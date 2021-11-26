Feeling the urge to get away? There are many ways in which a person can restore their mental wellbeing and regain feelings of happiness. And they can all be very useful at this time of year, when a lot of people suffer from the “holiday blues”.

It’s important to take time to look after yourself around Christmas; to restore your own sense of happiness before immersing yourself in everyone else’s.

Being active, eating well and taking a break are some of the most helpful ways to regain feelings of wellbeing. All for which Loch Lomond, Clyde Sea Lochs and The Trossachs are the perfect setting.

The famous area is filled with cosy bars, restaurants and stunning scenery, with plenty of outdoor activities to keep you moving.

So, as the dizziness of Christmas fast approaches, now could be the perfect time to breathe in the calming essence of Loch Lomond, and…

…Recapture your spirit

Rekindling your thirst for life and recapturing your own spirit – in time for that of Christmas – can start with doing something out of the ordinary; something which excites you.

Loch Lomond, The Trossachs and Clyde Sea Lochs are the perfect destination to visit when it comes to trying new activities and pushing yourself out of your comfort zone.

From hill walking, to biking and water sports, you’ll find something on the bonnie banks to spark your spirit and reignite feelings of wellbeing this winter.

…Restore your soul

One way to improve our mental wellbeing in the run up to the festive season is to embrace nature.

The monotony of urban living can leave people feeling bogged down and lethargic. When you feel you need an escape, walking in the countryside and being at one with your surroundings can have a meditative effect and leave you feeling both calm and energised simultaneously, restoring your soul.

And just a short distance away from major urban areas, such as Glasgow and Paisley, is Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

The gorgeous setting offers visitors the diverse and vast views of the Highlands – without the long journey. This means you’ll have time to visit and clear your head before the jingle bells start ringing.

…Reunite your heart

Many hearts have been broken over the last two years, from the loss of loved ones, the loneliness of isolation or from losing relationships which have suffered due to the pandemic.

In order to regain a sense of wellbeing, therefore, is to reunite with those who makeIn P your heart feel happy and full.

Whether that means sitting around a cosy bar reminiscing better days, or getting outdoors and making new memories, there are plenty of ways to reconnect with friends and family on a pre-Christmas break in Loch Lomond, The Trossachs and Clyde Sea Lochs.

…Reawaken your senses

Touch, taste, smell, sight and sound… there are places and activities to reawaken every one of your senses in Loch Lomond and the surrounding areas.

The beauty of the landscape, the incredible quality of food produce, the serenity of the sound of water – your body and mind will come alive during a visit to Loch Lomond, The Trossachs and Clyde Sea Lochs.

…Reconnect your inner self

After the hardship of the past two years, now is the time to focus on the present and look forward to the future.

Whether you’re looking for fun and laughter with family and friends, or solitude to heal and reflect, a pre-Christmas break to Loch Lomond and the surrounding areas could help you achieve inner peace.

Be the best you this Christmas by taking some time to find yourself – before the madness begins.

