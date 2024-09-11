Young Banff star goalkeeper sustained ‘very serious injuries’ in Macduff crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Young Banff star goalkeeper sustained ‘very serious injuries’ in Macduff crash

Deveronside JFC's Adam Golebiewski was one of four teenagers taken to hospital.

By Alberto Lejarraga
wall broken crash macduff
The aftermath of the crash on Union Road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A young Banff football star is suffering from “very serious injuries” following a one-car crash in Macduff.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the A98 Union Road around 3am on Sunday, September 8.

The road was closed for several hours after the car crashed into a wall.

Three men aged 17,18 and 19 and an 18-year-old woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Banff football club Deveronside JFC, which plays in the North Region Superleague, has confirmed one of his players was involved in the accident.

Goalkeeper Adam Golebiewski was among the four teenagers inside the vehicle.

A few hours before the accident, he had been the star of the team in their league victory against Nairn St Ninian JFC.

Banff footballer with ‘very serious injuries’ after Macduff crash

A post shared on Facebook by Deveronside JFC read: “After Saturdays win at Nairn, and his own fantastic performance, our young goalkeeper Adam Golebiewski was in a car accident and suffered very serious injuries.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Adam well with his recovery and rehabilitation and assures him he has the full support of the Club going forward.

“Take care and all the best Adam.”

Dozens of people shared their messages of support following the club’s post.

Wayne Murdo said: “Thoughts are with you Adam, your family and the club. All the best with your rehabilitation, take care.

Meanwhile, Katy Davidson posted: “Sending my love to Adam and family, you’re a lovely young lad, so sorry hearing this. Thinking of all involved.”

Lee Inglis wrote: “All the best Adam speedy recovery.”

Police investigate Macduff crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3am on Sunday, officers were called to a report of a one car crash in Union Road, Macduff.

“Emergency services attended and three men aged 17,18 and 19 and an 18-year-old woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The crash is said to have crashed against a wall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The 18-year-old man has since been released from hospital, whilst the injuries of the others are described as serious, but not life-threatening.

“Union Road was closed in both directions while emergency services were in attendance and re-opened around 3pm.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0609 of 8 September, 2024.”

