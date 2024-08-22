6 Aberdeenshire local heroes offering unmissable deals

Whether you’re craving a hearty steak, fresh seafood or a cosy brunch spot, these eateries offer something for everyone—and at a fraction of the usual price.

Discover restaurants in Aberdeenshire where you can indulge in culinary delights while taking advantage of these limited-time offers on itison.

Suma Café

One of the restaurants in Aberdeenshire that is a must visit is Suma Cafe in the Merchant Quarter and it’s got over 100 5-star reviews on Trip Advisor, gorgeous interiors, an amazing menu and even better cocktails.

A true Aberdeen gem – this place has passion, flair and creativity running throughout and is known for its amazing election of crepes, French toast, pancakes, croffles and burgers. Its Sunday brunch is a must try too with gorgeous cocktails and a buzzing atmosphere. Bonus for the parents, it’s kid-friendly too.

Wild Ginger

Just a short walk from the train station, and easy to find on Union St, Wild Ginger serves up traditional Indian dishes in a spacious and stylish setting that’s perfect for any occasion.

On the menu you’ll find all your favourite traditional dishes from tikkas and jalfrezis to more modern dishes like Darziling korai barbequed chicken in a rich sauce with garlic and fresh onions, sprinkled with fresh coriander and Chapai mango malai chicken cooked with mango and cream.

This is authentic Indian fayre at its finest.

Gios by Lombarda

Gio’s By Lombarda on King Street at the Castlegate is a must-go, and if you haven’t already been yet, take this as your sign to go. First opened as La Lombarda in 1922, this is the oldest Italian family restaurant in the UK with the recently opened Gio’s being the newest addition – a cosy and relaxed dining experience where you can expect warm and friendly service alongside beautifully prepared authentic Italian cuisine.

The menu is bursting with traditional and more modern Italian dishes with dedicated lunch and brunch menus – and loads of sharing plates to try too.

The Captain’s Table

Continuing to explore restaurants in Aberdeenshire, leads to Fraserburgh for the next recommendation – The Captain’s Table – winner of the best Restaurant in Aberdeenshire at the Scottish Business Awards 2024.

When you step inside this family run seafood restaurant, just minutes away from the Fraserburgh Harbour, you’ll know the Captains and crew running the ship are dedicated to giving you the absolute best experience. They have an unrivalled knowledge and passion for bringing you the best and freshest local produce – and a 5/5 rating on Trip Advisor to show for it.

Their aim is to have fresh seafood on your plate within hours of being caught and using some of the best ingredients Scotland has to offer.

Certainly sounds like a catch.

Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

With a Michelin recommendation and two AA rosettes – this restaurant from The Great British Menu 2023’s Kevin Dalgleish aims to serve pure, seasonal, ingredient led dishes which are packed full of flavour in warm, friendly and stylish surroundings.

On the menu you can expect modern Scottish dishes with French notes, elegantly presented and packed full of natural flavours where the ingredients take centre stage and menus changing with the seasons to celebrate the arrival of new produce.

Bistro Verde

Nestled in the heart of the Merchant Quarter on The Green, this little independent seafood restaurant is a hidden gem that’s got rave reviews on Trip Advisor and specialises in serving up delicious freshly caught seafood in a cosy and friendly setting. From the freshest catch of the day to their expertly crafted dishes, every bite is designed to be a celebration of the sea.

