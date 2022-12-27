First in Scotland: Patients saved from ‘significant burden of medication’ by NHS Grampian tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First in Scotland: Patients saved from ‘significant burden of medication’ by NHS Grampian tech

By James Wyllie
December 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Prof Roger Staff and Dr Prakash Abraham with NHS Grampian patient Mae Donald and the PET-CT scanner which helped her get a thyroid diagnosis and changed her life. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Patients requiring daily tablets for conditions like thyroid problems are being freed from a lifetime of medication by new NHS Grampian technology.

The health board has become the first in Scotland to introduce an advanced type of CT scan which uses radiation.

While most scans just tell doctors about the structure of the body part being examined, this technique also lets them see how it’s functioning and exactly where the problems lie.

Patients are being referred from across the country, saying the treatment is letting them “feel alive” again.

How does it work?

At the moment the PET-CT system is being used to identify tumours on the pituitary gland in the brain.

This part produces hormones like cortisol, thyroid, and growth hormones during childhood.

Prof Staff with the mass of tubes and equipment needed as part of the process. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
For the scan, patients are given a radioactive drug created in the hospital using a £1 million particle accelerator.

It sends protons zooming around a track before colliding at one-tenth the speed of light.

Patients are then given the carbon-11-methionine which shows up in the scans, telling doctors exactly how the gland is functioning.

Clinical scientist Professor Roger Staff explained: “We inject the patient and use the photos coming off the radioactive drug to produce an image.

“In this case we’re looking for an increase in activity to identify where the tumour is.”

Patient success: ‘I feel alive again’

Home carer Mae Donald said the technology has given her a “second chance at life.”

The 63-year-old from Fyvie had been feeling constantly run-down but finally got a diagnosis of TSHoma (thyrotropinoma).

The PET-CT showed she had a pituitary tumour producing too many hormones, leading to an overactive thyroid.

Prof Staff and Dr Abraham with Mae Donald inside the PET-CT scanner. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
“I was so tired and ill all the time, really not feeling good – my job was all that kept me going,” she said.

“Then it showed up very, very clearly on the scan. I had an operation and it was very successful.

“Now I have no more symptoms – no more pain, and no more tiredness – and I’m free from all my medication and injections, which had a lot of side effects.

“I feel like I’m alive again – I’ve got a second chance at life.

“Without that scan I don’t know what would have happened.”

Tech has ‘huge potential’ for future

Staff at NHS Grampian’s John Mallard PET Centre have been getting advice from experts in Cambridge on how to best use the technology.

The PET-CT scanner (Positron Emission Tomography and Computerised Tomography) is the only one of its kind in Scotland, and there are just a handful in the entire UK.

Consultant endocrinologist Dr Prakash Abraham (left) and clinical scientist Prof Roger Staff at NHS Grampian's John Mallard PET Centre. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Consultant endocrinologist Dr Prakash Abraham said: “The NHS methionine PET service will be transformative for patients.

“It is technology which is only suitable for a small number of patients at the moment but has huge potential.

“I have been caring for two who had a significant burden of medications, including daily and monthly injections for over a decade, who are now cured and no longer require any medication.

“This has had a hugely positive impact on their lives and also saves the NHS tens of thousands of pounds every year.”

