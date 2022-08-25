Scotland’s police chief praises bravery of community and officers after Skye shooting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingston has praised the bravery of officers and members of the public in Skye and Wester Ross after the tragic death of John MacKinnon.

The 47-year-old father of six died just half an hour after his sister-in-law Rowena MacDonald was stabbed at her home in Tarskavaig on August 10.

She was airlifted to hospital in Glasgow. Another man, John Don MacKenzie, was taken to Raigmore hospital after being shot at his home in Dornie. His wife, Fay MacKenzie, was also injured.

Speaking today, Sir Iain highlighted the “dignity, bravery and resilience” of Mr MacKinnon’s family and friends.

‘Shocking and upsetting’

“It is a very tragic and extremely concerning incident in a remote part of Scotland, and of course will be a very difficult time for John MacKinnon’s family,” he said in an address to the Scottish Police Authority.

“Such events are indeed very, very shocking and upsetting for the local community and indeed for all of Scotland.

“Our thoughts, my thoughts, are with John’s family and friends and the communities of Skye and Wester Ross.

“I pay tribute to the dignity, bravery and resilience of John’s family and the wider community in that part of Scotland.”

He said local officers in Skye and Wester Ross are continuing to offer support to the communities affected and to their own colleagues who attended the incident.

Mr MacKinnon died at his home in Saasaig in the Teangue area of Skye after being shot on August 10.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, from Tarskavaig on the island is charged with murdering his brother-in-law Mr MacKinnon.

He is also accused of attempting to murder his 32-year-old wife Rowena, local chiropractor John Don MacKenzie in Dornie on the mainland in Kyle of Lochalsh, and Mr MacKenzie’s wife Fay.

At the time Ms MacDonald was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, Mr MacKenzie was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, and his wife was taken to Broadford Hospital in Skye.

Mr MacDonald has since appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court but has made no plea.