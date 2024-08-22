6 Aberdeenshire local heroes offering unmissable deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 Aberdeenshire local heroes offering unmissable deals

If you’re in Aberdeenshire and looking to enjoy a delicious local meal without breaking the bank, you’re in luck! Here are six fantastic restaurants currently offering amazing deals on itison.

wine glasses on a table.
Try out these 6 restaurants in Aberdeenshire loved by locals.

Whether you’re craving a hearty steak, fresh seafood or a cosy brunch spot, these eateries offer something for everyone—and at a fraction of the usual price.

Discover restaurants in Aberdeenshire where you can indulge in culinary delights while taking advantage of these limited-time offers on itison.

Suma Café

Food from restaurants in Aberdeenshire, featuring 4 black plates with colourful food.
Suma Cafe is both creative and tasty when it comes to culinary delights.

One of the restaurants in Aberdeenshire that is a must visit is Suma Cafe in the Merchant Quarter and it’s got over 100 5-star reviews on Trip Advisor, gorgeous interiors, an amazing menu and even better cocktails.

A true Aberdeen gem – this place has passion, flair and creativity running throughout and is known for its amazing election of crepes, French toast, pancakes, croffles and burgers. Its Sunday brunch is a must try too with gorgeous cocktails and a buzzing atmosphere. Bonus for the parents, it’s kid-friendly too.

Save up to 39% off brunch with optional cocktails or prosecco for two at Suma Café now and claim you itison deal here.

Wild Ginger

Tables and chairs in a restaurants in Aberdeenshire.
If you’re craving really great Indian cuisine, Wild Ginger is our recommendation for you to try.

Just a short walk from the train station, and easy to find on Union St, Wild Ginger serves up traditional Indian dishes in a spacious and stylish setting that’s perfect for any occasion.

On the menu you’ll find all your favourite traditional dishes from tikkas and jalfrezis to more modern dishes like Darziling korai barbequed chicken in a rich sauce with garlic and fresh onions, sprinkled with fresh coriander and Chapai mango malai chicken cooked with mango and cream.

This is authentic Indian fayre at its finest.

Save up to 32% on curries and sides or a two courses for two at Wild Ginger now and claim your itison deal here.

Gios by Lombarda

As part of restaurants in Aberdeenshire there is a mixture of foods on white plates.
The menu is bursting with traditional and more modern Italian dishes.<span style="font-size: 16px"> </span>

Gio’s By Lombarda on King Street at the Castlegate is a must-go, and if you haven’t already been yet, take this as your sign to go. First opened as La Lombarda in 1922, this is the oldest Italian family restaurant in the UK with the recently opened Gio’s being the newest addition – a cosy and relaxed dining experience where you can expect warm and friendly service alongside beautifully prepared authentic Italian cuisine.

The menu is bursting with traditional and more modern Italian dishes with dedicated lunch and brunch menus – and loads of sharing plates to try too.

Save up to 35% on a two or three course lunch for two at Gio’s by Lombarda now and claim your itison deal here.

The Captain’s Table

fish and chips on a wooden serving board.
Try out comfort food at its finest.

Continuing to explore restaurants in Aberdeenshire, leads to Fraserburgh for the next recommendation – The Captain’s Table – winner of the best Restaurant in Aberdeenshire at the Scottish Business Awards 2024.

When you step inside this family run seafood restaurant, just minutes away from the Fraserburgh Harbour, you’ll know the Captains and crew running the ship are dedicated to giving you the absolute best experience. They have an unrivalled knowledge and passion for bringing you the best and freshest local produce – and a 5/5 rating on Trip Advisor to show for it.

Their aim is to have fresh seafood on your plate within hours of being caught and using some of the best ingredients Scotland has to offer.

Certainly sounds like a catch.

Save up to 42% on a half or full fish tea for two at The Captain’s Table and claim your itison deal here.

Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

small chocolate pudding with melted chocolate on top on a white plate.
If you’re looking for somewhere special for a big occasion, this is the perfect spot for you.

With a Michelin recommendation and two AA rosettes – this restaurant from The Great British Menu 2023’s Kevin Dalgleish aims to serve pure, seasonal, ingredient led dishes which are packed full of flavour in warm, friendly and stylish surroundings.

On the menu you can expect modern Scottish dishes with French notes, elegantly presented and packed full of natural flavours where the ingredients take centre stage and menus changing with the seasons to celebrate the arrival of new produce.

Save up to 36% on a two or three course lunch for two with a Cremant or Bellini at Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish and claim your itison deal here.

Bistro Verde

various foods on white plates.
Indulge your senses at Bistro Verde.

Nestled in the heart of the Merchant Quarter on The Green, this little independent seafood restaurant is a hidden gem that’s got rave reviews on Trip Advisor and specialises in serving up delicious freshly caught seafood in a cosy and friendly setting. From the freshest catch of the day to their expertly crafted dishes, every bite is designed to be a celebration of the sea.

Save 33% on a two course lunch for two with Prosecco at Bistro Verde now: Bistro Verde and claim your itison deal here.

itison is Scotland’s best loved daily deals platform with over a thousand amazing offers and exclusive experiences for the best places to go and things do around country.

Sign up free today to explore a range of deals.

