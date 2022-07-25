New tech trial in Highlands could offer ‘almost immediate’ bowel cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New tech trial in Highlands could offer ‘almost immediate’ bowel cancer diagnosis

By James Wyllie
July 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Researchers will use Highlands cases to see if AI can help interpret images from the Scotcap pills.

Patients in the Highlands could soon get an “almost immediate” bowel cancer diagnosis as part of a pioneering trial of one tiny tablet.

In recent years medics have been using Pillcam, a swallowable device packed with cameras that takes thousands of photos as it makes its way through someone’s body.

Also known as CCE (clinical capsule endoscopy), it saves the need for “traditional” investigations like colonoscopies.

Following success in the Highlands, it’s being rolled out across the country as part of the Scotcap project.

And now a £5 million project has been green-lit to link the tech with artificial intelligence and test it with patients in the north.

Faster, cheaper and more effective

Researchers are going to use the Horizon Europe funding to develop nine different AI algorithms to help decipher the 400,000 images each pill produces.

While the pictures still need to be reviewed by trained doctors, this extra input could make the entire process faster, cheaper and more effective.

Over the next four years, teams want to demonstrate that their AI systems can analyse these images just as effectively as humans – if not better.

They’ll be working with experts at Strathclyde University, as well as teams in Norway, Greece and Spain, and testing the tech in clinical settings in the Highlands and Denmark.

The camera is about the size of a multivitamin and takes approximately 400,000 photos on its journey through the body.

Bowel cancer is the second-most common cause of cancer death in Scotland, affecting around 1,600 people annually.

Earlier this year one Aberdeen doctor warned many patients are leaving it far too late for diagnosis.

But the new technology, if successful, will allow people to be diagnosed faster, increasing their chances of survival.

In turn, this could help to reduce NHS waiting times by freeing up capacity.

Prof Angus Watson, who heads up research, development and innovation at NHS Highland, says this could be a “game-changer”.

“In the very near future patients will be able to have a CCE in their own home,” he added.

“AI will enable the images to be reported exceptionally rapidly, so the patient is able to get the result of the test almost immediately.”

