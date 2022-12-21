Bringing events like Battle of the Brits to Aberdeen ‘huge’ for growing tennis across country, says Jamie Murray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bringing events like Battle of the Brits to Aberdeen ‘huge’ for growing tennis across country, says Jamie Murray

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
December 21, 2022, 11:45 am
Andy and Jamie Murray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy and Jamie Murray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Jamie Murray thinks taking live professional tennis events to places like Aberdeen and the north of Scotland is a “huge part of growing the sport”.

Schroders Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England will see both nations’ best men’s players battle it out in six matches at P&J Live across three sessions – Wednesday evening, then Thursday afternoon and evening – with 30,000 fans expected to attend across the two days.

In the years since Jamie and Sir Andy Murray were involved in the last professional tennis event to be held in Aberdeen – the 2006 Aberdeen Cup at the old AECC – Jamie has spent time as the No 1-ranked men’s doubles player in the world, winning multiple grand slam titles in men’s and mixed doubles.

Meanwhile, his younger brother has won three men’s singles slams, two Olympic gold medals and has been ranked as the best men’s singles player on the planet during his own storied career.

While an ATP Tour event coming to Aberdeen might be a distance off, tournament director Jamie thinks live tennis in places like Aberdeen is crucial to creating a Scottish tennis legacy off the back of the Murrays’ near-two decades of court exploits.

Judy Murray leading the charge to grow tennis in Scotland

He said:  “It’s a chance to grow the sport and I think if we want to capitalise on the interest that he (Andy) has certainly created for tennis in this country over the last 15, 20 years with everything that he has done, then we need to have live events to be able to do that.

“So people can come and witness it on their doorstep first hand – that’s a huge part of growing the sport.”

The Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England showdown is finally going ahead this Christmas after being derailed by Covid last year and, in the build-up, the Murray brothers’ mum, Judy, has been busy creating tennis momentum in north-east communities, including schools.

Praising her efforts, Jamie said: “She basically did the whole programme twice.

“She’s brought tennis to so many people, and not just in the north-east, but really all around Scotland.

“It’s pretty incredible what she’s done and the amount of people that she has introduced to tennis.

“To teach tennis – to give people the skills to be able to teach that to younger kids – it’s amazing.

“If you want to leave your mark then I think all the stuff that goes into the community is really important.”

‘When the guys arrived it felt real’

Jamie admitted, after so long organising the Aberdeen event, actually getting into P&J Live to see the court being built on Monday – having flown straight to the Granite City from Florida – ramped up his excitement.

This only intensified when the rest of the players flew in on Tuesday – Sir Andy, Aidan McHugh and Jonny O’ Mara for Scotland, and, for England, Dan Evans, Neal Skupski, Jack Draper, Joe Salisbury and Paul Jubb.

Jamie and Andy Murray greet the other Battle of the Brits players at Aberdeen airport. Image: Getty for Battle of the Brits

Jamie said: “When the guys arrived today it felt real and they’ve all brought big energy, they’re happy to be here and excited and stuff, which is nice.

“It’s been busy that’s for sure, but it feels like it’s alive now.”

Team captains will bring the fun

The elder Murray thinks the team captains – well-known faces from football and golf – will also add to the occasion during Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England.

Former Rangers and Scotland player, and now star co-commentator, Ally McCoist will join Aberdeen’s Open champion golfer Paul Lawrie in helming Team Scotland, while ex-Blackpool manager Ian Holloway will turn his unique personality on helping England triumph.

Former Scotland international Ally McCoist on court at the Hydro in Glasgow in 2016. Image: SNS

Jamie said: “Ally’s a character, and Paul’s a big presence in the north-east and does so much for the local community and stuff.

“For the players to interact with people from different sports is fun for them.”

On Holloway, Murray added: “I just asked him on Instagram. I said: ‘we’re doing this event, do you want to do it?’

“He called me straight away, and was like: ‘I love tennis, it’s my second favourite sport behind football and I’ve followed you and Andy’s career forever. Whatever you need me to do, I’ll be there.’

“We’re really excited to have him and just want people who buy into the event and are here to have a good time and enjoy themselves – I’m sure he’ll do that.”

Find out more about The Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England order of play for Wednesday and Thursday.

