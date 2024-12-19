Links House chef in Dornoch talks Christmas traditions and hating turkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Links House chef in Dornoch talks Christmas traditions and hating turkey

Theo Creton's festive menu at Links House includes dishes inspired by his mum and granny's recipes - including Irn-Bru gammon.

Links House executive chef Theo Creton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Links House executive chef Theo Creton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Links House executive chef, 28-year-old Theo Creton, used to work at a nightclub. Now he’s leading the first Christmas Day festivities at the Dornoch boutique hotel.

Theo never planned to be a chef, but it seems his career change was meant to be.

“I was working in a nightclub and in Waitrose,” says Theo.

“Someone from the partner dining room at Waitrose called in sick, and it basically came to me.

“I had no cooking experience – I’d only really cooked for my family.

“And they asked if I wanted to make food for 200 people.

“I thought – why not?”

Theo ended up working for four years at Links House as head chef, and then in Ballintaggart in Perthshire.

Theo returned to Mara, the restaurant at Links House, in September this year.

“It’s like putting on a pair of shoes you haven’t worn in years,” he says.

“After my first week, I felt like I’d been there for years and never left.”

Dornoch chef Theo: don’t have turkey on Christmas

And though Theo is excited about leading the team for Christmas, he has some strong opinions about what belongs on the plate.

I ask Theo if he will be offering turkey on the festive menu at Links House on Christmas Day.

He sighs on the other end of the phone line.

Chef Theo Creton of Links House, Dornoch. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I. Hate. Turkey,” he says.

“I don’t understand why people, on one of the most important days of the year, sit round the table with their loved ones and get served some dry turkey.

“It’s the driest meat in the world – I challenge anyone to make it tender. It’s impossible.

“Buy a gammon, chicken, duck or a goose – but don’t do the turkey.”

What is Christmas like at Links House, Dornoch?

The Christmas Day lunch at Links House is inspired by Theo’s own family traditions, he tells me.

“Mum always used to make the starter, but my dad hated it,” he laughs.

“It would be shaved lettuce with poached pear on the top, with hollandaise sauce.

“I always knew when I saw that, it was the start of the Christmas festivities.

“So I will be making a play off that. Pear with a tarragon mousseline.

“Plus prawn cocktail with Marie Rose sauce – can’t beat it.

Theo will be creating recipes inspired by his family’s Christmas dishes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“For the mains, there will be – not a turkey in sight – roast duck or roast sirloin.

“My mum always used to cook gammon in apple juice or coca cola, so since we’re in Scotland, we’re going to cook it in Irn-Bru.

“And you can’t have it without the trimmings. So we’ll have cauliflower cheese, roast potato, pigs in blankets, stuffing, red cabbage, little baby carrots.

“Then we’ll have a cheeseboard, and clementine cheesecake.

“My grandma makes the best Christmas Pudding. I’ve been feeding that with brandy for months now, so that will be served with a brandy cream.”

‘Sometimes people forget that we’re human too’

Theo has worked every Christmas Day since he became a chef eight years ago, he tells me.

And it doesn’t come without its challenges.

“The Christmas season is one of the toughest,” says Theo.

“In terms of how we’re treated in hospitality. It frustrates me.

“In the industry, there are guys and girls working through Christmas away from their families. And I think sometimes they get abused by guests – not at Links House.

“But elsewhere, people are so horrible to you. They forget that you are working, and that we could be with our families. But because we love our job and we want to create experiences for people, so we choose to work.

“Sometimes people forget that we’re human too.

“My brother’s recently had kids. This will be his third kid’s first Christmas with everyone.

“And I’m missing out on that. Which is tough, but I’m also doing something I love.

“That’s the toughest bit.”

Theo in the festive Links House, Dornoch. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“But I’m definitely not missing out the Christmas dinner because my dad, bless him, is an awful cook,” laughs Theo.

“And I’m working with a family here.

“We’ve been working together since the beginning of the year.

“I call it the Love Island effect of working with people in kitchens. By the time you’ve been working with them for three months, it’s like you’ve known them for years.

“We’re all very close.”

The staff will be able to celebrate together once the work is finished on Christmas Day.

“When we all finish, around ten o’clock, we will definitely be heading to the pub,” adds Theo.

Dornoch has a brilliant community. At New Year’s, the whole town comes to Dornoch’s main street.

“It will be the same on Christmas.

“I’m looking forward to that.”

