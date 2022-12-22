‘Absolutely buzzing’: Judy Murray inspires with Aberdeen children’s hospital visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Judy Murray has surprised youngsters at an Aberdeen hospital with a pre-Christmas tennis lesson.

The top coach and campaigner – who is also mum of sport stars Andy and Jamie – popped by the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital this morning.

Judy hosted a one-hour session for some young physiotherapy patients, with brightly-coloured balls, scarves and balloons floating through the air.

She also gave staff some tips for other ways they can keep spirits high months and years down the line.

Senior paediatric physiotherapist Alison Bain said the team were excited when they heard the news.

And then the visit itself – organised by charity The Archie Foundation – “exceeded our expectations”.

The Murray family have been in the north-east this week for tennis showdown Battle of the Brits at P&J Live.

“We are so grateful to Judy for taking the time to visit and engage with all of our patients and to Archie for organising,” Alison said.

“We have a couple of talented young sporting patients and this is a memory that will live with them forever.”

Next year they’re launching a Fit Fridays scheme – for children in the morning and staff in the afternoon – so they can get some exercise and stretch their legs.

Alison added: “Judy was so supportive of the concept and has lent her support, which is amazing.”

Judy Murray’s visit to the Aberdeen hospital was just the latest in a string of spirit-raising events.

This week sick kids have been entertained by Strictly star Brendan Cole and the cast of Peter Pan at His Majesty’s Theatre.

They also got to high-five some abseiling comic book heroes and, earlier in the month, met some of their Aberdeen FC heroes.

Lynne Brooks, partnership manager at The Archie Foundation, said: “All of the children had such an amazing time and we are so incredibly grateful to Judy for coming along, she has inspired many.

“Our physio team are absolutely buzzing with new ideas that Judy suggested and have already put in a funding application to us for new equipment.”