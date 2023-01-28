Dementia: Aberdeen medical expert talks about new online check-up tool that could reduce your risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Dementia: Aberdeen medical expert talks about new online check-up tool that could reduce your risk

By Charlotte Thomson
January 28, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 28, 2023, 5:34 pm
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.

A new online brain check-up tool has now been developed to show us how we can reduce the risk of developing dementia.

According to the latest evidence, up to 40% of  cases could be prevented if 12 risk factors are eliminated.

We’ve spoken to Professor Roger Staff, who works at Aberdeen University, about the tool and some of the changes it suggests you can make, at any stage of your adult life, to improve your brain health.

And he talks to us about how you can also take a DNA test to check if you have a higher chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Keep your brain active

Engaging in challenging and mental activities can build up your brain’s ability to cope with disease and reduce stress.

Learning a new language, reading books, doing puzzles or playing a musical instrument are all activities which can help.

Dr Staff says there’s evidence that people working in mentally stimulating jobs may be less likely to develop dementia.

MRI image of a head showing the brain.
MRI image of a head showing the brain. Image: Shutterstock

But he highlights that there are other ways to protect yourself if your job is not mentally demanding.

He says: “You may be a painter and decorator, but you may be an expert on the works of Proust.”

Stay socially active

More social contact with friends and family can also help protect you.

Research shows that people with larger social networks who develop dementia either get it later in life, or have a less severe case.

You could join a club, walking group or volunteer with a charity in your community, or just make sure you keep in touch as much as possible with the people in your life.

Socialising with family and friends can help reduce your risk of dementia. Image: Shutterstock

What foods can help?

There’s evidence that eating a Mediterranean diet can help reduce your risk too.

It’s a diet high in fruits, vegetables, legumes, oily fish and cereals and many of the foods are a good source of antioxidants.

These antioxidants can neutralise or mop up harmful free radicals helping to protect your brain cells against damage associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Why is a good sleep so important?

Dr Staff, a professor of imaging, highlights that there appears to be a strong link between sleep disorders and dementia.

Research has found that people who regularly sleep for six hours or less in middle age have a higher risk of dementia.

But Dr Staff says the link is not yet clear.

Typical dementia symptoms. Image: Shutterstock

“Whether you’re having disturbed sleep because of dementia or whether it’s the other way round is unknown,” he says.

How can I do a DNA test?

Dr Staff highlights that there are now genetics companies that will test your DNA to help you get insights into your health.

All you need to do is send in a saliva sample to companies such as 23andme and they’ll compile a report and send it back to you.

You’ll find out whether you’re at increased risk of developing late-onset Alzheimer’s disease, a type of dementia, based on your genetics.

But Prof Staff stresses that having an APOE e4 gene does not mean that you have, or will, develop the condition.

“It’s just a case of raising the risk,” he says. “You may have a genetic risk but you may want to lower your environmental risk through actions that you can take.”

You can now buy DNA tests which can identify potential health risks. Image: Shutterstock

Where can I find the new brain health check-up tool?

The new tool has been developed by Alzheimer’s Research UK. More than 50,000 people from across the UK have completed it since it launched earlier this month.

You can find it at www.alzheimersresearchuk.org/brain-health/check-in/

It takes around 10 minutes to complete and will highlight the areas in your life where you are doing well and also where you can do more to look after your brain.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

People taking part in a rally in Leeds organised by Keep Our NHS Public (Dr John Puntis)
Protesters rally in ’emergency response’ to NHS ‘crisis’
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
Skydive fundraiser to help send Inverness MS sufferer to Mexico for treatment
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
NHS Grampian says 'comprehensive action plan' established to prevent ambulance waits outside Dr Gray's
Covid-19 infections are continuing to fall across the UK and are now at levels last seen before the start of the Christmas wave (Jane Barlow/PA)
UK Covid-19 infections fall 39% in ‘promising’ trend
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
Aberdeen mum reveals how learning to be honest helped her be a better parent…
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
How pioneering NHS Grampian cancer research is helping patients and staff recruitment
New Year Resolutions for health and beauty
5 ways to refresh yourself for the year ahead
The system means ambulance crews are taking fewer patients to A&E in Aberdeen who could be treated elsewhere. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen A&E change saving 20 patients a day from unnecessary admission
(Rui Vieira/PA)
High levels of microplastics found in operating theatres
People with impacted ear wax in the UK are struggling to hear and need local NHS removal services, a study has found (Alamy/PA)
Study highlights needs for NHS ear wax removal services as some struggle to hear

Most Read

1
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
Thainstone collective sale tops at £41,500
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Aberdeen on Monday
Billy Mckay wheels away after levelling for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers 2-2 Caley Thistle: The Verdict - Ratings, star man and talking points…
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross…
Thurso naked man
Man, 24, charged with police assault following late-night 'naked rampage' in Thurso
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
'Embarrassed, humiliated and shell-shocked' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack feels he's let supporters down…
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
Time for Dave Cormack to look beyond Britain? We look at who might be…
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
'It's about time but the players have to take a lot of the blame'…
Professor Roger Staff 's main interest is in imaging the brain. Image: Roger Staff.
Banks o' Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented