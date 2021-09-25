Sweet treats: Dunk The Hebridean Baker’s chocolate oaty crumbles into your afternoon brew

This recipe from Coinneach MacLeod, also known as The Hebridean Baker, is his take on a classic chocolate Hobnob.

The oaty biscuit, which is drowned in a rich dark chocolate on just one side, is a popular choice for dunking into a mug of tea or coffee.

Sturdy, the biscuits are incredibly moreish and Coinneach says he can easily devour 16 with his afternoon cuppa. So it is no coincidence that this recipe makes exactly 16 biscuits.

The Hebridean Baker has shared this recipe from his new cookbook which he has launched after becoming an internet sensation on social media app, TikTok.

The Hebridean Baker’s chocolate oaty crumbles

Makes 16

Ingredients

For the biscuits:

125g butter

80g brown sugar

2 tsp golden syrup

100g oats

100g plain wholemeal flour

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

For the topping:

100g dark chocolate

30g butter

Method

Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Cream the butter and brown sugar until pale. Add the golden syrup and blend together. Add the oats, flour, bicarbonate of soda, baking powder and salt. Once it forms a dough, wrap with cling film and pop in the fridge for 15 minutes. Then roll the dough into tablespoon-sized balls, place on a lined baking sheet and press the top of each ball down gently, leaving plenty of room between each biscuit. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown.

While the biscuits are cooling, melt the chocolate and butter together in the microwave. Stir every 20 seconds until combined. Cover the top of each biscuit with the melted chocolate mix and spread out evenly using the back of a spoon. Leave the topping to set for a couple of minutes, then use a spoon to swirl the chocolate to give it a traditional “Hobnob” look.

Coinneach MacLeod, The Hebridean Baker, said: “I made this a recipe for 16 biscuits – based on Hobnobs – because I know this is the number I can devour with an afternoon cuppa without blinking. Oaty, syrupy goodness smothered in dark chocolate, need I say more?”

The Hebridean Baker, by Coinneach MacLeod, is published by Black & White Publishing on September 16 and is available from all good bookshops for £20. Photography by Euan Anderson.

