Back pain at your desk? Aberdeen expert’s easy changes to make a difference

Millions of people live with back pain every day – but as many as half of them haven’t even tried the simplest techniques to ease their condition.

Lower back and neck conditions are the greatest causes of years lost to disability in the country.

And musculoskeletal concerns as a whole account for around one-third of all GP appointments in the UK.

But Aberdeen chiropractor Emma-Louise Emerson, from Riverside Chiropractic Group, says there are a number of simple remedies that can be easily incorporated into a daily routine.

“Feeling physically well positively impacts every aspect of how we live our day-to-day life, so maintaining good back health is extremely important,” she said.

“Easy changes can make a significant difference.”

Start the day right

While it can be difficult at first to move around if you’re suffering from back pain, Dr Emerson recommends incorporating at least 30 minutes of movement into your day.

“It’s important, if this is of a moderate to high intensity, that you warm up and down properly to get your body ready to move.

“If a previous injury is causing you pain, adapt your exercise or seek some advice.

“Activities such as swimming, walking or yoga can be less demanding on your body, while keeping you mobile.”

Take regular breaks

Sitting for long periods of time, like at work, can have a negative impact on your back.

This can be particularly bad for those working from home or with a hybrid set-up, using equipment that doesn’t quite fit the bill.

Dr Emerson recommends setting a timer for every 30 minutes, reminding you to regularly stand up and move around.

Bend from the knee

Take care if you’re planning any DIY or spring-cleaning projects to look after your back when lifting items.

Remember to bend from the knee and not the waist, and face the direction you’re travelling in.

“Hold the object as close to your body as possible and, where you can avoid carrying objects which are too heavy to manage alone, ask for help or use the necessary equipment,” Dr Emerson said.