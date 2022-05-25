Three mental health charities in the Western Isles receive funding boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Three mental health charities in the Western Isles receive funding boost

By Cameron Roy
May 25, 2022, 2:42 pm Updated: May 25, 2022, 5:15 pm
Mental health charities across the Western Isles have received a funding boost. Shutterstock.
Three charitable organisations across the Western Isles will receive a grant to support mental health recovery.

Carraidean Ulihish, Volunteering Hebrides for Befriending, and Western Isles Foyer will all receive cash.

Support in Mind Scotland is organising what organisations receive the funding.

The Scottish Government made the funding available specifically to help those in rural areas recover from the pandemic.

The Rural Community Engagement Fund has provided money to a total of 15 organisations across Scotland.

Charities can receive up to £2,500 as part of the scheme.

Funds ‘to develop creative local solutions to address local needs’

A Carraidean Ulihish spokesman said: “The entire community of Uist will benefit from these funds. We have an open-door policy for all those who are living on our islands and our objective is to alleviate the problems that grow from rural isolation and loneliness.”

Volunteering Hebrides for Befriending say they will use their share of the money to continue collecting people from their homes to take them to events, and provide practical and emotional support.

Meanwhile, the Western Isles Foyer plan to use their cash for a youth activity programme in the school holidays. Ditch It! aims to get kids to spend less time on social media and make positive lifestyle choices.

Jim Hume, convener of the National Rural Mental Health Forum, said: “Thanks to the Scottish Government, this larger community engagement project will work directly with people in local communities to work collectively to develop creative local solutions to address local needs as we recover from Covid.”

