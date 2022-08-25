Scotland’s police chief praises bravery of community and officers after Skye shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish politics

Scotland’s police chief praises bravery of community and officers after Skye shooting

By Rachel Amery
August 25, 2022, 12:43 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 3:17 pm
Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone, pictured in Aberdeen.
Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone, pictured in Aberdeen.

Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingston has praised the bravery of officers and members of the public in Skye and Wester Ross after the tragic death of John MacKinnon.

The 47-year-old father of six died just half an hour after his sister-in-law Rowena MacDonald was stabbed at her home in Tarskavaig on August 10.

She was airlifted to hospital in Glasgow. Another man, John Don MacKenzie, was taken to Raigmore hospital after being shot at his home in Dornie. His wife, Fay MacKenzie, was also injured.

Speaking today, Sir Iain highlighted the “dignity, bravery and resilience” of Mr MacKinnon’s family and friends.

‘Shocking and upsetting’

“It is a very tragic and extremely concerning incident in a remote part of Scotland, and of course will be a very difficult time for John MacKinnon’s family,” he said in an address to the Scottish Police Authority.

“Such events are indeed very, very shocking and upsetting for the local community and indeed for all of Scotland.

“Our thoughts, my thoughts, are with John’s family and friends and the communities of Skye and Wester Ross.

“I pay tribute to the dignity, bravery and resilience of John’s family and the wider community in that part of Scotland.”

He said local officers in Skye and Wester Ross are continuing to offer support to the communities affected and to their own colleagues who attended the incident.

Mr MacKinnon died at his home in Saasaig in the Teangue area of Skye after being shot on August 10.

Pictured from left are John MacKinnon, Rowena MacDonald, John Don MacKenzie and Fay MacKenzie

Finlay MacDonald, 39, from Tarskavaig on the island is charged with murdering his brother-in-law Mr MacKinnon.

He is also accused of attempting to murder his 32-year-old wife Rowena, local chiropractor John Don MacKenzie in Dornie on the mainland in Kyle of Lochalsh, and Mr MacKenzie’s wife Fay.

At the time Ms MacDonald was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, Mr MacKenzie was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, and his wife was taken to Broadford Hospital in Skye.

Mr MacDonald has since appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court but has made no plea.

