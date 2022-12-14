Snowed-under Aberdeen GPs ‘seeing three times the safe number of patients’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Snowed-under Aberdeen GPs ‘seeing three times the safe number of patients’

By James Wyllie
December 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 14, 2022, 10:20 am
GP Chris Provan, pictured treating a patient in 2015. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
GP Chris Provan, treating a patient in 2015, says workloads need to reduce. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

An Aberdeen GP has revealed that snowed-under colleagues are seeing three times the safe number of patients “on an almost-daily basis”.

He’s backing a call from the profession’s leading body for urgent action to stop exhausted doctors quitting in droves.

The Royal College of GPs (RCGP) says around one-third of its members think it’s “unlikely” they’ll still be in the profession in five years’ time.

That amounts to around 1,500 fewer in Scotland by 2027.

And, as it takes a decade to train a new GP, the organisation says there can be no time to waste.

Steps proposed to improve situation

The RCGP has issued a new report outlining 10 steps to boost recruitment and retention.

It says these will put general practice back on a “stable footing” and ensure doctors feel equipped to stay in their roles.

The RCGP has outlined 10 steps to help the health profession. Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
The RCGP has outlined 10 steps to help the health profession. Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

The suggestions include less paperwork, more funding for retention schemes, and better support for early-career GPs.

It also wants a greater focus on “the management of public expectations” when it comes to what staff can deliver with their current resources.

GPs ‘swamped’ by workload

Aberdeen GP Dr Chris Provan, who also chairs the RCGP’s north-east Scotland faculty, is calling for urgent action.

“I know experienced GPs in Aberdeen who are leaving the profession and those that remain are being overwhelmed,” he said.

Chris Provan says GPs are being left stressed out. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Chris Provan says GPs are being left stressed out. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

“My colleagues are seeing three times the safe recommended number of patient contacts on an almost-daily basis, week in week out.

“GPs care deeply about their patients but they are being swamped by a massive increase in workload.

“Real action is needed on the specific proposals from the RCGP to preserve our GP workforce.”

What’s the impact on GPs?

The RCGP says two-thirds of members find their current working levels are at least 110% of capacity.

A similar proportion feel so stressed they’re unable to cope at least once a month – and can’t take a break of even 10 minutes every day.

Around one-third rated their mental wellbeing as “poor” over the last month.

Dr Morton says the impact of losing GPs to burnout 'cannot be underestimated'. Image: Shutterstock
Dr Morton says the impact of losing GPs to burnout ‘cannot be underestimated’. Image: Shutterstock

Earlier this week we reported that several north-east GPs have written to the health secretary over concerns about the future.

They claimed a lack of resources is close to bringing all of general practice to its knees and, in turn, the NHS as a whole.

The Scottish Government has said it’s committed to improving the situation for both doctors and patients, including with millions of pounds in extra funding.

GPs left ‘firefighting’

The RCGP says it’s “ready to work constructively” with the government to ease the situation.

Deputy chair of the organisation in Scotland, Dr Catriona Morton, said: “General practice is the cornerstone of the NHS. If it thrives, patients get the best care, and the whole NHS is better protected.

“But within the current crises of workforce shortages, intolerable workload, and worryingly low morale and mental health, GPs are firefighting and many worry they are
no longer working in safe conditions and cannot continue.

“Ongoing recruitment is crucial, but with such an urgent need for change, the retention
of our existing workforce must be priority.”

