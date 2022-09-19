‘Best thing I ever did’: Newmachar mum showing promising signs after £47,000 MS treatment in Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Best thing I ever did’: Newmachar mum showing promising signs after £47,000 MS treatment in Mexico

By Chloe Irvine
September 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 7:30 am
Louise Herbert with stem cells in the background
Louise Herbert travelled to Mexico in January for MS treatment- how is she now?

Louise Herbert flew more than 8,000 miles in January for a risky procedure to slow her MS – and says it’s the best thing she’s ever done.

The 41-year-old mum, originally from Shetland, had been a keen runner and netball player before she was diagnosed with the condition at 26.

It caused her immune system to attack itself, at times leaving her so exhausted she could barely spend time with her nine-year-old daughter.

At the start of the year, Louise travelled from her home in Newmachar, Aberdeenshire to Puebla, Mexico for £47,000 haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

Some patients find it does more harm than good – causing hair loss, nausea and even infertility – and around 3% die from the treatment.

But Louise felt it was a risk worth taking.

What did the treatment involve?

During the treatment, doctors took stem cells from Louise’s bone marrow.

Then used intense chemotherapy to wipe out her immune system, before reintroducing the cells to try and “reset” her body.

Although Louise did suffer excruciating back pain during her treatment, she’s relieved she dodged many of the other side effects.

“To be honest, I think I was really lucky because the chemotherapy never made me feel sick, I never felt nauseous or lost my appetite,” she explained.

Photo of Louise Herbert and in the background is a map showing the distance from Newmachar, Aberdeenshire to Puebla, Mexico as 8,173 miles
The distance Louise Herbert travelled to get MS treatment.

“The only thing that really bothered me was these injections we got every morning and every night for a week.

“I got horrendous back pain one night, it was so bad I pressed the SOS button on the phones we had to speak to a doctor,” she recalled.

‘It was a good sign’

Though the back pain was an unpleasant experience, from a medical point of view it was actually a positive.

She said: “It was showing there was plenty of stem cells there and they were ready to come out, I think they came out two days later.”

One effect of the chemo was that Louise’s hair fell out – but it’s started to grow back with “wild and frizzy” curls.

“I don’t think I’ll grow it much beyond my chin,” she added.

Though it’s still too early to be certain, Louise believes there have already been some encouraging signs.

She said: “It’s still early days, they say it’s 12 to 18 months before any improvements are seen. I’m at seven-and-a-half.

“I don’t think I can walk any further than before, but I have a bit more confidence in my walking.

“I went on the same walk seven times last week, I used to come home and the first thing I wanted to do was sit down in the chair, I wasn’t like that last week.”

‘I could lift my leg myself’

Tasks such as putting on trousers also seem to be less strenuous for Louise than before.

She explained: “It was a case I had to lift my left leg up because it couldn’t lift itself, it’s been like that for about five years.

“But for the past week I’ve noticed I could lift it myself, I’ve been going to Pilates which should help improve my balance.

“I don’t know if it’s that or the HSCT, but something’s done it.

“I’m not saying I can lift my leg every day, but if I can do it even three out of seven, that’s great.”

Mum Louise and her husband Paul Herbert, both from Newmachar, in Puebla where she was receiving MS treatment.
Louise and her husband Paul Herbert enjoying the sun while she was receiving treatment in Mexico.

Upon reflection, Newmachar mum Louise is happy she made the decision to travel to Mexico for this MS treatment.

“I’m so glad I did it, it’s the best thing I ever did, you’ve got to try,” she added.

Editor's Picks