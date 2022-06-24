Summer Sizzlers: This ribs recipe will have you starting up the barbie in no time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Garden entertaining in the summer should be all about relaxing outdoors with friends and family, so keep the food simple.

A new generation of pit masters can take their love of cooking over coals to a new level with these pork spare ribs.

As meat cooked on the bone is often more flavourful, and the fact that ribs tend to be more succulent, this recipe for sticky barbecue pork ribs with Tracklements habanero hot ketchup and slaw is a real winner.

The perfect meal for enjoying outdoors, no cutlery is required…

Sticky barbecue pork ribs with Tracklements habanero hot ketchup and slaw

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

5 tbsp Tracklements habanero hot ketchup

2 tbsp dark muscovado sugar

2 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

4 tbsp honey

1 tbsp vegetable oil

8 large uncooked pork spare ribs (approx. 1.2kg)

Salt and pepper to season

For the dressing:

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp Tracklements Smooth Dijon Mustard

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

For the slaw:

¼ white cabbage, finely sliced

¼ red cabbage, finely sliced

2 carrots, finely sliced

½ red onion, finely sliced

Method

Put all the ingredients, except the spare ribs, into a bowl, mix everything together and season to taste. Pour into a big plastic food bag, add the pork ribs and massage. If possible, marinate over night. On the day – get the barbecue started early – place the ribs bone-side down, on the cooler part of the grill (indirect heat). Cover and cook, rotating the ribs once, and basting with the leftover sauce, until the meat is tender and pulls away from the bones, about two hours. You can also cook the ribs in the oven in a heavy-based roasting dish at 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4, turning every 20 mins for about an hour and a half. In a large bowl mix the ingredients for the dressing together then stir in the slaw veg.

Tracklements Smoky Chilli Sauce RRP £4.05 for 230ml, Tracklements Habanero Hot Ketchup RRP £4.30 for 230ml and Tracklements Smooth Dijon Mustard RRP £2.50 for 140g are available from fine food delis and farm shops nationwide.

You can also buy online at tracklements.co.uk.

