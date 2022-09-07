Laurencekirk girl’s anxiety issues led to type 1 diabetes diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Laurencekirk girl’s anxiety issues led to type 1 diabetes diagnosis

By Chloe Irvine
September 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 7, 2022, 12:40 pm
Photo of Angela Murray with her daughter Lucy and then next to this photo is a photo of their family with fundraising t-shirts on
Angela Murray discovered her daughter's anxiety was caused by diabetes

A Laurencekirk mum has spoken out about her daughter’s anxiety – which turned out to be caused by type 1 diabetes.

Angela Murray couldn’t understand why her youngster Lucy was constantly thirsty, rapidly losing weight and extremely anxious.

She recalled: “Lucy was very emotional, she was very anxious.

“At one point I thought maybe she had some type of mental health issues.

“She couldn’t sleep by herself, she couldn’t eat because she worried about choking, she was worried about fires, she worried about everything and everybody.

“She had really bad headaches, she lost a lot of weight in a short space of time and she was drinking litres upon litres of water.”

Pouring water from jug into glass

Lucy collapsed

In June 2020, Lucy fell ill and they were told she’d contracted appendicitis.

She was prescribed antibiotics ahead of an operation, but Angela’s instincts told her that wasn’t right.

“I’m so grateful now she took the antibiotics because we were home and I could tell something’s wrong,” she explained.

“I’ve had five children, Lucy’s the fourth.

“I just knew that’s not what it was.

“As much as everyone was saying to me ‘you’re worrying too much’ I just knew my own child.”

Angela and Lucy Murray standing together by the road and some trees in Laurencekirk
Angela and Lucy.

A few weeks later, on September 15, Lucy collapsed at home and Angela rushed her to hospital where she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

‘Lucy’s test came back, it’s not good’

Now 12, Lucy gets a blood test every few months to check her sugar levels, but recently the results have been alarmingly high.

“It tells the hospital how well your blood has been maintained over the past few months,” Angela explained.

“A diabetic who is on treatment should be about 8%, but Lucy’s last test came back a couple of weeks ago and she’s on 90%, so it’s not good.”

While Lucy can lead a childhood like her friends, Angela says there are some aspects of her condition holding her back.

“She has the life of a normal child, but under the surface, she can’t do what everyone else does.

“She can’t have sleepovers at a friend’s house if the parent doesn’t know how to control the diabetes, every time she eats carbs she has to take insulin.”

Insulin injection pen
Insulin injection pen.

Angela’s post made others get diagnosed

Following Lucy’s diagnosis, Angela shared the news online – helping other youngsters find a diagnosis too.

She said: “[Another mum told me] ‘after reading your post about Lucy, I started to worry about my teenage son’.

“She took him to the hospital and it turns out he’s a type 1 diabetic too.

“And she said: ‘I would never have even thought about it if I hadn’t read your post’.”

Lucy’s family are now walking 4,000 miles in 100 days to raise money for charity.

They’re giving back to the Archie Foundation, which supported her through the diagnosis.

Lucy's family standing with their fundraising t-shirts on during one of their walks in Laurencekirk
Back row from the left is Angela’s son Jordan, herself, her sister Tina, her daughter Jade. In the front row from left to right is Angela’s daughters Paisleigh and Lucy and niece Shannon.

On their first day, they raked in more than £700, with the Royal Hotel pub contributing more than half this total.

Angela added: “I can’t thank everybody enough in Laurencekirk, it’s almost like they’ve all become a little family these past few weeks, they all know Lucy as well.”

‘When I was told I had diabetes I was very sad’

Lucy said: “I would like to thank the diabetic team at the children’s hospital for everything they’ve done.

“They have helped me from the beginning and have been very kind.

“When I was told I had diabetes I was very sad and scared but everyone in the diabetic team made me feel safe.

“I’m looking forward to this challenge with my family and I hope we raise lots of money for the ARCHIE foundation to help other children the way they helped me.”

Donations to their fundraiser can be made at gofundme.

Read more:

Diabetes linked to almost half of Highland and Grampian amputations

Diabetes complication leaves Inverness woman blind in one eye

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer diagnosed with gestational diabetes at end of pregnancy – what are the signs?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Tattoo artist Aaron Baillie working on veteran Scottie Lovegrove (Help for Heroes/PA)
Veterans’ charity urges tattoo artists to take up mental health training offer
Health leaders have called for the PM to take action to help the NHS (PA)
Health leaders warn of busy winter for NHS as they call on PM to…
Boots is to sell a HRT treatment without a prescription for the first time (PA)
HRT medicine to be sold without prescription for the first time
Scotland’s junior doctors are ‘exhausted and depleted’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Junior doctor workforce ‘balancing on knife-edge’, warns BMA
Malaria booster vaccine shows durable efficacy, study suggests (Nick Potts/PA)
Malaria booster vaccine shows durable efficacy, study suggests
Artificial sweeteners linked to heart disease in new study (Alamy/PA)
Sweeteners linked to heart disease in new study
Woman sitting with her head down with a psychologist (Aleksandr Davydov/Alamy)
People cancelling therapy sessions because they can no longer afford them – BACP
Post Thumbnail
Mum of disabled boy loses legal fight for compensation against Aberdeen hospital
Experts have uncovered evidence of the earliest known limb amputation. (Nature journal handout/PA)
Evidence of earliest known limb amputation discovered in Borneo
Hollie Dance attends a vigil at Priory Park, Southend-on-Sea, in memory of her son Archie Battersbee (PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother prepares for meeting with minister

More from Press and Journal

Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0
Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe has raised concerns over people from Burghead, Hopeman and the surrounding areas travelling to Lossiemouth to see a GP amid proposed surgery closures.
No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing…
0
Co-owner Karen Twist outside Kinlochewe Hotel.
Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale
0
Children need to start phonics-based literacy as early as possible, says Anne Glennie. Photo: Shutterstock
International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books…
0