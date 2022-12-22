Catherine Deveney: Raymond Briggs captured Christmas time’s bittersweet sadness and joy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Raymond Briggs captured Christmas time’s bittersweet sadness and joy

By Catherine Deveney
December 22, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 23, 2022, 1:14 pm
The late author Raymond Briggs, pictured in 2008 (Image: Shutterstock)
The late author Raymond Briggs, pictured in 2008 (Image: Shutterstock)

The mixed emotions that affect so many of us at this time of year are captured by the story of The Snowman, writes Catherine Deveney.

Christmas memories. They swirl like snowflakes at this time of year, here and gone, fragile and delicate, melting on impact.

I am still at school. We are walking, the two of us, on a late November night, to the cafe round the corner for ice cream.

We are dressed in coats and scarves, the street lights soft-edged and ghostly through a freezing fog, our breath forming in puffy clouds. My arm is linked through his.

“Not long ’til Christmas,” my father says, because he knows, and I know, that Christmas is his favourite and mine, and the shared pleasure flows between us, lighting up the gloom like a strand of fairy lights. Trees and tinsel and tradition, but, above all, magic.

The bittersweet memories that affect so many of us at this time of year are captured by the story of The Snowman, so beautifully illustrated by Raymond Briggs, who died earlier this year.

The film was nominated for an Oscar when it was first released in 1982, and has become an iconic part of Christmas: on biscuit tins and wrapping paper, on baubles and napkins. Ironic, given that Briggs claimed to hate Christmas and created a grumpy, cartoon Father Christmas who grumbled his way through the Christmas Eve toy run.

“I don’t like the season at all and I make a point of grumping about it,” Briggs said, which perhaps explains the heartbreaking ending of the Snowman.

There is always magic

Who can forget the forlorn expression on the little boy’s face as he stands in the garden, trying to come to terms with his sense of loss? He has wakened full of anticipation of fresh adventures with his new friend, the snowman, only to discover one of life’s harshest truths: everything is transient; nothing lasts forever.

The snowman’s hat and scarf, are soggy, disappearing into a melting pile of slush. The snowman is gone, without a farewell, and without any promise or expectation of a return.

It would be tempting to describe it as a loss of innocence, the brutal awakening to the existential crisis we all face: what’s the point of anything if nothing lasts? And, yet, a colleague of Briggs, animator Roger Mainwood, suspected that Briggs’s “bah humbug” routine was mainly for comic effect. It seems likely.

The magic might eventually end in Briggs’s work, but it’s still there. Santa Claus does the Christmas Eve run, even if he complains; the snowman is still magically alive for a time, and capable of love and friendship, even if he ultimately melts into oblivion.

Better to have loved and lost

Raymond Briggs, an only child, was said to have been obsessed with his parents; a sense of loss that shaped his stories. “I don’t have happy endings,” he once said. “I create what seems natural and inevitable. The snowman melts, my parents died, animals die, flowers die. Everything does. There’s nothing particularly gloomy about it. It’s a fact of life.”

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra recently brought a magical Christmas concert, featuring The Snowman, to Aberdeen’s Music Hall (Image: Drew Farrell)

Better to have loved and lost, it is said, than never to have loved at all. In there is the key to the little boy’s predicament, and to that undercurrent of melancholy and nostalgia that so often runs through our Decembers. He hasn’t, after all, been left with nothing. He has memory. And so do we.

In memory, there is certainly sadness and loss, perhaps even a sense of abandonment, but there is also love and laughter and life-affirming experiences.

We each have our own secret sadnesses

Christmas is a strange time, when joy and sadness are juxtaposed in challenging ways. At this time of year, I always think of those who mourn, because grief becomes even sharper when surrounded by expectations of joy.

Every winter, the memories of that late November evening twinkle with my fairy lights, and I feel my dad’s presence

Every Christmas, we each have our own secret sadnesses. But joy is always possible. Memory is possible. And it makes me smile to think that Briggs, who told the world that everything was ephemeral, will be remembered each year for his creations. In his story, the snowman died – but, now, he lives.

“Raymond liked to act the professional curmudgeon,” his agent, Hilary Delamere, said when he died, “but we will remember him for his stories of love and of loss. I know from the many letters he received how his books and animations touched people’s hearts. He kept his curiosity and sense of wonder right up to the last.”

Blizzards and icy roads have forced schools to remain closed on Thursday. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The cafe round the corner where my father and I bought ice cream is gone now, replaced with a motorway. My father, too, is gone. But, every winter, the memories of that late November evening twinkle with my fairy lights, and I feel his presence, his warmth, the comforting touch of his arm.

It is that piercing sadness of times gone by that Briggs captures so precisely in his work, and perhaps it is true that no joy is ever so unambiguous again as the joy of childhood. But it is also true that, at Christmas, we have the option to relight the past and carry it with us to the future.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter, and Scottish Newspaper Columnist of the Year 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

We'll still be carefully counting our pennies throughout 2023, predicts James Bream (Image: Dalex Photos/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Plan for the worst in 2023 and things might improve as a…
It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
In 2022, demonstrators staged a silent protest with blank placards in Edinburgh to make a statement about freedom of speech (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Protect freedom of expression and information with everything you have
It's time to bring in the new year and all the hopes and dreams that come with it.
What a week: Hamburgers, Harris Tweed and Hogmanay
How will you see in the new year tonight? Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Will your New Year mean party time or peace and quiet?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Leigh?Reid, owner and director of Aberdeen Business Network. Aberdeen. Supplied by Engage PR Date; 20/12/2022
Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business
A mock-up of former Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, beside his official portrait (Image: DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Surrealist collective 'Aberdeen City Council' dominated once again in 2022
It's not Christmas without some silly games (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Concert tickets for Christmas mean I’m fair becomin’ a giggin’ grunnie
Growing up with family friends makes for very special, lasting relationships (Image: MIA Studio/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Friendships that go the distance are truly remarkable

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented