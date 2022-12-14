Snowed-under Aberdeen GPs ‘seeing three times the safe number of patients’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen GP has revealed that snowed-under colleagues are seeing three times the safe number of patients “on an almost-daily basis”.

He’s backing a call from the profession’s leading body for urgent action to stop exhausted doctors quitting in droves.

The Royal College of GPs (RCGP) says around one-third of its members think it’s “unlikely” they’ll still be in the profession in five years’ time.

That amounts to around 1,500 fewer in Scotland by 2027.

And, as it takes a decade to train a new GP, the organisation says there can be no time to waste.

Steps proposed to improve situation

The RCGP has issued a new report outlining 10 steps to boost recruitment and retention.

It says these will put general practice back on a “stable footing” and ensure doctors feel equipped to stay in their roles.

The suggestions include less paperwork, more funding for retention schemes, and better support for early-career GPs.

It also wants a greater focus on “the management of public expectations” when it comes to what staff can deliver with their current resources.

GPs ‘swamped’ by workload

Aberdeen GP Dr Chris Provan, who also chairs the RCGP’s north-east Scotland faculty, is calling for urgent action.

“I know experienced GPs in Aberdeen who are leaving the profession and those that remain are being overwhelmed,” he said.

“My colleagues are seeing three times the safe recommended number of patient contacts on an almost-daily basis, week in week out.

“GPs care deeply about their patients but they are being swamped by a massive increase in workload.

“Real action is needed on the specific proposals from the RCGP to preserve our GP workforce.”

What’s the impact on GPs?

The RCGP says two-thirds of members find their current working levels are at least 110% of capacity.

A similar proportion feel so stressed they’re unable to cope at least once a month – and can’t take a break of even 10 minutes every day.

Around one-third rated their mental wellbeing as “poor” over the last month.

Earlier this week we reported that several north-east GPs have written to the health secretary over concerns about the future.

They claimed a lack of resources is close to bringing all of general practice to its knees and, in turn, the NHS as a whole.

The Scottish Government has said it’s committed to improving the situation for both doctors and patients, including with millions of pounds in extra funding.

GPs left ‘firefighting’

The RCGP says it’s “ready to work constructively” with the government to ease the situation.

Deputy chair of the organisation in Scotland, Dr Catriona Morton, said: “General practice is the cornerstone of the NHS. If it thrives, patients get the best care, and the whole NHS is better protected.

“But within the current crises of workforce shortages, intolerable workload, and worryingly low morale and mental health, GPs are firefighting and many worry they are

no longer working in safe conditions and cannot continue.

“Ongoing recruitment is crucial, but with such an urgent need for change, the retention

of our existing workforce must be priority.”