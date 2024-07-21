An avid skinny dipper’s guide to the best swim spots across Aberdeen, Moray and beyond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
An avid skinny dipper’s guide to the best swim spots across Aberdeen, Moray and beyond

Alan Ellison says skinny dipping has been great for his health and hopes to encourage more people to take the plunge.

Alan Ellison opens up about why he loves skinny dipping.
Alan Ellison, pictured at Roseisle, opens up about why he loves skinny dipping. Image: Alan Ellison
By Rosemary Lowne

Mention the words skinny dipping and it might prompt an eyebrow raise here, an embarrassed flushed cheek there or some nervous laughter.

But for Alan Ellison, a retired high school teacher from Forres, skinny dipping is no joke or strange taboo, it’s a healthy way of life that he hopes more people will dive into.

“I really enjoy the feeling of being at one with nature,” says Alan, 64, a married father of two.

“Obviously there’s a sense of freedom that comes with being naked.

Alan Ellison says skinny dipping is good for your health and wellbeing. Image: Alan Ellison

“In addition to the cool water, I enjoy the feeling of sun, wind, rain, snow on my skin.

“The whole experience is like pressing a reset button and any problems evaporate,
at least for a brief period.

“In addition to being a positive mental experience, I find there are advantages in physical wellbeing too as I rarely suffer from colds and generally bugs pass me by.”

This photo was taken at the Great British Skinny Dip event that Alan organised at Findhorn last year. Image: Alan Ellison

Challenging preconceptions

In a society where people love to judge, Alan hopes that by bravely baring all, it will challenge people’s thinking on the subject.

“It’s such a great, positive experience so I want to spread the joy and get more people involved,” says Alan.

As a keen open-water swimmer, Alan, who is originally from Glasgow, has always enjoyed taking discreet dips at beaches in North-East Hampshire where he lived with his family for many years, working as a project manager for BT before latterly working as a high school teacher.

Alan takes a dip at Loch Ossian. Image: Alan Ellison

“I had always loved going for a swim whenever I was around beaches,” says Alan.

“I used to travel up to the Outer Hebrides and the west coast to go cycling and would often find remote beaches and rivers and I wished I could go skinny dipping, but I thought I would get arrested, I thought it was illegal.

“It was only around five years ago when I joined British Naturism when I discovered that skinny dipping is perfectly legal.”

Skinny dipping all year round

After lockdown, Alan and his family moved up to Forres where his love of skinny dipping has reached new depths.

“I have been skinny dipping regularly at local beaches, mainly at Roseisle and Findhorn but also at several other beaches nearby,” says Alan.

“I also regularly travel around Scotland, often to bag Munros, so I frequently skinny dip in lochs, rivers and other beaches.

“I dip throughout the year, though winter dips are time-restricted and followed up with a hot drink immediately afterwards.”

Alan going for a dip at Daltullich Bridge in Forres. Image: Alan Ellison

Skinny dipping is good for body positivity

For Alan, the experience is otherworldly and hard to put into words.

“It’s just a very pure, magical moment – it’s almost like a spiritual thing,” says Alan.

“It’s kind of like a reset button as you have to be in the moment.

“I feel so happy afterwards.”

Alan loves skinny dipping at remote beaches. Image: Alan Ellison

Naturists are non judgemental

Although he doesn’t have any body hang-ups, Alan says skinny dipping is great for increasing people’s body confidence.

“It’s great for body positivity as nobody judges you; the community of naturists is a very accepting community,” says Alan.

“I also think that if people saw normal bodies and realised that we’re all different shapes and sizes with lumps and bumps, I think the world would be a better place.”

Alan takes the plunge at Linn of Avon, a mountain waterfall on the River Avon in Banffshire. Image: Alan Ellison

Sociable group dips

On a practical level, Alan, who always goes to quiet areas of the beach, says skinny dipping is also a lot easier than having to faff around with changing into swimwear.

“One minute you’re on the beach fully clothed and the next minute you’re in the water as you haven’t had to do this towel dance trying to get changed,” says Alan.

Alan says skinny dipping can also be a very sociable hobby.

“Most of the time I dip alone but sometimes I arrange to meet up with others through British Naturism (UK naturist organisation) or Facebook skinny dipping groups,” says Alan.

“The shared experience is always a very positive one and on one occasion it was enhanced by dolphins swimming nearby.”

Alan enjoying a dip at Eastern Fannichs in the Northern Highlands. Image: Alan Ellison

Monthly naked swims in Aberdeen

One of the social naked swims that Alan attends is the monthly Sunnybroom Swim at Bridge of Don Pool in Aberdeen.

“It’s more of a sociable swim as I tend to have a chat and then do some serious swimming,” says Alan.

Last year, Alan organised his very own skinny dip at Findhorn Beach.

“As there were no organised dips nearby, I decided to arrange a ‘Great British skinny dip’ for charity at Findhorn in September last year,” says Alan.

“It was great as 25 people joined in on the day.”

Alan says skinny dipping is good for your mental health. Image: Alan Ellison

Great British Skinny Dip at Findhorn

It was so successful that Alan has organsied another dip at Findhorn on September 7.

“I’m hoping that more people will join in as several of the people who came last year are spreading the word too,” says Alan.

“People can come along and try it out or they can cheer us on, it’s a very positive thing.

“I’ve embraced it as it’s fun and you meet loads of interesting people, so it would be great to share the joy.”

The Great British Skinny Dip at Findhorn East Beach is at 3pm on Saturday September 7. For more information check out the website greatbritishskinnydip.co.uk

