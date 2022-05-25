‘I had my thyroid removed – these 5 things help me’: Mum shares top tips on World Thyroid Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I had my thyroid removed – these 5 things help me’: Mum shares top tips on World Thyroid Day

By Reporter
May 25, 2022, 2:21 pm
Press and Journal obituaries writer Lindsay Bruce and husband Nathan.
Having issues with your thyroid gland is extremely common with one in 20 people in the UK experiencing symptoms of dysfunction.

A lump in her neck and a questionable biopsy result meant The Press and Journal obituaries writer Lindsay Bruce didn’t think twice about having half of her thyroid removed.

Just the possibility of cancer was enough to warrant the surgery, despite her fear that  interference with the tiny neck gland could result in weight gain.

Here, Lindsay shares five things – practical and mental health tips – she’s found to help her live well with no thyroid.

Lindsay has found strategies to cope following surgery.

“I’m quite embarrassed to say my biggest worry at the time was more to do with body image than it was about long term health,” says mum-of-two Lindsay.

“It’s one of those things people joke about when they put on weight isn’t it? ‘Oh it’ll be my thyroid.'”

Those thoughts had to be put to one side though, when surgeons confirmed that Lindsay’s neck was full of black lymph nodes indicating cancer.

Brutal on body and mind

Within days of the first hemithyroidectomy a diagnosis of papillary thyroid cancer was confirmed and another operation was scheduled to remove the rest of the gland.

“I have to be honest, I wasn’t really prepared for how challenging it would be to adjust to life without having a thyroid,” Lindsay continues.

Lindsay, who lives in the north-east, with her family.

“Although I take medicine every day the effects have been brutal on my body and my mind.

“I’m 42 so you’d think I would have body image issues nailed by now – but I’ve gained more than two stone. There’s been a lot of tears.

“I’ve also kept working, even on days when my levels have been desperately low and the brain fog (a symptom of thyroid disease) is real.

Life with no thyroid – 5 things help me

“However, I have found some things that genuinely make a massive difference,” Lindsay says.

1 – Avoid caffeine around medicine time

“If you have to take thyroid medicine it’s best to take it half an hour before any other food and drink but specifically avoiding caffeine helps.

“Absorbing the medicine is crucial and caffeine impedes that. I now have a new routine of drinking a glass of water with my meds, having a shower then my morning coffee.”

2 – Keep a check on soy

“Soy is an incredible food. Known to have a potential effect on estrogen levels – it means menopausal and peri-menopausal women should carefully consider it.

There’s also limited research suggesting it could impact thyroid levels and absorption.

“I try not to eat meat and dairy which means I often consume soy milks and foods.

Walking helps Lindsay’s physical and mental health.

“My thyroid levels have been very low recently so I’m eliminating anything known to hinder my medicine being effective. I’ve seen a difference by cutting back on my favourite soy milk,” says Lindsay.

“However, even the placebo effect means I feel more in control of something I can’t really do much about.”

3 – Walk away stress

Fluctuating thyroid levels can make your metabolism slow down. As well as the resulting low mood, it means you have to work harder to maintain a healthy weight.

“The best thing we did was get a dog because it’s forced us to go out walking every day. I can’t always manage on a long work day but when I can it’s a game changer.

Laughter really is the best medicine says Lindsay, pictured with husband Nathan.

“Map My Walk has helped bring me focus on distance covered. And walking by water has a calming influence,” Lindsay explains.

4 – Laugh often

Known to boost and release endorphins, laughter is also credited with strengthening the immune system and even help burn calories.

“I’m lucky because I’ve been married 20 years this year and one every day mainstay in our relationship has been belly laughing every day.

“We always switch on something funny if we are stressed, we’re proactively tease one another in a light-hearted way and we try to see the bright side when we can.”

5 – Look outside yourself

Counting your blessings is known to help regain a sense of wellbeing. And Lindsay also looked at how she could help others.

“Ill health and even personal tragedy has been very much a part of my story,” she says. “But refusing unhappiness has kept us going.

Lindsay helped others while recovering.

“After my cancer surgery I was very weak but was able to scroll on my phone.

“Friends and I joined Take Them A Meal. It’s a website that allows you to create a rota for making home cooked meals – or even sending takeaways – to people who need it.

“From my bed I sent food to friends who’d just had babies, or isolating. And others sent meals to me for my family. It made me feel so valuable in my community.”

For more information on causes and treatments visit thyroiduk.org

