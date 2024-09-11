Young Banff star goalkeeper sustained ‘very serious injuries’ in Macduff crash

A young Banff football star is suffering from “very serious injuries” following a one-car crash in Macduff.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the A98 Union Road around 3am on Sunday, September 8.

The road was closed for several hours after the car crashed into a wall.

Three men aged 17,18 and 19 and an 18-year-old woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Banff football club Deveronside JFC, which plays in the North Region Superleague, has confirmed one of his players was involved in the accident.

Goalkeeper Adam Golebiewski was among the four teenagers inside the vehicle.

A few hours before the accident, he had been the star of the team in their league victory against Nairn St Ninian JFC.

Banff footballer with ‘very serious injuries’ after Macduff crash

A post shared on Facebook by Deveronside JFC read: “After Saturdays win at Nairn, and his own fantastic performance, our young goalkeeper Adam Golebiewski was in a car accident and suffered very serious injuries.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Adam well with his recovery and rehabilitation and assures him he has the full support of the Club going forward.

“Take care and all the best Adam.”

Dozens of people shared their messages of support following the club’s post.

Wayne Murdo said: “Thoughts are with you Adam, your family and the club. All the best with your rehabilitation, take care.

Meanwhile, Katy Davidson posted: “Sending my love to Adam and family, you’re a lovely young lad, so sorry hearing this. Thinking of all involved.”

Lee Inglis wrote: “All the best Adam speedy recovery.”

Police investigate Macduff crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3am on Sunday, officers were called to a report of a one car crash in Union Road, Macduff.

“Emergency services attended and three men aged 17,18 and 19 and an 18-year-old woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The 18-year-old man has since been released from hospital, whilst the injuries of the others are described as serious, but not life-threatening.

“Union Road was closed in both directions while emergency services were in attendance and re-opened around 3pm.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0609 of 8 September, 2024.”