6 brilliant places to brunch around Aberdeen

Let’s be honest, who doesn’t love brunch? Especially a brunch deal!

woman's hands holding a latte
There are so many amazing places to get brunch around Aberdeen.

There are so many places to grab brunch around Aberdeen for you to check out – all with huge savings available right now on itison.

From cosy cafes to brilliant breweries, there’s something for everyone.

1. Café Oregano

breakfast items on a pink plate for brunch around Aberdeen.
Indulge in style at Café Oregano.

If you’re looking for brunch around Aberdeen, head to Café Oregano. Earlier this year, Café Oregano opened on Holburn Street and has been making waves with its Instagrammable pink aesthetic and delicious, healthy fusion cuisine.

Drawing influences from Japan, China, Korea and India, Café Oregano serves up all day breakfast, all day brunch, afternoon tea as well as a selection of amazing hot drinks and sweet treats, making it a winner with us.

Choosing on the brunch menu is no easy feat with so much to choose from, from eggs benedict, pancakes with maple syrup, chicken salads and wraps through to South Asian dumplings, ramen and kimchi cheese.

Save up to 47% on brunch for two at Café  Oregano with the option to include a hot drink each.

Claim your itison deal here.

2. Biocafe

burger and chips on a blue plate
TripAdvisor loves Biocafe, and it is understandable why.

Biocafe bills itself as the home of fresh and healthy food with a focus on free-from and sugar free. But the menu is so good we guarantee you will be totally and utterly spoiled for choice no matter whether you’re veggie, vegan, gluten-free or not.

Look out for Mac’n’cheese topped with fried shallots, spring onion, nigella seeds and microgreens served with garlic bread and the Falafel wrap with hummus, carrots, spring onion, red onion, tomatoes, spiced chickpeas, spinach, thousand island sauce and dry herbs amongst a few favorites.

Make sure you leave space for cake!

Save up 46% on cake and a drink for one or brunch for two at Biocafe.

Claim your itison deal here.

3. Figment

pudding on a blue plate. for brunch around Aberdeen.
Start your day in style at Figment.

This award-winning Aberdeen café is a fantastic spot guaranteeing you great coffee, great food and lovely, friendly service.

The team at Figment focuses on quality produce used in innovative ways, highlighting the best local ingredients. You’ll find a wide range of veggie, gluten-free and vegan options available, freshly prepared every day on-site.

For brunch, why not try the Shakshuka (baked egg, pepper, onion and spicy harissa in tomato sauce served with sourdough) and Figment burrito (chorizo, peppers, scrambled egg, black beans, cheddar cheese and spiced avocado with chilli, lime and coriander).

Or go all out and order ‘The Works’ — smoked back bacon, blaggis, fried egg and pork sausage on a brioche bun.

All coffee is freshly roasted in Figment’s Aberdeen roaster with a wide range of speciality blends available.

Save 33% on brunch with tea or coffee for two at Figment.

Claim your itison deal here.

4. Café Andaluz

pancakes on plates
Jet off to Spain for breakfast.

Another place where you can grab brunch around Aberdeen is Café Andaluz. Since summer has been a non-starter this year, Café Andaluz is the perfect antidote to the grey skies with its new breakfast menu serving up all your fave morning classics with a touch of Spanish flare. Ole!

Jet off to Spain (metaphorically) with its signature Spanish breakfast (fried potatoes, chorizo, two poached eggs and smoked paprika) or try the Smashed avocado on toasted sourdough bread topped with sautéed chorizo, two poached eggs and hollandaise — just a couple of the delicious options to choose from.

You’ll find Café Andaluz just a few steps away from Union Street on Bon Accord Street. A family friendly favourite for years, you can always count on great food and fun and lively atmosphere.

Save 39% on breakfast with a Spanish twist inc orange juice and coffee for two at Cafe Andaluz.

Claim your itison deal here.

5. Chloe’s Kitchen Creations

toast and banana.
Looking for brunch around Aberdeen? There’s something for everyone to indulge in at Chloe’s Kitchen Creations.

In Alford, Chloe’s Kitchen Creations is a quaint little café with a brilliant brunch and lunch, a gorgeous cake selection and a morning and afternoon tea that is perfect for the ‘gram.

Family and pooch-friendly, it’s the perfect place for chilled-out mornings and has a host of awards already under its belt, including Best Takeaway at the Aberdeen Scottish Business Awards in 2020.

On the brunch menu, you’ll find breakfast wraps with bacon, sausages, scrambled egg, cheddar and mozzarella with a side of hash browns; pancake stacks or croffles (with your choice of toppings from maple and bacon, Nutella and berries) or banoffee and CKC eggs benny (toasted English muffin with crispy bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, sriracha and crispy onions).

If you haven’t visited this hidden gem yet, you definitely need to put it on your list today.

Save 41% on Brunch with tea or coffee for two at Chloes Kitchen Creations.

Claim your itison deal here.

6. Brewdog Dogtap

Bacon pancakes
Try out the soft fluffy pancakes topped with crispy bacon.

Wear your comfiest clothes and prepare yourself for a brunch of mega proportions at BrewDog’s Dogtap in Ellon.

Choose from delicious dishes like buttermilk fried chicken, waffles, hot sauce and whipped maple butter; Korean bacon sandwich (bao buns, gochujang fried bacon, wafer thin ham, shredded chilli omelette and spring onion chutney) or the American breakfast (smoked sausage, applewood smoked bacon, potato & buttered onion hash, roast tomato, buttermilk pancake, fried eggs and smoky hollandaise).

As part of BrewDog’s Ellon brewery, there’s tons to do and see with a beer school, library, shuffle-boards, beer museum and children’s playpark.

Start with brunch then make a day of it.

Save up to 45% for brunch for two with hot drink, beer or gin at  Dogtap.

Claim your itison deal here.

itison is Scotland’s best loved daily deals platform with over a thousand amazing offers and exclusive experiences for the best places to go and things do around country.

Sign up free today for exclusive more deals.

