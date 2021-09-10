Summer Sizzlers: Take a trip to the Middle East with this cod and prawn tagine

While we are all still looking for a little summer escapism, why not travel to the shores of the Mediterranean Sea with this delicious seafood dish.

Made with cod and prawns, this tagine boasts a range of seasonings and spices throughout and makes for an excellent family dinner serving four adults.

Taking around 25 minutes to prepare and around 30 minutes to cook, you’ll have this meal served and plated up within the hour.

The real benefit of this recipe from Love Seafood is using a tagine as when cooking with the pot, it seals in all of the flavour.

For more recipes and inspiration for your weekend cooking, click here.

Cod and prawn tagine

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 small white onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

5cm piece of fresh ginger root, peeled and crushed

1 mild chili, de-seeded and finely sliced

1 carrot, peeled and sliced into rounds

4 large tomatoes, roughly chopped

2 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp cumin

2 x 140g cod fillets, cut into chunks

200g raw prawns

100ml reduced-salt vegetable or fish stock

20 green olives, pitted

Juice of 1/2 lemon, plus lemon wedges to serve

Salt and pepper, to season

Handful fresh coriander, chopped

Method

Heat the oil in a large non-stick pan. Add the onion, garlic and ginger and gently fry for 5 minutes. Add the chili, carrot and tomatoes and simmer gently for 10 minutes until the carrot is softened. Add the spices and cook for a further 3-4 minutes. Add the prawns, and cod before covering with the stock. Simmer gently for 6-7 minutes, then add the olives and season to taste with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Finally stir in a little coriander and sprinkle the rest over the top to serve. Delicious served with couscous.

Recipe provided by Love Seafood.

For more in this series…