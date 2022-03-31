Considering April Fool’s pregnancy prank? This is why you should reconsider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Considering April Fool’s pregnancy prank? This is why you should reconsider

By Chloe Irvine
March 31, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 2:36 pm
Laughing woman holding fake pregnancy test up to her phone to take a selfie, then next to her is a bereaved mother holding a teddy bear with an empty crib behind her
Pretending to be pregnant on April Fools Day isn't the harmless joke you may think it is.

Every year people play tricks on friends and family members on the 1st of April – but when it comes to pregnancy, it’s objectionable.

Pregnancy pranks are increasingly easier to pull off with fake positive tests or ultrasound scans available online.

However, when those who have experienced baby loss or fertility struggles are considered – the joke is far from harmless.

‘Put yourselves in the shoes of bereaved parent’

Abi Clarke, chairwoman of Aberdeen miscarriage charity Miss, has asked people to “put themselves in the shoes” of bereaved parents.

She said: “For a moment, try if you can to put yourselves in the shoes of a bereaved parent who is trying to get pregnant and can’t.

“Comments during April Fool’s Day on pregnancy and loss can be very sensitive.

“It can bring a lot of pain, shame and emotions for anyone who has gone through a miscarriage.”

Abi Clarke. Picture by Scott Baxter.

‘Seeing someone’s pregnancy test is not a joke’

Aberdeen psychotherapist Nara Morrison described this particular prank as “insensitive”.

She added: “According to statistics, one in four women had a miscarriage or lost a baby, one in eight can’t conceive a baby.

“These women want to have children so badly. Not having a baby makes them feel incomplete, and sometimes, makes their lives full of unbearable pain.

“They grieve what they lost or what they will never have. Whether a woman had a stillbirth, miscarriage or lost a baby in a different way.

Nara Morrison. Picture by Kath Flannery.

“Whether she is going through IVF or is diagnosed with a medical condition and cannot conceive or carry a baby to term, these women struggle because of loss, uncertainty in life.

“They question and doubt themselves. They experience endless sadness.

“For them, seeing someone’s positive pregnancy test is not a joke.

“They are often very happy for their friends and family members who get pregnant, but these events are a reminder of their own sadness. The fake test will cause pain and immense heartbreak.”

‘What if your partner’s reaction is not what you expect?’

Nara also stressed that tricking your partner that you are expecting can also leave them feeling deeply disappointed when they find out it isn’t true.

She added: “Many people do these tests to laugh at their partner’s reaction. However, it feels more like ridiculing their partner.

Woman holding pregnancy test, man looking devastated with hands covering his face as he learns it was fake

“What if your partner’s reaction is not what you expect? Will it become a shadow over our relationship and we will feel hurt or upset?

“What if our partner also had a loss in the past and gets upset? What if they are happy to learn they will be a parent only to feel deeply disappointed it was a sick joke?”

Grief and anxiety can last for years

Dr Katrina Forbes-McKay, psychology course leader at Robert Gordon University, stressed that people can suffer decades of grief following baby loss.

She said: “Early pregnancy loss is the most common complication in pregnancy.

“Evidence suggests that the psychological impact of such loss is substantial affecting not only women but also their family members.

“Miscarriage, for many women, is associated with anxiety, depression, and grief, the needs of miscarrying women are often overlooked by health care professionals and the wider community.

“Left untreated, such symptoms may last for anything up to 24 years and can have harmful effects on both the mother and infant during future pregnancies.”

A photo of Robert Gordon University next to an image of Dr Katrina Forbes-McKay
Dr Katrina Forbes-McKay.

Stigma can make women feel isolated

She also emphasised that often women are left feeling as though they are unable to open up about their experiences to others.

“Women’s miscarriage is seen as a ‘silent event’,” she added.

“Women, therefore, are unable to share experiences and feel isolated as a result,” she explained.

People who have suffered a miscarriage aren’t the only ones to experience mental health issues, those undergoing fertility treatment can also have difficulties.

She added: “Women seeking fertility treatment and their partners are also known to have heightened levels of depression and anxiety.

“Many feel stigmatised and incomplete especially when exposed to or attending gatherings for children and some avoid such situations as a result.

“Others, experience pain and envy when they find out women around them are pregnant. Like miscarriage, many women do not share their inability to conceive.”

Heavily pregnant woman showing her expressionless friend her pregnancy scan

If you’ve had a miscarriage and experienced insensitivity during April Fool’s Day, Abi Clarke has urged people to email the Miss support team via advice@miss-support.org.uk

Read more:

‘It’s about finding the best strategy’: North-east miscarriage charity marks fifth anniversary

Baby loss: Aberdeen charities reminding parents they are not alone

Aberdeen scientists’ new research into stillbirths finds no hereditary link between mothers and daughters

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]