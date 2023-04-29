Stroke survivor calls out ITV health expert’s ‘disgusting’ comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stroke survivor calls out ITV health expert’s ‘disgusting’ comments

Stroke survivor Stephen Bowie felt "sick to his stomach" when he tuned in to Good Morning Britain earlier this week.

By Jenna Scott
49-year-old Stephen Bowie credits partner, Julie, for her "amazing" support over the years. Image credit: Stephen Bowie
49-year-old Stephen Bowie credits partner, Julie, for her "amazing" support over the years. Image credit: Stephen Bowie

A north-east stroke survivor who suspects his seizure was caused by the Covid-19 jab has blasted a TV doctor’s “disgusting” response to people whose lives are blighted by vaccine damage.

Stephen Bowie, from the Northfield area of Aberdeen, suffered a spinal stroke hours after returning to work from holiday.

The 49-year-old’s “whole life completely turned on its head” as he was left immobile and bedbound.

Two clots were found in Mr Bowie’s body – one in his neck and another in his left lung.

Three weeks prior to his hospitalisation at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, he had his first Covid-19 vaccine – AstraZeneca.

Around this time, reports from Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Association (MHRA) confirmed a potential link between AstraZeneca and the “rare” blood clots.

Recalling his stroke in May 2021, Mr Bowie said: “To be honest, I wasn’t sure what was happening. Even the day in A&E was a blur.

“I remember asking the doctor what was going on and they didn’t have a clue because a stroke’s normally one side, but from my neck down, nothing was moving.

“I never even thought it could have been the vaccine.”

Next week marks two years since Stephen was admitted to hospital.<br />Image: Stephen Bowie

‘Worst thing he could say’

This week he relived his nightmare while watching a discussion on Good Morning Britain where ITV health expert Dr Hilary Jones explained there would “always be these very rare, tragic cases where somebody for unknown reasons develops an incredibly rare reaction”.

The medic told viewers: “The vaccination scheme is based on the good it will do the majority of people, so 151 million doses of vaccine were delivered in the UK.”

Dr Jones stressed that around four in one million people, pre-pandemic, would naturally experience clots for undetermined reasons, but those statistics increased after the vaccine programme launched.

He added: “Four hundred and forty-five cases of major blood clots were identified by the MHRA, and 81 deaths, after AstraZeneca. So, when you factor in the 151 million doses that were given, these are relatively small numbers, but each one a tragedy.

“Every vaccine, whether it’s flu vaccine or children’s vaccines, there’s always this tiny risk that some individuals will develop an idiosyncratic reaction.”

Mr Bowie said Dr Hilary’s statement was “the worst thing you could say to someone who’s injured or bereaved”  and claimed there are “thousands and thousands of people in Britain who have been damaged by this”.

Dr Hilary’s comments on GMB left Stephen in disgust.<br />Image: PA

Fight for compensation

“It makes me feel sick to my stomach,” he added. “They’re mentioning this word ‘rare’. It’s disgusting.”

Mr Bowie is now fighting for compensation for his injuries he believes are a result of the jab.

The former supervisor at an offshore company recently applied for a Vaccine Damage Payment – a one-off £120,000 payment for those left disabled due to a vaccination.

Official figures released in March show that the UK has paid out almost £4 million in damages to 31 people who have successfully made claims for being severely disabled by a Covid-19 vaccine, or on behalf of someone who died from the vaccine.

As a result of his stroke, Mr Bowie lost his driving licence, his job, and his “liberty”.

Praise for support circle

His mobility remains limited, relying on walking sticks and a powerchair.

He said: “I went from working 12 hours hours a day, going on holiday a couple of times a year, and playing with my grandkids to basically watching them do stuff themselves.

“I’m not getting better, but I’m not getting any worse.”

For the last two years, Mr Bowie has found a strong support system in the Scottish Vaccine Injury Group (SVIG) alongside his partner Julie Taylor – who helps care for him at their home in the city’s Northfield.

“Julie’s here 100% by my side. I’ve been quite lucky she’s there,” Mr Bowie said.

The couple recently attended an SVIG rally in Glasgow.

Mr Bowie added: “The amount of support and people who have reached out to me since the event is amazing.”

