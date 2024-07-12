Too cold to sleep, no toilet facilities and forced to search for meals: NHS Highland says sorry after Inverness nurse’s ‘chaotic’ final days in Raigmore

A grieving widower has said Raigmore Hospital is no longer fit for purpose after witnessing “horrendous” conditions during his wife’s final days.

Murdo Macdonald is demanding a review into how his wife of 44 years, Linda, was treated before her death in November 2023.

During her admissions to hospital before her death, Murdo said he and his three daughters witnessed “chaotic” scenes at Raigmore.

He said staff were pushed to breaking point and there was a lack of basic communication given to patients.

He also believes his daughters were deprived of the last few minutes with their mum before she died because Linda’s oxygen mask was left off after staff had changed her clothes.

NHS Highland said it is “very sorry” that the standard of care given to Linda was below what it would expect.

One morning, Linda’s family arrived to visit and found her distraught after she had been unable to sleep all night because her ward was so cold.

She had also been left without basic medical equipment like a bedpan.

At meal times, the family had to track down a bed tray so she could eat.

On another occasion, Murdo witnessed a nurse “hauling her [Linda] up” instead of sliding her along a plastic sheet when his wife was in agony.

Murdo said: “Why did my wife, who was a nurse and a care worker, have to suffer this in the last few days of her life?

“I could not believe the state of the hospital. And I’m worried it will be the same situation for other people this winter.”

‘Our world fell apart’

Linda had been signed off work with a sore back that was getting progressively worse.

She was sent for a scan in August 2023 that discovered an aggressive form of cancer.

Murdo, 68, had recently retired from a career working offshore as a crane operator and mechanic.

The pair were looking forward to spending some quality time together.

They had plans to travel the world.

Unfortunately, they never had that chance.

Murdo said: “We had everything going for us. I had retired and we had big plans.

“But Linda’s back wasn’t getting better and it was starting to get really bad.

“Then they decided to put her in for the scan and our world just fell apart.”

Linda herself was concerned that there was a lack of urgency between her diagnosis and the start of her treatment.

During the six weeks between her diagnosis and the start of her radiotherapy, her mobility rapidly deteriorated and she needed a wheelchair.

After suffering through serious pain and discomfort, Linda died aged 65 on November 6.

Family’s heartbreak over ‘carelessness’

Part of the Macdonald family’s complaint focuses on how Linda and her family were treated in her final moments.

On the day she died, she needed the help of an oxygen mask to breathe.

At that stage, her family was preparing for the worst and efforts were focused on making Linda as comfortable as possible.

Nurses advised that she was stable and that the family should go home and get some rest.

Murdo and one of his daughters remained at the hospital. They left her room briefly when staff came in to freshen her up and give her a change of clothes.

When Murdo returned to the room, he said he noticed Linda’s oxygen mask had not been put back on.

He said he replaced it and Linda took two more breaths before she died.

Murdo said: “This carelessness denied my daughters some very precious time with their mother and myself with my wife.

“There was not even an apology from anyone. There are no words that can say how disappointed and let down we feel.

“I know others have big concerns about what they’re seeing.

“I hope other people are willing to come forward and talk about what they’ve experienced. Because if we don’t say anything, it will never change.”

Kate Forbes pursuing NHS Highland for answers

Murdo, who splits his time between Inverness and Skye, lodged an official complaint about the experience with one of his local MSPs, Kate Forbes.

Ms Forbes sent a letter to NHS Highland in February, outlining the situation and asking for it to be reviewed.

Pam Dudek retired from her role as NHS Highland chief executive in March. Fiona Davies replaced her the following day.

Ms Forbes said: “My thoughts are with Mr Macdonald and his family following the sad passing of his beloved wife.

“I have been assisting him for several months now in trying to get answers from NHS Highland.

“Despite chasing NHS Highland repeatedly for updates, I am disappointed and frustrated in equal measure that I still await a substantive response.

“I continue to pursue this with the new chief executive.”

How has NHS Highland responded?

NHS Highland’s website states that when it receives a complaint, “it aims to provide a thorough response as quickly as possible”.

It has a target of resolving stage 1 complaints within five working days.

Stage 2 complaints, for more serious, high-risk or complex issues, have a target of being resolved within 20 working days.

The Macdonald’s family complaint was registered nearly 100 working days ago.

A holding response from NHS Highland said the delay was because of “the current pressures experienced” in the service.

It also acknowledged this as a complex case.

A spokesman for NHS Highland said the health board will be contacting the Macdonald family directly.

He added: “We are very sorry that the standard of care towards the Macdonald family fell below what we would expect for our patients and their families.

“We have received their complaint and it is being investigated through our complaints process.

“We are sorry that this has taken longer than expected.

“Due to patient confidentiality, it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further.”