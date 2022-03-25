I lost three stone for my 60th birthday and now I’m fighting fit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen man has lost three stones by ditching unhealthy snacks and taking up boxing.

George Thom was fast approaching 60 and knew he needed to shed the pounds to fit into his clothes again and improve his health.

He felt uncomfortable because some of his shirts didn’t fit properly.

“I had shirts for work that looked like canoes when I sat down and that really frustrated me,” he said.

“I also had a problem with my knee. When I went to the chiropractor he said it would be really helpful if I lost some weight.”

‘It just got out of hand’

At his heaviest, George weighed 17 stone 3lbs (109kg) which was making his life more difficult.

The father-of-five suffers from asthma and found he was getting more breathless.

And while preparing for his holiday in Turkey in September 2019 he realised he needed to do some last-minute shopping.

“It just got out of hand,” he said. “Just before I went I realised a lot of my shorts and summer shirts didn’t fit me.

“So I had to buy bigger clothes to go on holiday and when I came back I was even bigger.”

George, who lives in Bridge of Don, eventually joined Slimming World classes in October 2020, determined to go on a weight-loss diet.

His aim was to step on the scales and weigh 15 stones (95kg) by the time he reached his 60th birthday.

To reach his goal he started measuring his food to make sure his portions were not too big. Checking the fat and sugar content of products also helped.

‘Chocolate was my weakness… but I’ll still treat myself’

The financial advisor was eating healthy meals before starting his weight-loss journey but nibbled on too many snacks.

“I’m a fan of chocolate and ice cream and that was my weakness,” he said. “I would snack a lot.

“I’d eat chocolate bars. When I was out in a restaurant I would always have ice cream and a lot of bread.”

Now, George has cut them out and if he fancies a sweet treat between meals he’ll have some berries or melon.

Drinking at least three litres of water a day also helps to fill him up.

“I don’t drink alcohol, which is often a challenge for people,” he said.

“But every Friday night is my treat night and that’s when I’ll have a curry. That’s my treat and I enjoy it.”

The grandfather-of-four was so determined to reach his goal and found he’d hit his target by January last year.

So he carried on with the weight-loss diet and lost another stone in time for his big birthday on May 23 – with his family helping to mark the double celebration.

“It was in the back garden and a lovely day,” he said. “It was tremendous.”

‘I know the benefit of exercise’

Joining a boxercise class with his 52-year-old wife Vee also helped George shed the weight.

The high-intensity workout is based on training methods used by boxers and is a great way to tone your body.

“I get a real good sweat up with the boxercise class,” he said.

“My wife and I got a pair of boxing gloves and still go every Monday night.”

He joked: “I know the benefit of it – and my wife hasn’t hit me yet.”

‘Now I am comfortable in myself’

George is now feeling healthier and fitter and is not enduring so much pain with his knee since going on the weight-loss diet.

“We were away on holiday to Cyprus in September and my nice Ted Baker shirts that I couldn’t get into fit me and I felt great,” he said.

“I’m back up at 15 stone now and I’m comfortable.

“But I still go to Slimming World because, if I don’t, I will lose my discipline and I’ll be back at 17 before I know it.”

