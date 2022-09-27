Migraines, stiff muscles and fatigue: Aberdeen expert on the physical symptoms of grief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Migraines, stiff muscles and fatigue: Aberdeen expert on the physical symptoms of grief

By Chloe Irvine
September 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Woman holding elderly person's hands as they go through the emotional and physical symptoms of grief Did you know grief can cause physical health symptoms?
Did you know grief can cause physical health symptoms?

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
The Anchor Centre in Aberdeen will open its doors to cancer and haematology patients next autumn.
Opening date revealed for 'game-changing' Anchor cancer centre in Aberdeen
0
Andy and Angela Mays, aged 69 and 70 respectively, from Hull, outside The Royal Courts of Justice where today they secured a fresh inquest into the death of their 22-year-old daughter Sally Mays (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Psychiatrist tells inquest he was not asked to intervene in woman’s care
(David Davies/PA)
Text service launched to help tradespeople open up about mental health
Nursery nurse Hannah Evans will run the TCS London Marathon for the British Heart Foundation with her brother-in-law Mike Drakeford (Family handout/BHF/PA)
Nursery nurse who lost father to heart attack to run London Marathon for charity
Smoking is a big risk factor in cancer cases (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Preventable cancer cases on the rise, charity says
The BHF is the TCS London Marathon’s charity of the year for the October 2 event (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
London Marathon fundraising will ‘turbo charge’ heart research, charity says
Hannah Halden is taking part in the London Marathon in memory of her sister Lona (Hannah Halden/British Heart Foundation/PA)
Solicitor to run London Marathon for heart charity after death of sister, 16
nhs grampian
NHS Grampian warns of 'extremely long waits' at hospitals due to large number of…
0
Lauren Tulloch next to an animation of a stoma
Shetland bowel cancer survivor sets up stoma support group as isles no longer have…
0

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks