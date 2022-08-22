Horses, births and boxing matches: Colourful memories of Insch hospital shared for its 100th anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It officially opened on August 24 in 1922 with a piper leading a procession of 50 ex-servicemen through the village.

Now, 100 years on, the slow march has been repeated to Insch War Memorial Hospital with a parade and local pipe band to celebrate the centenary of the building.

It was built using money from public subscriptions and was dedicated as a lasting memorial to local residents who lost their lives in the First World War.

Hundreds of people from Insch and surrounding communities gathered on the streets of the village on Sunday to mark the special occasion.

Generations of Garioch families were born at the health facility which has, over the years, served as a labour ward, a minor injury unit and a place for palliative care.

For many, the doctor’s face at the hospital was the first and also the very last face that they saw.

The lasting memories…

In 1912, Dr George Mitchell, the driving force behind the hospital, set up a GP practice at Benmohr house on the adjacent site on Rannes Street.

Locals remember the keen horseman riding out in all weathers on his mare to attend to patients across the district.

Throughout the years the village doctors have travelled to patients’ homes on all modes of transport, by foot, horse, bicycle, Land Rovers – and even skis.

Operations took place on Tuesdays and Thursdays and patients from as far afield as Peterhead and Fraserburgh had neck glands dissected at the hospital.

However, major surgery stopped following Dr Mitchell’s death in 1952.

Wheelbarrows and boxing matches

It was the start of a new chapter for the hospital with the arrival of the next generation of doctors James Chalmers and Douglas Stewart.

Many doctors, nurses and midwives have worked there since and have shared some fascinating stories in a new book: Insch Hospital – The First 100 Years.

Dr D. Michael Kay fondly remembers starting working at the hospital as a 24-year-old trainee GP in 1980.

He said: “The hospital casualty unit was very well used and appreciated by the locals.

“Of course, most farmers were too busy to bother with injuries during hairst time and would turn up days later having just finished combining with patched up wounds and even broken bones.”

He also recalls one man being delivered to the casualty door by friends in a wheelbarrow after the patient had a few drams and fell down stairs.

Young doctors were also tasked with attending boxing matches in the village in case they were needed to treat serious injuries.

The doctor found himself summoned into the ring on one occasion to make the decision on whether the match should be stopped.

He said: “Happily the ref whispered in my ear to say he was unfit to continue and I got out of the hall in one piece before driving the boxer to the hospital to get stitched up and he was as nice as ninepence.”

Insch Hospital centenary: The connections of well-known families…

Well-known families from the north-east also have strong connections to the hospital.

Dr Halldis Mackie, of family business Mackie’s of Scotland, was a great supporter of the health facility and worked there as a GP and hospital medical director.

Dr Mackie enlisted the help of her husband Maitland to raise money through community-owned wind turbine schemes to fund improvements for the hospital.

The founder member of the Friends of Insch Hospital group also pushed for a palliative care suite to be created after the maternity ward closed in 2002.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown’s late family, the Souters of Insch, also received care there over the years.

And Kilted Chef Craig Wilson, who owns the Eat on the Green restaurant, was born in the building and received care there throughout his childhood.

The changes and campaigns to keep services open….

There have been many changes to the Insch & District War Memorial Hospital over the years.

Extensions have been added, services ended and new health services introduced.

The building was handed over to the NHS in 1948 the year that the national health service was created.

A new health centre opened its doors in 1979 at the back of the hospital.

Local resident Jane Reid is one of the founding members of the Friends group which launched in 1989.

She said many residents from the village and surrounding areas had been cared for at the hospital throughout their lives.

“A lot of people have really valued it when they have elderly relatives in Insch who can come out to the hospital to recuperate after having surgery in Aberdeen,” the group secretary says.

“It gets people on their feet before they go home. But one of the really crucial parts is palliative care and that is something that Insch has done really well.

“Even the current GPs were attracted to work in Insch because the health centre is attached which gives a really good service to the community.”

The group has played a key role in campaigning to keep the hospital, which was built on land donated by the Leith-Hay family, open since it was set up in 1989.

The hospital was closed in March 2020 due to Covid but has not reopened and its future remains uncertain.

Over the last few months, the Friends have been busy organising the centenary event.

Hundreds of children, parents and pensioners turned up to celebrate on the grounds of the hospital yesterday.

It was a special time to share fond memories and to talk of their hopes that the site would continue to provide close-to-home care for another 100 years.

The procession, led by the Huntly Pipe Band, was followed by a vintage vehicle parade. Drivers from across the north-east turned up to take part in the event.