Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen boxing legend Lee McAllister to put on Christmas dinner for 200 pensioners

The former champ is also bringing smiles to faces by being a secret Santa.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen boxing legend Lee McAlliste leans over the ropes of a boxing ring with his title belts on display behind him.
Aberdeen boxing legend Lee McAllister pictured with his many pro belts. Image: DCT Media Kenny Elrick

Aberdeen boxing legend Lee McAllister has issued an SOS to help his bid to provide 200 Christmas meals for vulnerable and lonely pensioners.

McAllister aims to feed OAP’s with a three-course meal on Christmas Eve at his Rich Energy Arena venue in Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don.

The former world boxing champion also aims to take the pressure off struggling families by providing Christmas gifts for children via his Secret Santa drive.

However, he needs assistance and has called for donations to aid the bid to bring some festive cheer to people facing hardship over Christmas.

Aberdeen boxing legend Lee McAllister pictured with fields behind him in the city's Bridge of Don area.
Aberdeen boxing legend Lee McAllister. Picture by Scott Baxter DCT Media

McAllister said: “We hope to get around 200 elderly people on Christmas Eve and provide them with a Christmas dinner.

“There are so many elderly people living alone and struggling with the cost of living crisis.

“This will allow them to get a meal and also spend a day with others.

“Christmas can be a lonely time.

“Rather than have an elderly person sit alone and have something like just soup for their Christmas dinner we want to bring them all together.

“We would also hope to get a game of bingo for them and some music if we can, along with a three-course meal.

“We need people such as social carers to get in contact to let us know who is in need of this.

“To refer people to us so we can make sure we can help as many as possible.

“Also, if anyone can help financially or local companies donate something like part of the meals that would be amazing.”

Aberdeen FC legend Jim Leighton and Lee McAllister open up a Christmas grotto at Jesmond Care Home, Aberdeen in 2020 during the pandemic.
Aberdeen legend Jim Leighton (left) and Lee McAllister open up a Christmas grotto at Jesmond Care Home, Aberdeen in 2020 during the pandemic. Image supplied by Lee McAllister

Secret Santa drive began in lockdown

McAllister is also running a Secret Santa drive for the fifth successive year to help families suffering hardship.

That scheme began during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Since then McAllister and his team have delivered more than 3,000 Christmas presents for children.

He is continuing that this Christmas and donations can be dropped off at the Rich Energy Arena, Corunna Road, Aberdeen. AB23 8DU.

A gofundme page has also been set up for the elderly Christmas Lunch and the Secret Santa appeal.

Boxing champion Lee McAllister sorting food bank donations to deliver to families during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Boxing champion Lee McAllister sorting food bank donations to deliver to families during the Covid-19 pandemic. Image supplied by Lee McAllister

‘Do you feed and heat your kids or give them presents?

Now, amid the cost of living crisis he is committed to brightening up the Christmas of under-privileged families and the elderly.

Lee McAllister after winning the WBF Welterweight title at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen. Photo by Darrell Benns.
Lee McAllister after winning the WBF Welterweight title at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen. Photo by Darrell Benns.

He said:  “We have given more than 3,000 kids Christmas presents over the last few years.

“Do you feed and heat your kids or give them presents?

“That is the tough choice facing a lot of parents with bills such as electric, gas and food going up all the time.

“We just drop off the gifts and wish the parents all the best and they give the the gifts to their kids.

“It ensures the kids smile as there are presents for them to open on Christmas morning.”

