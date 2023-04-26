Stromness breast cancer survivor named top fundraiser with afternoon tea

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Orkney woman who raised nearly £11,000 with an afternoon tea has been named one of Breast Cancer Now’s top fundraisers.

Lorraine Giles, 54, from Stromness, held the event last year and was blown away by the generosity of those who attended.

Now she is encouraging others to get planning their own foodie fundraiser.

She said: “I was absolutely delighted to find out I was one of the top fundraisers for Afternoon Tea in 2022.

“For me it’s really important to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Now, so that there will be a time when no-one will die from breast cancer.”

“Taking part in the afternoon tea was really fun. We held the event in one of the local halls and filled the sales tables with craft items, jams, chutneys, marmalades, teas and yummy homemade bakes.

“We had different tables with a raffle stall of donated items, competitions, and an awareness table with information on breast cancer.

Diagnosis prompted formation of Orkney support group

The administration manager was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 after concerns when she discovered her nipple had become inverted.

She said: “I was diagnosed with primary grade three breast cancer in 2014. It was the most challenging and difficult year of my life when I went through treatment, I underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“I’m still on a drug called Tamoxifen now, which lowers my risk of breast cancer recurring.

“Once I was told that I have no evidence of cancer, I set up a local group for women in Orkney who had, or have, both primary and secondary breast cancer.

“Our members are women at all stages, some are newly diagnosed, some women are being treated for breast cancer, some have had no evidence of disease for many years, and sadly, some women are living with secondary breast cancer- which is incurable.

“Our group regularly fundraises for Breast Cancer Now.”

Ellen Hindley, Afternoon Tea Officer at Breast Cancer Now, said: “I want to say a huge thanks to Lorraine, and the thousands of amazing people who will dust off their whisks, stick the kettle on, and hold an Afternoon Tea to raise money for Breast Cancer Now this year.”

