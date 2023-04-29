Stroke survivor calls out ITV health expert’s ‘disgusting’ comments

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east stroke survivor who suspects his seizure was caused by the Covid-19 jab has blasted a TV doctor’s “disgusting” response to people whose lives are blighted by vaccine damage.

Stephen Bowie, from the Northfield area of Aberdeen, suffered a spinal stroke hours after returning to work from holiday.

The 49-year-old’s “whole life completely turned on its head” as he was left immobile and bedbound.

Two clots were found in Mr Bowie’s body – one in his neck and another in his left lung.

Three weeks prior to his hospitalisation at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, he had his first Covid-19 vaccine – AstraZeneca.

Around this time, reports from Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Association (MHRA) confirmed a potential link between AstraZeneca and the “rare” blood clots.

Recalling his stroke in May 2021, Mr Bowie said: “To be honest, I wasn’t sure what was happening. Even the day in A&E was a blur.

“I remember asking the doctor what was going on and they didn’t have a clue because a stroke’s normally one side, but from my neck down, nothing was moving.

“I never even thought it could have been the vaccine.”

‘Worst thing he could say’

This week he relived his nightmare while watching a discussion on Good Morning Britain where ITV health expert Dr Hilary Jones explained there would “always be these very rare, tragic cases where somebody for unknown reasons develops an incredibly rare reaction”.

The medic told viewers: “The vaccination scheme is based on the good it will do the majority of people, so 151 million doses of vaccine were delivered in the UK.”

Dr Jones stressed that around four in one million people, pre-pandemic, would naturally experience clots for undetermined reasons, but those statistics increased after the vaccine programme launched.

He added: “Four hundred and forty-five cases of major blood clots were identified by the MHRA, and 81 deaths, after AstraZeneca. So, when you factor in the 151 million doses that were given, these are relatively small numbers, but each one a tragedy.

“Every vaccine, whether it’s flu vaccine or children’s vaccines, there’s always this tiny risk that some individuals will develop an idiosyncratic reaction.”

Mr Bowie said Dr Hilary’s statement was “the worst thing you could say to someone who’s injured or bereaved” and claimed there are “thousands and thousands of people in Britain who have been damaged by this”.

Fight for compensation

“It makes me feel sick to my stomach,” he added. “They’re mentioning this word ‘rare’. It’s disgusting.”

Mr Bowie is now fighting for compensation for his injuries he believes are a result of the jab.

The former supervisor at an offshore company recently applied for a Vaccine Damage Payment – a one-off £120,000 payment for those left disabled due to a vaccination.

Official figures released in March show that the UK has paid out almost £4 million in damages to 31 people who have successfully made claims for being severely disabled by a Covid-19 vaccine, or on behalf of someone who died from the vaccine.

As a result of his stroke, Mr Bowie lost his driving licence, his job, and his “liberty”.

Praise for support circle

His mobility remains limited, relying on walking sticks and a powerchair.

He said: “I went from working 12 hours hours a day, going on holiday a couple of times a year, and playing with my grandkids to basically watching them do stuff themselves.

“I’m not getting better, but I’m not getting any worse.”

For the last two years, Mr Bowie has found a strong support system in the Scottish Vaccine Injury Group (SVIG) alongside his partner Julie Taylor – who helps care for him at their home in the city’s Northfield.

“Julie’s here 100% by my side. I’ve been quite lucky she’s there,” Mr Bowie said.

The couple recently attended an SVIG rally in Glasgow.

Mr Bowie added: “The amount of support and people who have reached out to me since the event is amazing.”