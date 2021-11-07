‘I’m the luckiest woman alive – thanks to the NHS’

Janis Thomson says she’s the luckiest woman in the world – and it’s all down to the NHS.

When the 67-year-old, from Kinloss, told relatives in England about her treatment, they couldn’t believe she hadn’t gone private.

In August last year, she found a lump in the right breast and contacted her GP immediately.

And she says, were it not for the fast action of health workers, she likely wouldn’t be alive today.

Treatment moved ‘into overdrive’

After speaking to her GP Janis, who previously worked in the air force, was referred to the breast clinic at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

From there, she was examined and referred to a radiographer for both a scan and biopsy.

When the results came back, they concluded that she was OK and the lump was due to “a small accident and nothing to worry about.”

But the results of her mammogram flagged a tumour in her left breast – and “everything moved into overdrive”.

Though this was a deeply concerning period, Janis was reserved a place 0n an operating list a fortnight later.

On October 1, mum-of-three Janis was in theatre, having a rapidly growing tumour and two lymph nodes removed.

She was blown away by the service she had received.

“Everyone who dealt with me was so kind, caring and professional,” she added.

But the results that followed weren’t what Janis and her family had hoped.

Relatives ‘shocked’ at treatment

Janis was assigned a dedicated breast cancer nurse, who provided endless reassurance about the process which was to unfold.

From there, events moved very quickly.

“I had a video call with Dr McGoldrick who discussed the chemo regime that was needed to address my sort of cancer,” she said.

“Chemo began just four weeks later in the Spey Ward at Dr Gray’s hospital where another wonderful team picked up the baton.”

Janis shared what had happened with her sister-in-law who has terminal cancer and lives in Cheshire.

She said: “She asked me if I had ‘gone private’ as everything was so impressive to her.

“When I told her that this was the NHS she was shocked.

“It turns out that her experience has been very different and that she has to pester to get any appointments.”

One of NHS’s greatest fans

While Janis’s “main” chemo is finished, she said she will still receive treatment for the next decade.

“However,” she added, “this is nothing compared with my first six doses.”

She has also told, from her latest scans, that there is no longer cancer in her left breast.

Janis said: “I cannot praise and thank everyone enough.

“People are very quick to complain and highlight negatives while others are reluctant to offer praise.

“I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the NHS staff who have helped me on my unexpected journey.

“I owe my life and my sanity to them all.

“I am one of your greatest fans and always have been.”

