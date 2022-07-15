‘Help’ family and friends asked to step in as staff absences rise in care at home service

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council has asked family and friends to step in, to make sure everyone who has a carer gets the help they need.

The council issued a statement asking family members to help to wash, dress and prepare meals for its “care at home” clients.

Even with the help, those clients without support have been told to expect a change in their carer and even the time of their regular visit.

Calling for help

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “Care at Home teams across Moray are working extremely hard to provide care to those who need it, but increased staff absence is impacting on the level of service we are currently able to deliver.

“As ever, our amazing Moray Council Care at Home teams, and those of our fellow providers, are going above and beyond to make sure that everyone is cared for as best we can and that our most vulnerable residents are safe and continue to get the essential care they need.

“We are doing all we can to minimise disruption but people’s visits may not be at their usual time and their carers may be different.

“We try to ensure people know about changes in advance. Please appreciate all staff are doing their best.”

The spokeswoman continued: “At this time of extreme pressure, we are asking family and friends to step in if they can to help out with tasks such as washing and dressing and meal preparation.

“This will free up social care assistants to care for those with no other help.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of families and communities in helping us to care for people and for your understanding.”