindsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven, has picked out the five beers from the more than 100 pouring at this year's festival in Baird Park.

Robert Lindsay holding a beer at the midsummer beer happening in stonehaven
Midsummer Beer Happening organiser Robert Lindsay. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
By Kieran Beattie

Stonehaven’s Midsummer Beer Happening festival is just around the corner, but with more than 150 brews to try, where do you even start?

The annual celebration of all things beer will be kicking off in the seaside town’s Baird Park from Thursday June 13, and will run up to and including Saturday June 15.

A view inside the tent at the Midsummer Beer Happening in 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

From boozy black stouts to light and fruity sours, there’ll be something for everyone pouring, keeping both hardened beer nerds and have-a-go drinkers alike more than happy.

A few lads trying out the beers at last year’s festival. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But if you’re looking at the massive list of 153 unique drinks from 23 breweries and cider makers and feeling a bit overwhelmed about what to try first at the festival, fear not!

We’ve asked the festival’s organiser Robert Lindsay, also the head of Laurencekirk brewery Six Degrees North, to pick his five must-have beers for this year’s Midsummer Beer Happening for you to seek out before they sell out.

Midsummer Beer Happening organiser Robert Lindsay at the festival in 2019. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Starting with…

1. Six Degrees North, the MSBH Festival Beer

A beer pouring at last year’s festival. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
  • 4.4%
  • Style: Pale Ale, Gluten Free
  • Six Degrees North Brewery, Laurencekirk

Robert says that with more than 150 beers pouring over the weekend, whittling it down to just five has been difficult, but he’s starting with “an obvious one, the festival beer itself”.

He said: “Included with your ticket, this will be the first beer for many to sample.

“Brewed at Six Degrees North alongside Sportive sponsors Simpsons Malt, this year the festival beer is a light and tropical pale ale”.

He describes it it as a “tropical hit of fruit, think ripe mangos with a squeeze of lime zest, balanced with a light bitterness”.

2. De Circus Brouwerij, Circus Saison

Some of the De Circus beers which will be on sale. Image: Midsummer Beer Happening
  • 6.5%
  • Style: Saison (Seasonal beer)
  • De Circus Brewery, Belgium

This year, as well as heaps of Scottish and UK breweries, the Midsummer Beer Happening is also welcoming two breweries from the world-famous brewing nation of Belgium.

One of them is De Circus, which Robert explains was “formed by former circus performers, and they certainly bring a bit of showmanship to our offering with their mix of traditional and modern styles”.

He said: “Belgian beers can be intimidating given their strength, but this saison is actually very light and easy-drinking, despite its complexity.

“The aroma has the signature saison spice with a hint of citrus and a bitter finish.”

If you’re after something on the weirder side on the day, the other Belgian brewery at this year’s festival, Alvinne, will be bringing a plum and smoked beetroot sour.

3. New Barns, Pilsner

The New Bars pilsner. Image: Midsummer Beer Happening
  • 4.2%
  • Style: Pilsner
  • New Barns, Edinburgh

Robert says that the happening isn’t just for “beer geeks”, and so always wants to ensure there’s plenty of options there for traditional lager drinkers.

This year, there’s more than 20 different lagers pouring.

And this one, from New Barns in Edinburgh, is one of his favourites of the genre.

He said: “New Barns are based in Leith, but this pilsner is a classic German-style lager.

“Clean, crisp, and refreshing with bitterness balanced by bready malt character.”

4. Bergamot Crusher, Holy Goat

Bergamot Crusher from Holy Goat will be pouring at the Midsummer Beer Happening. Image: Midsummer Beer Happening.
  • 5.6%
  • Style: Golden sour made with bergamot orange and clementine
  • Holy Goat, Dundee

But of course, there’s still plenty for the more adventurous on offer, such as this belter from Dundee’s Holy Goat brewery.

It’s just one of the many colourful fruit-stuffed beers that will be available at the festival, ideal for cider drinkers and sunny days.

Robert said: “Fruit beers and sours are becoming a more and moreÂ  popular option at the festival and last year’s most popular option, Peach Melba from Pilot, will be returning again this year and is definitely worth seeking out.

“I have chosen to highlight the Dundee-based Holy Goat however, as they are specialists in the world of traditional sour beers.

“Bergamot Crusher uses freshly harvested begamot oranges â€” a hybrid of bitter orange and lemon, this citrus fruit is prized for its intensely fragrant aroma â€” added to their own base golden sour for a full yet complex flavour.”

“If the weather is good, fingers crossed, this will fly out,” he added.

5. Brew Toon, Ich Kann Boogie

Brew Toon’s Ich Kann Boogie will be available at the festival. Image: Midsummer Beer Happening.
  • 5%
  • Style: Weissbier
  • Brew Toon Brewery, Peterhead

Robert’s final pick for the festival is from Peterhead brewery Brew Toon, a German-style beer, for a very special reason.

He said: “Scotland will be playing in the opening game of the Euros against Germany and it will be shown live at the Midsummer Beer Happening on our 4m x 2m screen.

“Peterhead’s finest have created a classic German-style wheat beer to celebrate Scotland’s journey at the tournament.

“Full-bodied, the aroma reminds me of foam banana sweets with a hint of clove spice, and it has a lovely dry finish to it.”

Tickets are on sale now for the Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven

Let’s hope for weather as good as last year’s. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

More than 6,000 people regularly attend the annual festival in Stonehaven’s Baird Park, which is not-for-profit and run entirely by volunteers.

The highly popular event has raised more than Â£314,000 for local charities since it launched as the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival 15 years ago.

Just some of the causes supported by the event previously include the Stonehaven Fireballs Association, the Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Friends of the Open Air Pool, and the RNLI.

As well as loads of live music throughout the festival, there will also be a whole host of food trucks selling delicious street food for you to enjoy with your beer.

You can buy tickets for individual days or the whole festival here at www.midsummerbeerhappening.co.uk/ticketsÂ 

Conversation