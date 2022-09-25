‘Chances are I’m spending the night in hospital’: Asthma dangers of Aberdeen high street ‘vape cloud’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The boss of an Aberdeen health charity is calling for new rules banning vapes from some public spaces.

Martina Chukwuma-Ezike says lives are being put at risk – including her own – when walking down main thoroughfares like Union Street.

“If I get caught in a cloud of vape smoke, the chances are I am spending the night in hospital,” she explained.

The latest research shows around 4.3 million UK adults now smoke vapes.

And earlier this month it was revealed the proportion of teens who’ve tried e-cigarettes has nearly doubled in five years.

Vapes turning areas into ‘no-go zones’

Martina, the chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, says there are some areas of Aberdeen she now deliberately avoids.

She has a rare and severe form of asthma which is unpredictable and can leave her needing urgent hospital attention.

“There are parts of the city I can’t even walk because of the huge amounts of vape smoke enveloping people as they go about their business,” she said.

“We are already losing the air pollution battle and now we have this issue with vapes.

“Instead of the clean air dream that we all wish for, we are breathing in deadly particles which is a serious public health issue.”

What vaping changes could help asthma sufferers?

In 2020 there were 113 asthma deaths in Scotland, and every 20 minutes a child with the condition was admitted to hospital.

Across the country there are around 400,000 asthma sufferers but Martina, also the rector of Aberdeen University, says they are the “forgotten people”.

She’s calling for “swift and decisive” action to crack down on vaping, similar to how attitudes towards smoking have changed in recent years.

We are proud to announce the launch of our Be Asthma Aware campaign. Using the insight that 90 per cent of asthma deaths are preventable. Anyone wishing to book one of our emergency response workshops can do so by phoning on 01224 973001 or emailing Info@asthmaandallergy.org.uk pic.twitter.com/rYan9ikUsq — Asthma and Allergy Foundation (@aaf_info) July 6, 2022

Martina said: “There are strict rules covering where cigarette users can smoke in public places. Why should these rules not apply to vapers?

“Currently it is up to the premises owners to set the rules, but it is time for local authorities to take the lead on this and consider the public health implications and, if necessary, erect vaping shelters or pods to protect the population.”

She added: “There are thousands like me affected by cigarette and vape smoke every day. It is a life-or-death issue for us.”