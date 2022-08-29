North man to unicycle NC500 so he can help recovering alcoholics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

North man to unicycle NC500 so he can help recovering alcoholics

By James Wyllie
August 29, 2022, 11:45 am
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook

Bruce Rose has seen first-hand the difference alcohol recovery schemes can make to people in the far north of Scotland.

After losing the Fife stairlift business he ran with his wife for two decades to the 2008 financial crash, he found himself spending more time volunteering instead.

His passion for supporting others led him to manage a rebab centre in Evanton, near Tain, and then he branched out with his own not-for-profit organisation.

Now, he’s preparing for the mammoth challenge of traversing the scenic North Coast 500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of the help on offer.

Posted by NC500 Unicycle on Tuesday, 26 April 2022

How does Bruce help recovering alcoholics?

Bruce runs Alcohol Recovery Scotland, which uses a process called The Sinclair Method to reduce people’s dependency.

It boasts a 78% success rate, using NHS-licensed medication to reduce the enjoyment of drinking.

“When I was in the rehab, you’re putting programmes in place that are very strict,” Bruce explained.

Bruce Rose, who is preparing to unicycle the NC500 to raise awareness of an alcohol recovery programme.
There was a steep learning curve for Bruce, who had never tried to unicycle before Christmas 2020. Picture by Sandy McCook

“And the relapse rates were just a constant battle to fight, keeping guys sober.

“But now a huge, huge chunk of every phone call I have with clients is positive.

“I have seen success after success with it.”

Learning to ride

This time two years ago, Bruce had never ridden a unicycle before.

But, wanting to get the word out and help others, he set himself a “crazy” goal.

He recalled: “It was Christmas 2020, and I was lying in bed and saw a YouTube video of a guy who unicycled around the world.

“I thought ‘that looks dead easy’ – completely forgetting the lad was only 18.”

Bruce took to training in the snow on the Bealach Na Ba, Applecross Pass.
Bruce took to training in the snow on the Bealach Na Ba, Applecross Pass.

Bruce bought his first unicycle on January 8, 2021, and spent around six hours every night during the Covid lockdown practising.

It took around six months before he was able to travel 300 yards without stopping or falling off.

Now he’s able to travel for miles at a time, reaching blistering speeds of up to 8mph.

Bruce is hoping the mission will raise awareness about treatment options for alcoholism.
Bruce is hoping the mission will raise awareness about treatment options for alcoholism.

“If I hadn’t been doing it with the idea of the NC500 I would have tried for a few weeks and stopped,” he admitted.

“But I’m stubborn. And when you’re out on a unicycle it draws attention – and this is going to help raise awareness.”

Final preparations for NC500 unicycle challenge

On Saturday, September 17, Bruce will set off from Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s football ground.

He’ll first head towards Beauly, before joining the scenic 516-mile route.

17 mph cross winds and really struggling. Changed down to 29" and it was much easier. Lesson: during high winds use 29" unicycle. Lesson no: 2034! 😂💪NC500 UnicycleThe Sinclair Method (TSM)Alcohol dependencey is treatable.

Posted by NC500 Unicycle on Sunday, 3 July 2022

Bruce added: “I’ll start off doing 20 miles a day, then ramp up to 25, and in the last week I should be at 30 a day.

“It’s actually not bad fitness-wise, but it is sore on the back because you’re in one position constantly.

“You just have to jump off every now and then, move around a bit.”

The 55-year-old won’t be tackling the challenge alone – as his wife Mandy and friends will be keeping close tabs along the way.

Bruce Rose, who is preparing to unicycle the NC500 to raise awareness of an alcohol recovery programme.
Bruce has been training on his unicycle by riding through Dornoch. Picture by Sandy McCook

They’ll be following closely in a six-berth campervan, provided by Adventure Motorhome Hire in Dunfermline for the duration of the trip.

And they’ve had further support from Asda, Branding by Amber, Librizzi International, Royal Dornoch Golf Club and Unicycle.com

Bruce is also collecting donations for the cause through crowdfunding platform gofundme.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Drinking tea is associated with a lower risk of mortality, new research has suggested (Steve Parsons/PA)
Tea associated with a lower risk of mortality, research suggests
Statins do not commonly cause muscle pain, research suggests (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Statins do not commonly cause muscle pain, research suggests
Calum Morrison receives a Covid jab from Chloe England at NHS Grampian's vaccination centre at P&J Live in September 2021. Picture by Paul Glendell
Grampian flu and Covid jabs: What you need to know for autumn/winter 2022
3
New analysis of NHS data shows black and Asian people in England have to wait longer for a cancer diagnosis than white people (David Davies/PA)
Black and Asian people in England waiting longer for cancer diagnosis – analysis
Vaping has reached record levels in Britain, according to a new report (PA)
Vaping reaches record levels – report
Almost two-fifths of workers believe their colleagues would not speak out about mental health problems for fear of losing their job or suffering discrimination (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Companies urged to do more to tackle stigma of mental ill health at work
Try these expert tips for dealing with headaches.
9 ways to treat a headache without taking medication
0
New YouGov research has found 64% of voters do not trust either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to make the right decisions when it comes to improving the NHS (Joe Giddens/PA)
Majority of voters do not trust Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak with improving the…
NHS pension scheme changes could be extended to allow retired staff to keep their pension benefits if they return to the workforce (PA)
Consultation will consider extending NHS pension changes to help winter staffing
The AstraZeneca boss has said he is not sure whether boosters every year are a good use of resources (Nick Potts/PA)
AstraZeneca boss unsure if annual Covid-19 boosters are good use of resources

More from Press and Journal

Household energy costs in Shetland are twice that of the mainland. Picture: Shutterstock.
Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April
0
Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
0
William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife in July. This is his only appearance to date in County colours due to his knee injury.
Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier…
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season
0
The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0