Exam stress: Aberdeen hypnotherapist’s tips to put your mind at ease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Exam stress: Aberdeen hypnotherapist’s tips to put your mind at ease

By Chloe Irvine
April 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 13, 2022, 11:49 am
Stressed student with hands over his head next to pile of books and homework, meanwhile there's a ticking clock with Arlene Wilson in the middle of it
With hundreds of thousands of Scots set to take higher exams- how can they get in the right mindset?

With Scottish exams kicking off this month, an Aberdeen hypnotherapist has shared some quick tips for coping with stress – and revealed a calming breathing technique “worth its weight in gold”.

We spoke to Arlene Wilson, who knows how the effects of stress and anxiety can affect exam performance, and how to overcome it.

“As a student, you will most likely already be aware of what information you need to pass and what you need to do to study,” she said.

“But, all too often, stress and anxiety get in the way and reduce your ability to focus – thus your concentration suffers and feelings of being overwhelmed may surface.

‘Feed your mind positive thoughts’

Arlene says a calm mind will always help when you’re stepping into an exam, and has some advice on how to achieve this.

She said: “Practice focusing on positives in your life.

“These can be from the tiniest of experiences – perhaps a beautiful sunrise you saw this morning,  to bigger things – (for example if) you passed your driving test last week.

Teenage girl holding up pass signs in her car to symbolise she passed her driving test

“Anything and everything should be considered and stored in your mind.

“Gather these experiences up every day and recall them often as you go along.

“Learn to train your mind to find and focus on these positive events and experiences.

“Feed your mind positive thoughts.”

Stop trying to predict the future

Arlene says “negatively forecasting” the outcome of an event can make it more likely to happen.

That could be thinking you’ve not done enough revision to pass, or expecting an exam to be beyond your capabilities.

Arlene Wilson
Arlene Wilson

“Every time you allow these thoughts to creep into your mind you are actually creating more and more anxiety,” Arlene says.

“This simply clutters your brain and makes focus and concentration more difficult.”

Similarly, she says thinking about the past in this way can also have the same effect.

‘Starve’ your brain of negativity

Arlene advises “starving” your mind of these negative thoughts – no more “I failed last time, so I’m bound to fail again.”

She added: “You will realise that your mind starts to become focused on the positive aspects of your life – allowing important chemicals such as serotonin, which regulates anxiety, happiness and mood, to flow more easily to your brain.”

Pupil getting help during study period

Arlene also advises people limit their social media use to “declutter” their brains and leave more time to focus on the information they need to study.

Arlene’s breathing technique for calm in the exam hall

She added: “A quick, but incredibly effective, way to temporarily lower anxiety is to use breathing techniques.

“My favourite one is to inhale through your nose slowly for eight seconds, hold for eight  second then very slowly exhale through your mouth for 10 seconds – until your lungs are as empty as you can get them.

“It takes a few attempts to perfect this technique but it is worth its weight in gold – especially in the moments before you turn the exam paper over.”

Read more:

Feeling stressed? North-east hypnotherapists’ quick tips for calm

Gail Sayles: Helping children deal with stress early will benefit them later in life

Clive Myrie: Music is critical when reporting in stressful circumstances

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]