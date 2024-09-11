6 brilliant places to brunch around Aberdeen

There are so many places to grab brunch around Aberdeen for you to check out – all with huge savings available right now on itison.

From cosy cafes to brilliant breweries, there’s something for everyone.

1. Café Oregano

If you’re looking for brunch around Aberdeen, head to Café Oregano. Earlier this year, Café Oregano opened on Holburn Street and has been making waves with its Instagrammable pink aesthetic and delicious, healthy fusion cuisine.

Drawing influences from Japan, China, Korea and India, Café Oregano serves up all day breakfast, all day brunch, afternoon tea as well as a selection of amazing hot drinks and sweet treats, making it a winner with us.

Choosing on the brunch menu is no easy feat with so much to choose from, from eggs benedict, pancakes with maple syrup, chicken salads and wraps through to South Asian dumplings, ramen and kimchi cheese.

2. Biocafe

Biocafe bills itself as the home of fresh and healthy food with a focus on free-from and sugar free. But the menu is so good we guarantee you will be totally and utterly spoiled for choice no matter whether you’re veggie, vegan, gluten-free or not.

Look out for Mac’n’cheese topped with fried shallots, spring onion, nigella seeds and microgreens served with garlic bread and the Falafel wrap with hummus, carrots, spring onion, red onion, tomatoes, spiced chickpeas, spinach, thousand island sauce and dry herbs amongst a few favorites.

Make sure you leave space for cake!

3. Figment

This award-winning Aberdeen café is a fantastic spot guaranteeing you great coffee, great food and lovely, friendly service.

The team at Figment focuses on quality produce used in innovative ways, highlighting the best local ingredients. You’ll find a wide range of veggie, gluten-free and vegan options available, freshly prepared every day on-site.

For brunch, why not try the Shakshuka (baked egg, pepper, onion and spicy harissa in tomato sauce served with sourdough) and Figment burrito (chorizo, peppers, scrambled egg, black beans, cheddar cheese and spiced avocado with chilli, lime and coriander).

Or go all out and order ‘The Works’ — smoked back bacon, blaggis, fried egg and pork sausage on a brioche bun.

All coffee is freshly roasted in Figment’s Aberdeen roaster with a wide range of speciality blends available.

4. Café Andaluz

Another place where you can grab brunch around Aberdeen is Café Andaluz. Since summer has been a non-starter this year, Café Andaluz is the perfect antidote to the grey skies with its new breakfast menu serving up all your fave morning classics with a touch of Spanish flare. Ole!

Jet off to Spain (metaphorically) with its signature Spanish breakfast (fried potatoes, chorizo, two poached eggs and smoked paprika) or try the Smashed avocado on toasted sourdough bread topped with sautéed chorizo, two poached eggs and hollandaise — just a couple of the delicious options to choose from.

You’ll find Café Andaluz just a few steps away from Union Street on Bon Accord Street. A family friendly favourite for years, you can always count on great food and fun and lively atmosphere.

5. Chloe’s Kitchen Creations

In Alford, Chloe’s Kitchen Creations is a quaint little café with a brilliant brunch and lunch, a gorgeous cake selection and a morning and afternoon tea that is perfect for the ‘gram.

Family and pooch-friendly, it’s the perfect place for chilled-out mornings and has a host of awards already under its belt, including Best Takeaway at the Aberdeen Scottish Business Awards in 2020.

On the brunch menu, you’ll find breakfast wraps with bacon, sausages, scrambled egg, cheddar and mozzarella with a side of hash browns; pancake stacks or croffles (with your choice of toppings from maple and bacon, Nutella and berries) or banoffee and CKC eggs benny (toasted English muffin with crispy bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, sriracha and crispy onions).

If you haven’t visited this hidden gem yet, you definitely need to put it on your list today.

6. Brewdog Dogtap

Wear your comfiest clothes and prepare yourself for a brunch of mega proportions at BrewDog’s Dogtap in Ellon.

Choose from delicious dishes like buttermilk fried chicken, waffles, hot sauce and whipped maple butter; Korean bacon sandwich (bao buns, gochujang fried bacon, wafer thin ham, shredded chilli omelette and spring onion chutney) or the American breakfast (smoked sausage, applewood smoked bacon, potato & buttered onion hash, roast tomato, buttermilk pancake, fried eggs and smoky hollandaise).

As part of BrewDog’s Ellon brewery, there’s tons to do and see with a beer school, library, shuffle-boards, beer museum and children’s playpark.

Start with brunch then make a day of it.

