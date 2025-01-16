Louise’s Farm Kitchen to open new farm shop and cafe at Deeside Activity Park in Aboyne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Louise’s Farm Kitchen to open new farm shop and cafe at Deeside Activity Park in Aboyne

Louise Urquhart and her husband, Ahren, will be putting on a hog roast for the farm's shops opening weekend.

Louise and Ahren Urquhart of Louise's Farm Kitchen are opening a new farm shop and cafe at the Deeside Activity Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Louise’s Farm Kitchen will be bringing a “farm to fork experience” to Deeside Activity Park, with a new farm shop and cafe.

Louise Urquhart, who runs the business with her husband, Ahren, hopes to open the farm shop as soon as February 1.

“It seemed like a really good next step for us,” she says, “so we jumped at the chance.

“It’s a huge step for us, but now that we are ten years down the line, I think it’s the most logical step.

“Hopefully it will be a fun farm to fork experience, showcasing our enthusiasm for what we do.”

Louise and Ahren Urquhart of Louise’s Farm Kitchen are taking over the farm shop and restaurant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

On the first two opening weekends, Louise is planning a hog roast, their “signature dish”.

“We will do two for our opening weekend, and we cook them slowly for about 10-12 hours,” she says.

“So it involves getting up through the night, making sure that it’s still cooking away and it’s all going to plan.

“But it’s definitely worth the effort.”

How did Louise’s Farm Kitchen begin?

Louise’s Farm Shop began back in 2015.

Louise explains: “I wanted to do a hog roast for my 30th birthday.

“We bought some pigs, and made hog roasts. Then we did a few meat boxes for friends and family.

Louise Urquhart of Louise’s Farm Kitchen at the family farm in Banchory. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“Folk were saying you can’t really get local, free-range pork like that anywhere. Their feedback drove us to do a bit more.

“And then it’s snowballed from then really.”

Since then, Louise and Ahren have worked from the family farm, attending pop-up events with Louise’s Farm Kitchen, attending weddings, farmer’s markets and more.

Café to be ‘home of the hog roast’

Although Louise is still in the process of hiring a head chef and other kitchen staff, she has some plans for the café’s menu.

“It would be quite nice to make it the home of the hog roast,” she tells me.

“Because that’s how we started our journey.

“And everyone raves about our bacon rolls, so they will be firmly on the menu as well.”

Louise will be selling her meat from their farm at the farm shop, as well as showcasing products from local suppliers.

“We’ve got a full range of meat that we prepare in the butchery,” says Louise, 39.

“We’ve got beef, pork, lamb and mutton. And that’s all born and raised on our family farm. So we take it all the way, from start to finish.

Louise and Ahren Urquhart of Louise’s Farm Kitchen in the cafe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I think there’s a real interest among our customers for the traceability, and having that connection to where their food comes from.

“And to be able to showcase what we do on farm, and take it from the farmgate to your plate is really what we’re about.

“I always say that Louise’s Farm Kitchen combines my two passions, which is farming and food.

“It’s really nice to highlight the work that goes into producing good, nutritious food.

“We’re also hoping to stock a lot of other local suppliers, to get a variety of good, local products.

“Aberdeenshire’s larder is really good. There is so much diversity and good food.”

The location for the new farm shop and cafe, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But not to worry, Louise Farm Kitchen will still be attending weddings and other events once the cafe and farm shop open.

“We’ve got a lot of bookings for the year ahead,” adds Louise, “which is really good.

“It’s really nice being part of people’s special occasions. We will still be doing a lot of that as well.”

Louise is still on the lookout for kitchen staff, so get in touch if you’re interested.

