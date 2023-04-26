Stromness breast cancer survivor named top fundraiser with afternoon tea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stromness breast cancer survivor named top fundraiser with afternoon tea

At one afternoon tea the islander raised almost £11,000.

By Louise Glen
Lorraine Giles was one of the biggest fundraisers in Scotland. Image: Lorraine Giles/ Breast Cancer Now.
Lorraine Giles was one of the biggest fundraisers in Scotland. Image: Lorraine Giles/ Breast Cancer Now.

An Orkney woman who raised nearly £11,000 with an afternoon tea has been named one of Breast Cancer Now’s top fundraisers.

Lorraine Giles, 54, from Stromness, held the event last year and was blown away by the generosity of those who attended.

Now she is encouraging others to get planning their own foodie fundraiser.

She said: “I was absolutely delighted to find out I was one of the top fundraisers for Afternoon Tea in 2022.

“For me it’s really important to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Now, so that there will be a time when no-one will die from breast cancer.”

“Taking part in the afternoon tea was really fun. We held the event in one of the local halls and filled the sales tables with craft items, jams, chutneys, marmalades, teas and yummy homemade bakes.

The top fundraisers at Breast Cancer Now. Image: Lorraine Giles/ Breast Cancer Now

“We had different tables with a raffle stall of donated items, competitions, and an awareness table with information on breast cancer.

Diagnosis prompted formation of Orkney support group

The administration manager was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 after concerns when she discovered her nipple had become inverted.

She said: “I was diagnosed with primary grade three breast cancer in 2014. It was the most challenging and difficult year of my life when I went through treatment, I underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“I’m still on a drug called Tamoxifen now, which lowers my risk of breast cancer recurring.

“Once I was told that I have no evidence of cancer, I set up a local group for women in Orkney who had, or have, both primary and secondary breast cancer.

“Our members are women at all stages, some are newly diagnosed, some women are being treated for breast cancer, some have had no evidence of disease for many years, and sadly, some women are living with secondary breast cancer- which is incurable.

Lorraine Giles was one of the biggest fundraisers in Scotland. Image: Lorraine Giles/ Breast Cancer Now

“Our group regularly fundraises for Breast Cancer Now.”

Ellen Hindley, Afternoon Tea Officer at Breast Cancer Now, said: “I want to say a huge thanks to Lorraine, and the thousands of amazing people who will dust off their whisks, stick the kettle on, and hold an Afternoon Tea to raise money for Breast Cancer Now this year.”

To join in, sign up for your own afternoon tea, visit breastcancernow.org/cuppa

