Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Aberdeen University Rector paraded through campus on mascot bull

By James Masson and Craig Munro
March 25, 2022, 2:06 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 3:27 pm

Aberdeen University’s new rector has been paraded around the campus on a stuffed bull as part of an unusual tradition following her investiture ceremony.

Martina Chukwuma-Ezike was installed in the role on Friday during a formal service in the centuries-old King’s College Chapel.

She described herself as “proud” and “humbled” to become the first woman of colour to serve as the student representative on the University Court, after she was presented with her robes by Student President Alisa Koester.

Previously, the role has been filled by figures as renowned as Winston Churchill and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

The new Rector of the University of Aberdeen, Martina Chukwuma-Ezike speeking during her inauguration at Kings Chapple Aberdeen.
The new Rector of the University of Aberdeen, Martina Chukwuma-Ezike speeking during her inauguration at Kings Chapple Aberdeen.

Mrs Chukwuma-Ezike, the founder and chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, takes over from Green politician Maggie Chapman.

‘Shining example’

Around 30 members of her family flew from Nigeria to attend the ceremony.

She said: “I think it’s been exciting and very humbling at the same time. It’s a very proud moment for me and my family as well.

Martina Chukwuma-Ezike speaking during her inauguration at King’s College Chapel. Picture by Paul Glendell

“I’m delighted, they had to travel all the way here.”

Asked about her position as the first woman of colour to be elected rector, she said: “It’s humbling, and at the same time it just shows that the University of Aberdeen is open, truly, and that everyone is given opportunity no matter where they come from.

“For every young person listening to this, they should know that they’re never limited and they can achieve anything they set their minds to. I am a shining example.”

The new rector was carried by students through Old Aberdeen atop student mascot Angus the Bull. Picture by Paul Glendell

After leaving the chapel, Mrs Chukwuma-Ezike climbed on the university mascot Angus the Bull, which was lifted to waist height by members of the kickboxing team and carried around the King’s Lawn as part of decades-long tradition.

The site was also hosting Live on the Lawn, an annual event celebrating the diverse student population, with funfair games, live traditional African music and candy floss stalls dotted around.

Professor George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said: “As a graduate, Martina has a long association with the university and with our students, many of whom have benefited from mentoring, volunteering and work placement opportunities through her leadership of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation.

“I am delighted that she has returned to the university as rector, and on behalf of the academic community I am pleased to welcome her to this important role.”

