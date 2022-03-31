Considering April Fool’s pregnancy prank? This is why you should reconsider

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every year people play tricks on friends and family members on the 1st of April – but when it comes to pregnancy, it’s objectionable.

Pregnancy pranks are increasingly easier to pull off with fake positive tests or ultrasound scans available online.

However, when those who have experienced baby loss or fertility struggles are considered – the joke is far from harmless.

‘Put yourselves in the shoes of bereaved parent’

Abi Clarke, chairwoman of Aberdeen miscarriage charity Miss, has asked people to “put themselves in the shoes” of bereaved parents.

She said: “For a moment, try if you can to put yourselves in the shoes of a bereaved parent who is trying to get pregnant and can’t.

“Comments during April Fool’s Day on pregnancy and loss can be very sensitive.

“It can bring a lot of pain, shame and emotions for anyone who has gone through a miscarriage.”

‘Seeing someone’s pregnancy test is not a joke’

Aberdeen psychotherapist Nara Morrison described this particular prank as “insensitive”.

She added: “According to statistics, one in four women had a miscarriage or lost a baby, one in eight can’t conceive a baby.

“These women want to have children so badly. Not having a baby makes them feel incomplete, and sometimes, makes their lives full of unbearable pain.

“They grieve what they lost or what they will never have. Whether a woman had a stillbirth, miscarriage or lost a baby in a different way.

“Whether she is going through IVF or is diagnosed with a medical condition and cannot conceive or carry a baby to term, these women struggle because of loss, uncertainty in life.

“They question and doubt themselves. They experience endless sadness.

“For them, seeing someone’s positive pregnancy test is not a joke.

“They are often very happy for their friends and family members who get pregnant, but these events are a reminder of their own sadness. The fake test will cause pain and immense heartbreak.”

‘What if your partner’s reaction is not what you expect?’

Nara also stressed that tricking your partner that you are expecting can also leave them feeling deeply disappointed when they find out it isn’t true.

She added: “Many people do these tests to laugh at their partner’s reaction. However, it feels more like ridiculing their partner.

“What if your partner’s reaction is not what you expect? Will it become a shadow over our relationship and we will feel hurt or upset?

“What if our partner also had a loss in the past and gets upset? What if they are happy to learn they will be a parent only to feel deeply disappointed it was a sick joke?”

Grief and anxiety can last for years

Dr Katrina Forbes-McKay, psychology course leader at Robert Gordon University, stressed that people can suffer decades of grief following baby loss.

She said: “Early pregnancy loss is the most common complication in pregnancy.

“Evidence suggests that the psychological impact of such loss is substantial affecting not only women but also their family members.

“Miscarriage, for many women, is associated with anxiety, depression, and grief, the needs of miscarrying women are often overlooked by health care professionals and the wider community.

“Left untreated, such symptoms may last for anything up to 24 years and can have harmful effects on both the mother and infant during future pregnancies.”

Stigma can make women feel isolated

She also emphasised that often women are left feeling as though they are unable to open up about their experiences to others.

“Women’s miscarriage is seen as a ‘silent event’,” she added.

“Women, therefore, are unable to share experiences and feel isolated as a result,” she explained.

People who have suffered a miscarriage aren’t the only ones to experience mental health issues, those undergoing fertility treatment can also have difficulties.

She added: “Women seeking fertility treatment and their partners are also known to have heightened levels of depression and anxiety.

“Many feel stigmatised and incomplete especially when exposed to or attending gatherings for children and some avoid such situations as a result.

“Others, experience pain and envy when they find out women around them are pregnant. Like miscarriage, many women do not share their inability to conceive.”

If you’ve had a miscarriage and experienced insensitivity during April Fool’s Day, Abi Clarke has urged people to email the Miss support team via advice@miss-support.org.uk

