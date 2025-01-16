Louise’s Farm Kitchen to open new farm shop and cafe at Deeside Activity Park in Aboyne

Louise’s Farm Kitchen will be bringing a “farm to fork experience” to Deeside Activity Park, with a new farm shop and cafe.

Louise Urquhart, who runs the business with her husband, Ahren, hopes to open the farm shop as soon as February 1.

“It seemed like a really good next step for us,” she says, “so we jumped at the chance.

“It’s a huge step for us, but now that we are ten years down the line, I think it’s the most logical step.

“Hopefully it will be a fun farm to fork experience, showcasing our enthusiasm for what we do.”

On the first two opening weekends, Louise is planning a hog roast, their “signature dish”.

“We will do two for our opening weekend, and we cook them slowly for about 10-12 hours,” she says.

“So it involves getting up through the night, making sure that it’s still cooking away and it’s all going to plan.

“But it’s definitely worth the effort.”

How did Louise’s Farm Kitchen begin?

Louise’s Farm Shop began back in 2015.

Louise explains: “I wanted to do a hog roast for my 30th birthday.

“We bought some pigs, and made hog roasts. Then we did a few meat boxes for friends and family.

“Folk were saying you can’t really get local, free-range pork like that anywhere. Their feedback drove us to do a bit more.

“And then it’s snowballed from then really.”

Since then, Louise and Ahren have worked from the family farm, attending pop-up events with Louise’s Farm Kitchen, attending weddings, farmer’s markets and more.

Café to be ‘home of the hog roast’

Although Louise is still in the process of hiring a head chef and other kitchen staff, she has some plans for the café’s menu.

“It would be quite nice to make it the home of the hog roast,” she tells me.

“Because that’s how we started our journey.

“And everyone raves about our bacon rolls, so they will be firmly on the menu as well.”

Louise will be selling her meat from their farm at the farm shop, as well as showcasing products from local suppliers.

“We’ve got a full range of meat that we prepare in the butchery,” says Louise, 39.

“We’ve got beef, pork, lamb and mutton. And that’s all born and raised on our family farm. So we take it all the way, from start to finish.

“I think there’s a real interest among our customers for the traceability, and having that connection to where their food comes from.

“And to be able to showcase what we do on farm, and take it from the farmgate to your plate is really what we’re about.

“I always say that Louise’s Farm Kitchen combines my two passions, which is farming and food.

“It’s really nice to highlight the work that goes into producing good, nutritious food.

“We’re also hoping to stock a lot of other local suppliers, to get a variety of good, local products.

“Aberdeenshire’s larder is really good. There is so much diversity and good food.”

But not to worry, Louise Farm Kitchen will still be attending weddings and other events once the cafe and farm shop open.

“We’ve got a lot of bookings for the year ahead,” adds Louise, “which is really good.

“It’s really nice being part of people’s special occasions. We will still be doing a lot of that as well.”

Louise is still on the lookout for kitchen staff, so get in touch if you’re interested.

Check out more of our latest food and drink news here.