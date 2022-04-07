Back pain at your desk? Aberdeen expert’s easy changes to make a difference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Back pain at your desk? Aberdeen expert’s easy changes to make a difference

By James Wyllie
April 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Business man with back pain in an office
Dr Emerson, an Aberdeen chiropractor, has shared tips on dealing with back pain.

Millions of people live with back pain every day – but as many as half of them haven’t even tried the simplest techniques to ease their condition.

Lower back and neck conditions are the greatest causes of years lost to disability in the country.

And musculoskeletal concerns as a whole account for around one-third of all GP appointments in the UK.

But Aberdeen chiropractor Emma-Louise Emerson, from Riverside Chiropractic Group, says there are a number of simple remedies that can be easily incorporated into a daily routine.

“Feeling physically well positively impacts every aspect of how we live our day-to-day life, so maintaining good back health is extremely important,” she said.

“Easy changes can make a significant difference.”

The team at Riverside Chiropractic on Holburn Street, Aberdeen.
The team at Riverside Chiropractic on Holburn Street, Aberdeen.

Start the day right

While it can be difficult at first to move around if you’re suffering from back pain, Dr Emerson recommends incorporating at least 30 minutes of movement into your day.

“It’s important, if this is of a moderate to high intensity, that you warm up and down properly to get your body ready to move.

“If a previous injury is causing you pain, adapt your exercise or seek some advice.

“Activities such as swimming, walking or yoga can be less demanding on your body, while keeping you mobile.”

Sport injury, Man with back pain; Shutterstock ID 607977332; purchase_order: H&W P&J; job: Back pain explainer
Dr Emerson recommends incorporating at least 30 minutes of movement into your day.

Take regular breaks

Sitting for long periods of time, like at work, can have a negative impact on your back.

This can be particularly bad for those working from home or with a hybrid set-up, using equipment that doesn’t quite fit the bill.

Dr Emerson recommends setting a timer for every 30 minutes, reminding you to regularly stand up and move around.

Bend from the knee

Take care if you’re planning any DIY or spring-cleaning projects to look after your back when lifting items.

Remember to bend from the knee and not the waist, and face the direction you’re travelling in.

“Hold the object as close to your body as possible and, where you can avoid carrying objects which are too heavy to manage alone, ask for help or use the necessary equipment,” Dr Emerson said.

