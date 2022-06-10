‘I hope one day we won’t have to fight for everything’: Blind Aberdeen woman helps others after struggling to get work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘I hope one day we won’t have to fight for everything’: Blind Aberdeen woman helps others after struggling to get work

By Charlotte Thomson
June 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 10, 2022, 1:14 pm
Amanda Foster has not let her health condition hold her back.
Amanda Foster has not let her health condition hold her back.

After Amanda Foster was born, her mother noticed she wasn’t looking around the room like other babies.

It was not long before doctors discovered she was blind, as her retina and optical nerve had not developed.

It came as a challenge for her family, as they found a lack of support close to home in Aberdeen.

As a result, they had to send her south to boarding school from a very young age.

“I think they did find it difficult, especially at the beginning,” Amanda says.

“The local authority put me to the Royal Blind School in Edinburgh and I left home at four-and-a-half years old.

“It upset my mum when I first went away because she was having to let me go.”

‘Struggling to find a job knocked my confidence’

After leaving school at 18, Amanda returned to the north-east to continue her studies at college.

But despite graduating with a secretarial qualification, she struggled to find any work due to her health condition.

“I tried looking for jobs and wasn’t successful. It can make you lose confidence and get a wee bit depressed.

Amanda Foster has found another way to feel part of a community.
Amanda Foster has found another way to feel part of a community.

“It was pretty bad – my confidence wasn’t good anyway.”

It came as a big blow for Amanda who was fully qualified to take on a receptionist role.

But, thankfully, she later found another way to fit into the world and still feel a part of the community.

For the last 20 years, she’s kept herself busy campaigning on behalf of others with disabilities to get better access to services.

“I got into voluntary work and that’s still what I do now,” she explains.

Then she fell in love…

Improvements in technology have helped make life easier for Amanda over the years.

Screen reader software lets her access information and connect with other people.

Richard and Amanda Foster on their special wedding day.
Richard and Amanda Foster on their special wedding day.

The device even led to Amanda meeting her husband Richard Foster, who is also blind, and he moved all the way from Sussex to be with her.

They bonded over their love of BBC Radio 4 drama The Archers and met through an online forum for the show.

After several months of emails and phone calls, they eventually met up in person and got married in 2019 at Norwood Hall in Aberdeen.

Amanda said: “He just seemed a lovely person – and I was right, he is.

Amanda says her husband Richard is a lovely man.
Amanda says her husband Richard is a lovely man.

“We played the Archers music coming down the aisle. It was really good; everyone was laughing.”

Simple barriers fuelling the fight for rights

But although technology may have improved, Amanda still struggles to get access to basic services many of us take for granted.

Even getting her Covid vaccine proved difficult because her letter was sent to her home in print format and she missed an important appointment.

These difficulties fuel her passion to fight for better rights for other disabled people across Scotland.

Amanda trains audio describers making visual productions, such as film and theatre, more accessible for a blind person.

Amanda has been sent standard NHS letters for appointments that she is not able to read.
Amanda has been sent standard NHS letters for appointments that she is not able to read.

She’s also been involved with many organisations over the years including the RNIB, the Scottish Accessible Transport Alliance and the Poverty Alliance.

Amanda remains positive that employers can still be educated on the benefits of taking on people with disabilities.

Only 27% of working-age blind or partially sighted people are in work in the UK – a statistic that hasn’t changed much in a generation.

They may need additional equipment to help them carry out their work but with the right technology in place are just as capable of doing the job.

‘It’s good to put something back into society’

Her advice for other visually impaired people? Be as positive and as confident as you can be.

And she is keen to highlight that it’s worth getting in touch with the RNIB, a charity that provides support and advice which can help make life easier.

“Even if life is hard try to get involved with as many voluntary organisations as you can because it will give you experience and it might get you into work,” Amanda says.

“It’s my way of putting something back into society and helping people who really don’t have a voice.

“I hope there will be more work for disabled people.

“And I just hope that at some point we might not have to fight for everything.

“It would just be nice not to have to fight every day.”

We’d like to share your story

Every Friday lunchtime we highlight an incredible story about recovery, overcoming illness and bravery.

Have you overcome a health challenge, lost weight or got fit and are now in a position to help others by talking about your journey?

We’d love to hear from you as we look to offer information, insight and inspiration through our content.

More inspiring health stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]