Three mental health charities in the Western Isles receive funding boost

Three charitable organisations across the Western Isles will receive a grant to support mental health recovery.

Carraidean Ulihish, Volunteering Hebrides for Befriending, and Western Isles Foyer will all receive cash.

Support in Mind Scotland is organising what organisations receive the funding.

The Scottish Government made the funding available specifically to help those in rural areas recover from the pandemic.

The Rural Community Engagement Fund has provided money to a total of 15 organisations across Scotland.

Charities can receive up to £2,500 as part of the scheme.

Funds ‘to develop creative local solutions to address local needs’

A Carraidean Ulihish spokesman said: “The entire community of Uist will benefit from these funds. We have an open-door policy for all those who are living on our islands and our objective is to alleviate the problems that grow from rural isolation and loneliness.”

Volunteering Hebrides for Befriending say they will use their share of the money to continue collecting people from their homes to take them to events, and provide practical and emotional support.

Meanwhile, the Western Isles Foyer plan to use their cash for a youth activity programme in the school holidays. Ditch It! aims to get kids to spend less time on social media and make positive lifestyle choices.

Jim Hume, convener of the National Rural Mental Health Forum, said: “Thanks to the Scottish Government, this larger community engagement project will work directly with people in local communities to work collectively to develop creative local solutions to address local needs as we recover from Covid.”