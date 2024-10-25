Katsu chicken at a chipper? We test the food at award-winning Sea Salt and Sole in Dyce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katsu chicken at a chipper? We test the food at award-winning Sea Salt and Sole in Dyce

The award-winning chipper now has several venues in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, but what did Andy and I think of its eclectic offering?

Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner is joined by features writer Andy Morton for a Taste Test of Sea Salt and Sole. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner is joined by features writer Andy Morton for a Taste Test of Sea Salt and Sole. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Katsu chicken isn’t something I usually expect to find on a chipper menu, but it’s on offer at Sea Salt and Sole in Dyce.

A lover of Katsu ever since I tried it at Wagamama – a basic order, I know – I was intrigued when I found out Aberdeen fish and chip shop Sea Salt and Sole serve this.

So, I couldn’t resist heading along to give their Katsu chicken a try.

Sea Salt and Sole at Dyce train station. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

You can find Sea Salt and Sole ideally located next to the Dyce train station.

Although it opens at 4pm (when my colleague Andy and I head along) it’s not long before there are customers aplenty.

It’s clearly popular with locals, but what did we think?

Did Sea Salt and Sole’s fish supper measure up?

First off, we couldn’t visit Sea Salt and Sole without trying the chipper staple: a battered haddock supper (£11.30).

The battered haddock supper from Sea Salt and Sole. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The North Sea haddock is huge, served alongside a generous portion of thick, vinegar-soaked chips – just how we like them.

The batter on these was crispy, and the fish tender, flaky and fresh.

So often these days at fish and chip shops the chips taste no better than basic oven chips.

These are nothing like that.

Andy and I were quick to tuck into the battered haddock supper from Sea Salt and Sole. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

They’re crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

I also noticed that there weren’t too many of the really wee, crunchy ones – a plus for me.

Ratings:

Andy: 5/5

Joanna: 4/5

The Sea Salt and Sole Katsu Chicken

Next up, we tasted the legendary Katsu chicken (£7) available at this Aberdeen chipper.

I have heard a lot of good things about the Sea Salt and Sole Katsu chicken. Colleagues told me that they visit the chipper just for the Katsu chicken.

So did this dish live up to my high expectations?

The Katsu chicken from Sea Salt and Sole. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

I can tell you that it is a resounding yes.

The Katsu chicken was even better than I expected.

The panko breading on the chicken had an excellent crunch, but the chicken inside wasn’t dry. The breading didn’t get soggy in the sauce either.

And the sauce itself was incredibly moreish, a nice mix between salty and spicy.

The chunks of green onion on top added a nice flavourful crunch to every bite.

I can see what all the fuss is about with Sea Salt and Sole’s Katsu chicken.

They added this dish as a special, and it hasn’t left the menu since. It’s clear why!

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Joanna: 5/5

How was the macaroni pie and the spicy chicken burger?

While you might be used to seeing a pie on the menu at your local chipper, I doubt it’ll be one like this.

The Mac ‘n’ pulled pork pie (£4.20) is packed with creamy macaroni and cheese, and topped with chunks of pulled pork and crispy onions.

Mac n pulled Pork pie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

I’m not the biggest fan of macaroni and cheese, but the crispy meat and crunchy pie crust added great variety in texture.

The flavours were rich, and the pie had good integrity. It didn’t completely fall apart when we cut into it.

The pulled pork was slightly chewy for me, but Andy had no complaints.

The inside of the mac n pulled pork pie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Joanna: 3/5

Sea Salt and Sole are also known for having very tasty burgers – not what you really expect from a chipper either.

The chip shop does offer more traditional options too, like scampi, king rib, battered smoke sausage, and haggis, white, red and black pudding.

But we went for the Buffalo chicken burger (£6.70), and I wasn’t expecting something so big – or tasty.

Buffalo chicken burger. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The brioche bun overflowed with a huge piece of chicken, shredded lettuce and delicious, sticky buffalo sauce.

The heat of the sauce was mellowed by the slice of mild cheese, but all in all it was a satisfying, salty bite.

My only complaint is that I would have liked for the chicken to be coated in the sauce,  so we could taste the spice in every bite.

Andy happily tucked into the spicy chicken burger. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ratings:

Andy: 3.5/5

Joanna: 4.5/5

The food we tried at Sea Salt and Sole: battered haddock supper, Katsu chicken, mac n pulled pork pie, and the buffalo chicken burger. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

We had a great trip to Sea Salt and Sole in Dyce, and were big fans of the quirky menu.

It’s not what you expect from a chipper, but they nailed all the items we tried.

Where would you like us to try for our next Taste Test?

Conversation