Taste Test: Former oil rig chef cooks up hearty street food at Chef’s Stack in Dyce

Hidden away in a Dyce industrial estate you’ll find the family-run food van Chef’s Stack.

It was bitterly cold on our visit – teeth chattering weather – but Billy Douglas who runs Chef’s Stack alongside his nephew, Lee Douglas, was in great spirits.

Billy previously worked on a rig as a chef for 22 years, but he started up the food van around three years ago.

The van on Wellheads Crescent has a decently sized menu, offering up a variety of loaded fries, burgers, breakfast options and more.

Andy and I visited to try out a few different dishes, including two of their most popular: the Chef’s Stack burger and Philly cheesesteak fries.

How’s the food from Chef’s Stack in Dyce?

First up on our review of the Dyce food van had to be the namesake burger.

The Chef’s Stack burger (£5) is topped with a slice of tomato, house barbecue sauce, Monterey jack cheese and homemade pickled onion.

The flavourful patty inside the soft sesame bun provided a lovely warming bite, which we were grateful for in the cold.

The sweet, mild cheese tasted great alongside the sharp pickled onion, which also added a nice crunch.

I’d have liked some fresh lettuce in the burger, but aside from that, it was delicious.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 3.5/5

Next up is the most popular item on the menu: Philly cheesesteak loaded fries (£8.50).

I can see why this one is so popular.

This mouth-watering plateful is packed with rump steak from Presly & Co butchers in Oldmeldrum, fried onions and green peppers, spring onions, crispy onions and grated cheddar on top.

Plus Billy’s homemade peppercorn sauce drizzled on top.

We eagerly tucked in.

The meat was tender and there was plenty of it too.

The onions and peppers were nicely softened, and the sauce was rich, creamy with a perfect flavour.

This was huge, and for £8.50 – with such delicious steak – you are definitely getting bang for your buck.

Bear in mind the portions of the fries are usually double the size too, we got smaller portions for our tasting.

Personally, I don’t think this needed the cheddar on top – the peppercorn sauce added enough flavour as it is.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 5/5

Up next: salt and pepper chicken loaded fries

We tried the salt and pepper chicken loaded fries (£6.50) at Chef’s Stack next.

Again, this is great value for money.

The house barbecue sauce was the perfect combination of tangy and sweet.

The breaded chicken was perfectly crispy too, despite the generous drizzle of sauce.

The chips kept their crisp too, and didn’t become a soggy, mushy mess, which is my usual loaded fries pet peeve.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Andy: 4/5

Next up, we tried the luxury macaroni cheese (£4.50).

The hearty, warming dish is a favourite when the weather turns cold.

Billy’s macaroni and cheese is topped with spring onions. The sauce was mild and creamy, and topped with melted cheese.

This wasn’t my favourite admittedly, as I felt the sauce lacked flavour.

Personally, I would have liked more cheese mixed through it, and maybe a bit of mustard or additional seasoning to create some spice.

Joanna: 2/5

Andy: 3/5

Will I be returning to Chef’s Stack in Dyce?

Lastly, we were off to another winner with the katsu chicken loaded fries (£6.50).

Having already fallen in love with the katsu chicken at another Dyce location – Sea Salt and Sole – we were keen to see how Billy’s version measured up.

The sauce is delicious. It had a nice kick, which we both enjoyed.

I think this could be a tasty, filling dish without the chips, but it was delicious as it was.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Chef’s Stack is an ideal spot for Dyce workers on their lunch break, but it is also worth the drive from further afield.

The friendly uncle and nephew duo behind the food van are clearly passionate about their dishes, and it shows in every bite.

The fresh produce really levels up the dishes too. I can’t wait to visit to try the Philly cheesesteak fries again!

