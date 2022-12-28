GP recruitment: Dozens move north for £20,000 trainee grants – but is a new approach needed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GP recruitment: Dozens move north for £20,000 trainee grants – but is a new approach needed?

By James Wyllie
December 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 28, 2022, 8:07 am
Ters, which offers trainee GPs £20,000 to move north, attracts around 30 doctors a year. Image: Shutterstock / beeboys
Ters, which offers trainee GPs £20,000 to move north, attracts around 30 doctors a year. Image: Shutterstock / beeboys

A scheme giving trainee GPs £20,000 for moving north to work is attracting dozens of doctors a year – but there are concerns it doesn’t go far enough.

The Scottish Targeted Enhanced Recruitment Scheme (Ters) was introduced to encourage doctors to move to remote areas where hiring has proven difficult.

But, with more than 5,000 GPs working in Scotland, there are questions over the small numbers taking up this scheme, and if more can be done to boost them.

How does the Ters scheme work?

In exchange for signing up to a three- or four-year placement, trainees are given a £20,000 grant.

Scottish NHS training documents say the “ambition” is they discover these areas’ “hidden attractions” and remain in the post afterwards.

Ters runs two intakes a year, one in February and another in August, with a raft of locations available.

The February 2023 sessions include 27 posts on the Caledonian programme, covering the Highlands including Inverness, Shetland, Western Isles and Dr Gray’s in Elgin.

The north and north-east have growing surfing communities. Image: North Coast Watersports, Thurso
The north and north-east have growing surfing communities. Image: North Coast Watersports, Thurso

Trainees on this scheme are encouraged to try activities like mountaineering, kayaking, surfing and live music – and enjoy the local food and drink scene.

A further 12 rotations are available in Argyll, Lochaber and the islands. Others focus on Ayrshire, Dumfries, Dundee, Lanarkshire and Perth.

Anyone who leaves the scheme early will be asked to repay some of the cash.

How many people have signed up in the north and north-east?

Over the last five years, north and north-east health boards have welcomed 154 new GPs through the scheme:

  • Grampian: 31
  • Highland: 99
  • Orkney: 5
  • Shetland: 8
  • Western Isles: 11

Chris Williams, the joint chair of the Royal College of GPs in Scotland, says initiatives like Ters can make a massive difference.

The Grantown-on-Spey doctor added: “General practice is the mainstay of remote and rural health care, and many GPs take a lot of joy in their important role in the very heart of the community.

“We know that when trainees have the chance to enjoy placements in these locations, their likelihood of settling there increases, and so rural training places should be maximised.”

Grantown doctor Chris Williams is the joint chair of the RCGP in Scotland. Image: RCGP
Grantown doctor Chris Williams is the joint chair of the RCGP in Scotland. Image: RCGP

But he fears there are also significant downsides to rural general practice which must also be addressed.

Last month the organisation published a 10-point plan it wants enacted to help recruit and retain more GPs.

Dr Williams wants all new schemes to be “rural-proofed” with better funding for physical and digital infrastructure.

He said: “The local populations and the doctors serving them can be impacted by poor infrastructure and connectivity, more variation in weather and geography, and this is all within the context of greater health inequalities.

“Crucially, remote and rural GPs are often working in relative isolation, taking on a wider range of roles than others might in urban areas, and sometimes without the camaraderie of a wider team.

“Innovative steps are needed to maximise recruitment and retention across the country, but particularly to improve the capacity of rural general practice.”

‘A few dozens applicants a year is not a success’

Scottish Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron said: “This scheme was supposed to address the issues many people across the north of Scotland experience in accessing a GP.

Donald Cameron says a 'more imaginative' approach to Ters is needed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Donald Cameron says a ‘more imaginative’ approach to Ters is needed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

“But several years on the problems are worse than ever, so clearly a more imaginative approach is required.

“Many will feel that a flagship promotion which has only attracted a few dozen applicants a year is not a success.”

‘Absolute commitment’ to making general practice attractive

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said there is already a “record number” of GPs working in Scotland, “who do an incredible job in a period of significant challenge”.

She pointed to a separate scheme to boost GP numbers, and said almost all of the training posts in it have been taken up.

“Our innovative recruitment campaign Rediscover The Joy specifically looks to recruit experienced GPs to provide support for remote and rural practices,” she added.

“People across the country will benefit from the GP specialty trainee recruitment raising both headcount and fill rate this year, with 98% of GP training posts filled.

“We are absolutely committed to ensuring that being a GP remains an attractive career choice with a manageable workload.”

