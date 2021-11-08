Men’s Mental Health Month: Taking care of our minds is one of the most powerful ways to look after ourselves

Many men are still not comfortable talking about their mental health.

It can be daunting for men to even start the conversation, but taking care of our minds, as well as our bodies, can be one of the most powerful ways we can look after ourselves.

Read more from our Mental Health Toolkit:

What to do if you’re stressed out with work and feel like you need a new job

Here’s a yoga routine to watch to help you sleep

How you can help a friend with depression