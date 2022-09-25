‘Chances are I’m spending the night in hospital’: Asthma dangers of Aberdeen high street ‘vape cloud’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Chances are I’m spending the night in hospital’: Asthma dangers of Aberdeen high street ‘vape cloud’

By James Wyllie
September 25, 2022, 6:00 am
The chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation says some Aberdeen locations, like Union Street, are "no-go zones" for sufferers. Picture by Scott Baxter
The chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation says some Aberdeen locations, like Union Street, are "no-go zones" for sufferers. Picture by Scott Baxter

The boss of an Aberdeen health charity is calling for new rules banning vapes from some public spaces.

Martina Chukwuma-Ezike says lives are being put at risk – including her own – when walking down main thoroughfares like Union Street.

“If I get caught in a cloud of vape smoke, the chances are I am spending the night in hospital,” she explained.

Martina Chukwuma-Ezike, chief executive of the Aberdeen-headquartered Asthma and Allergy Foundation.
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike, chief executive of the Aberdeen-headquartered Asthma and Allergy Foundation.

The latest research shows around 4.3 million UK adults now smoke vapes.

And earlier this month it was revealed the proportion of teens who’ve tried e-cigarettes has nearly doubled in five years.

Vapes turning areas into ‘no-go zones’

Martina, the chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, says there are some areas of Aberdeen she now deliberately avoids.

She has a rare and severe form of asthma which is unpredictable and can leave her needing urgent hospital attention.

“There are parts of the city I can’t even walk because of the huge amounts of vape smoke enveloping people as they go about their business,” she said.

Union Street, Aberdeen, is a danger zone for asthma sufferers, Martina says. Picture by Kami Thomson
Union Street, Aberdeen, is a danger zone for asthma sufferers, Martina says. Picture by Kami Thomson

“We are already losing the air pollution battle and now we have this issue with vapes.

“Instead of the clean air dream that we all wish for, we are breathing in deadly particles which is a serious public health issue.”

What vaping changes could help asthma sufferers?

In 2020 there were 113 asthma deaths in Scotland, and every 20 minutes a child with the condition was admitted to hospital.

Across the country there are around 400,000 asthma sufferers but Martina, also the rector of Aberdeen University, says they are the “forgotten people”.

She’s calling for “swift and decisive” action to crack down on vaping, similar to how attitudes towards smoking have changed in recent years.

Martina said: “There are strict rules covering where cigarette users can smoke in public places. Why should these rules not apply to vapers?

“Currently it is up to the premises owners to set the rules, but it is time for local authorities to take the lead on this and consider the public health implications and, if necessary, erect vaping shelters or pods to protect the population.”

She added: “There are thousands like me affected by cigarette and vape smoke every day. It is a life-or-death issue for us.”

Editor's Picks