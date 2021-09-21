Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Interactive: Hear how Aberdeen care home transformed end-of-life care conversations to make residents’ final days special

By Charlotte Thomson
September 21, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 21, 2021, 5:16 pm
Care home manager Sheila Gesma and staff.
It would be a difficult conversation to start with your own relatives.

For care home staff it can be just as tough asking how their residents want to spend their final days.

But now a care team at a nursing home in Aberdeen has transformed how they handle these conversations after taking part in a new research project.

Lecturer Jill Will says the Robert Gordon University project at Laurel’s Lodge care home has given staff more confidence.

It means that residents living at the facility, which specialises in dementia care, will have all their final wishes respected.

Staff were nervous bringing up the subject of end-of-life care

Staff working at Laurel’s Lodge were often nervous about discussing palliative care and found that starting the conversation could be daunting.

But changing the words they use has helped them bring it up more easily with residents and their relatives.

Jill explained how they learned new techniques at a series of workshops.

‘This is a conversation that’s important for us to have’

“Staff involved in the project took part in some workshops where somebody said they would usually start a conversation, with a resident or relative, by saying ‘this isn’t something either of us really wants to talk about’,” Jill said.

“We discussed, as a group, how that approach might land with people on the receiving end, and realised—how can we expect them to engage in a conversation that neither of us wants to have?

“So, we flipped the language, and tried out ‘This is a conversation that’s important for us to have, and it’s a conversation we really value. It doesn’t have to happen in one go, but it is something we need to begin to think about’.”

The workshops have also helped improved other aspects of care for residents.

Sheila Gesma has been the care home manager at Laurels Lodge for 10 years.

Care home manager, Sheila Gesma, said Anticipatory Care Planning used to focus on basic information relating to burials.

But it now centres on more personal matters which help to bring comfort to Laurel’s Lodge residents during their final days.

It’s hoped the toolkit developed through the project, which was funded by The Life Changes Trust, could eventually be rolled out to other care homes across Scotland.

Use our interactive graphic below to hear how the project has changed end of life care  for residents.

More health news….

 

