Panto star Brendan Cole moved to tears by visit to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strictly legend and His Majesty’s Theatre panto star Brendan Cole has told how a visit to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital moved him to tears.

Brendan, who is playing Captain Hook at HMT, joined the rest of the Peter Pan cast for a visit to the hospital yesterday to spread some Christmas cheer and hand out gifts to the young patients.

“Our first stop was a tough one, the oncology ward. I got through about five minutes before breaking down in tears, which I found it really hard to stop,” said Brendan in his Instagram story last night.

Brendan Cole sends message of hope after visit to children’s hospital

“Those feelings have been with me all day and thinking about it is going to be a hard one for me to get over for some time.”

Brendan went on to send a message of hope to all his followers, following his visit to the hospital on behalf of The Archie Foundation.

“If you’re going through tough times at the moment, I’m writing this note to send you the most positive of energy,” he said.

“I hope your day tomorrow is better than today and you find the strength to take another step!”

And the star urged people to talk about their feelings and find a friend to share with.

“My tears will continue for the people I visited this morning but your strength has given me strength and for that I thank you.”

Panto cast visit to children’s hospital is ‘highlight of the year’

Following yesterday’s visit, Lynne Brooks, partnership manager at The Archie Foundation, said that the panto cast coming to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital was a “highlight of the year”.

She said: “The cast brings so much Christmas joy and our children, their families and our staff get a well-deserved pick me up.”

You might also like…